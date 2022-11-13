Report: Manchester City Set To Extend Young Star's Contract, Considered Future Top Player By Pep Guardiola

Rico Lewis is one of Manchester City's most promising young prospects, with the 17-year-old's talents only coming to light this season. The defender has been called upon to fill in the vacant right-back spot due to an injury to Kyle Walker.

Since being promoted to the Man City senior team earlier this season, Lewis has made nine appearances, scoring a record-breaking goal against Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League , making him the competition's youngest-ever scorer on their first start.

Born in Bury, Manchester, the teenager has a current contract with his boyhood club until 2025, but City are in advanced talks to extend his current deal, according to Nico Schira, a sports journalist on Twitter .

Pep Guardiola considers Lewis a future top player and hopes for the young star to stay committed to City with a new and improved long-term contract.

Having been with the club since the age of eight, Lewis has risen through the ranks of City's academy , earning his debut under Guardiola.

Primarily playing as a full-back, the England Under 19s international can be deployed as a defensive midfielder.

With six goals and three assists across 49 City appearances, from Under 18s up to the senior team, it is only a matter of time before Cityzens see Lewis on the scoresheet once again.

