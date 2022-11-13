Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Thompson Firefighters Battle Stubborn House Fire on Frigid NightQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Brooklyn CrashQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
Related
Kearney Hub
Hippos, sharks up for protection at UN wildlife conference
Hippos poached for their skin and teeth, sharks targeted by the fin trade and a tiny frog with translucent skin are among the hundreds of species that could get greater protection at a United Nations wildlife conference that opened Monday. The 184-nation Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of...
Kearney Hub
Climate Migration: Açai growers flee salty Amazon water
MACAPA, Brazil — Where the mother of all rivers meets the Atlantic Ocean in coastal Brazil, it's not a single channel. Instead it braids around 142 miles of islands including the Bailique Archipelago. A native of the mouth of the Amazon, Elielson Elinho, 31, knows that the struggle between...
natureworldnews.com
Uptick in Pet Turtle Demand Drives Poaching, Risks 50% of Remaining Species into Possible Extinction
Growing demand for pet turtles is steadily fueling an uptick in poaching. According to experts, this may result in the extinction of 50% of the remaining species. The illegal sale of reptiles online is a growing concern, according to Lou Perrotti, director of conservation programs at Providence's Roger Williams Park Zoo.
Grant Shapps blocks sale of microchip firm to Chinese company over security fears
Grant Shapps has blocked the sale of a UK microchip manufacturer to a Chinese-owned company, citing a potential risk to national security.Newport Wafer Fab is one of the UK’s largest manufacturers of semiconductors and there was concern over its reported £63m purchase by Nexperia, a company said to be linked to the Chinese Communist Party.Nexperia bought a further 86 per cent of shares in Newport Wafer Fab in July 2021, taking its total shareholding to 100 per cent.A UK government spokesperson said: “Following a detailed national security assessment, the business secretary has decided to issue a final order requiring Nexperia...
Kearney Hub
Biden, Xi aim to 'manage' differences
NUSA DUA, Indonesia — President Joe Biden objected directly to China’s “coercive and increasingly aggressive actions” toward Taiwan during the first in-person meeting of his presidency with Xi Jinping, as the two superpower leaders aimed on Monday to “manage” their differences in the competition for global influence.
Kearney Hub
Nations vow unified response to North Korea
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — President Joe Biden and the leaders of Japan and South Korea on Sunday vowed a unified, coordinated response to North Korea's threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs, with Biden declaring that the three-way partnership is “even more important than it's ever been” when North Korea is stepping up its provocations.
Kearney Hub
Unvaccinated Djokovic set to receive Australian visa
MELBOURNE, Australia — A year after Novak Djokovic's high-profile deportation from Australia because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19, the 21-time Grand Slam champion is set to be granted a visa to enter the country so he can compete at the Australian Open in January. The Australian Broadcasting Corp....
Kearney Hub
Saudi Arabia has 'green vision' at COP27, critics unmoved
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — Hydrogen cars and vehicles that capture their tailpipe pollutants. Computer mice made from recycled ocean waste plastic. Hundreds of millions of trees planted in the desert. Saudi Arabia's vision of an environmentally friendly future is on display just a short drive from the venue of the U.N. climate summit being held in Egypt.
Kearney Hub
AP News Summary at 11:45 p.m. EST
Poland: Russian-made missile fell on our country, killing 2. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Poland says a Russian-made missile fell in the eastern part of the country, killing two people in a blast that Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy decried as “a very significant escalation” of the war. Serious questions about the explosion remain, including who fired the missile. U.S. President Joe Biden said it was “unlikely” that the missile was fired from Russia, but he convened an emergency meeting of the Group of Seven and NATO leaders who were in Indonesia for another summit. It was not immediately clear whether Biden was suggesting that the missile hadn’t been fired by Russia at all. Russia denied any involvement. Biden pledged support for an investigation Poland said it was conducting.
Kearney Hub
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 4:05 p.m. EST
Roberta Flack has ALS, now 'impossible to sing,' rep says. NEW YORK (AP) — A representative for Roberta Flack has announced that the legendary musician has ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, and can no longer sing. Flack’s manager Suzanne Koga said in a release Monday that the progressive disease “has made it impossible to sing and not easy to speak" but will not “silence this icon.” The announcement of the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diagnosis comes just ahead of the premiere of “Roberta,” a feature-length documentary debuting Thursday at the DOCNYC film festival. The release says that the 85-year-old “Killing Me Softly With His Song” singer “plans to stay active in her musical and creative pursuits.”
Comments / 0