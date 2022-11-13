Read full article on original website
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:42 p.m. EST
DUSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Taylor Swift has won big at Sunday’s MTV EMAs. Swift who led the nominations along with Harry Styles with seven a piece, walked away with four wins including for best artist, best video, and best longform video. Currently topping the charts with “Anti-Hero” from her record-breaking new album “Midnights,” Swift made a surprise appearance at the awards in Dusseldorf to collect her haul, the latest in a long line of accolades for the singer-songwriter. Accepting her first award of the night she said “the fans are the only reason any of this happens for me.”
Biden, Xi aim to 'manage' differences
NUSA DUA, Indonesia — President Joe Biden objected directly to China’s “coercive and increasingly aggressive actions” toward Taiwan during the first in-person meeting of his presidency with Xi Jinping, as the two superpower leaders aimed on Monday to “manage” their differences in the competition for global influence.
Nations vow unified response to North Korea
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — President Joe Biden and the leaders of Japan and South Korea on Sunday vowed a unified, coordinated response to North Korea's threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs, with Biden declaring that the three-way partnership is “even more important than it's ever been” when North Korea is stepping up its provocations.
Senate approves divestment in Russia over Ukraine war
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Senate on Wednesday unanimously approved withdrawing state investments in Russia to protest its nearly nine-month war against Ukraine. The 50-0 vote on President Don Harmon’s legislation requires divestment of money in Russian banks and companies and prohibits future investments. It’s a pledge the Oak Park Democrat made with Gov. J.B. Pritzker and House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch within three weeks of Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion.
'Did not end well': New Pence book details split with Trump
NEW YORK — Former Vice President Mike Pence blames Donald Trump for endangering his family "and all those serving at the Capitol" on Jan. 6 in a new memoir released Tuesday. In "So Help Me God," Pence recounts, for the first time in his own words, the Republican former president's extraordinary effort to push him to overturn the results of the 2020 election and shares his account of the day thousands of rioters stormed the Capitol, with some chanting "Hang Mike Pence."
Trump launches 3rd bid for White House
PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday he will mount a third White House campaign, launching an early start to the 2024 contest. The announcement comes just a week after an underwhelming midterm showing for Republicans and will force the party to decide whether to embrace a candidate whose refusal to accept defeat in 2020 pushed American democracy to the brink.
Trump enthusiasm fading fast for House GOP
Two years after rallying behind Donald Trump as the GOP’s uncontested champion, Republicans on Capitol Hill are sounding a very different tune as the former president seeks the White House once again in 2024. While a number of Trump’s staunchest supporters have already endorsed him, a long list of others are either expressing an openness […]
Poland: Russian-made missile fell on our country, killing 2
KYIV, Ukraine — Poland said early Wednesday that a Russian-made missile fell in the eastern part of the country, killing two people in a blast that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy decried as "a very significant escalation" of the war. The exact circumstances of the fatal explosion were unclear, including...
Watch live: Trump announces another run for president
Former President Donald Trump is preparing to launch his third campaign for the White House on Tuesday, looking to move on from disappointing midterm defeats and defy history amid signs that his grip on the Republican Party is waning. Trump had hoped to use the GOP's expected gains in last...
Speaker Pelosi mum on her future
WASHINGTON — With control of the House still hanging in the balance, Speaker Nancy Pelosi was mum Sunday on her plans but said congressional colleagues are urging her to seek another term as Democratic leader following a strong showing in the midterm elections. Appearing in Sunday news shows, Pelosi...
Democrats to hold onto U.S. Senate with razor-thin majority
Democrats are celebrating their win in the U.S. Senate with a razor-thin majority. Now the country waits to learn the fate of the the House of Representatives, which is leaning toward Republican control.
Saudi Arabia has 'green vision' at COP27, critics unmoved
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — Hydrogen cars and vehicles that capture their tailpipe pollutants. Computer mice made from recycled ocean waste plastic. Hundreds of millions of trees planted in the desert. Saudi Arabia's vision of an environmentally friendly future is on display just a short drive from the venue of the U.N. climate summit being held in Egypt.
School board parental rights push falters
WASHINGTON — Conservative groups that sought to get hundreds of “parents’ rights” activists elected to local school boards largely fell short in last week’s midterm elections, notching notable wins in some Republican strongholds but failing to gain a groundswell of support among moderate voters. Traditionally...
Hippos, sharks up for protection at UN wildlife conference
Hippos poached for their skin and teeth, sharks targeted by the fin trade and a tiny frog with translucent skin are among the hundreds of species that could get greater protection at a United Nations wildlife conference that opened Monday. The 184-nation Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of...
