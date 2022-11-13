ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Transfer Room

Report: Manchester City Set To Extend Young Star's Contract, Considered Future Top Player By Pep Guardiola

By Harri Burton
City Transfer Room
City Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39aNHO_0j9Mg38m00

Rico Lewis is one of Manchester City's most promising young prospects, with the 17-year-old's talents only coming to light this season. The defender has been called upon to fill in the vacant right-back spot due to an injury to Kyle Walker.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Rico Lewis is one of Manchester City's most promising young prospects, with the 17-year-old's talents only coming to light this season. The defender has been called upon to fill in the vacant right-back spot due to an injury to Kyle Walker.

Since being promoted to the Man City senior team earlier this season, Lewis has made nine appearances, scoring a record-breaking goal against Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League , making him the competition's youngest-ever scorer on their first start.

Born in Bury, Manchester, the teenager has a current contract with his boyhood club until 2025, but City are in advanced talks to extend his current deal, according to Nico Schira, a sports journalist on Twitter .

Pep Guardiola considers Lewis a future top player and hopes for the young star to stay committed to City with a new and improved long-term contract.

Having been with the club since the age of eight, Lewis has risen through the ranks of City's academy , earning his debut under Guardiola.

Primarily playing as a full-back, the England Under 19s international can be deployed as a defensive midfielder.

With six goals and three assists across 49 City appearances, from Under 18s up to the senior team, it is only a matter of time before Cityzens see Lewis on the scoresheet once again.

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Official: Five Manchester City Players Named In England's World Cup Squad - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Report: Manchester City Could Lose Ilkay Gündoğan In January Transfer Window - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Ivan Toney's Brace Earns Brentford Three Points Against Manchester City After England Snub - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Argentina Pick Julian Alvarez For Their World Cup Squad - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Report: Middlesbrough Planning To Make Manchester City Loanee Permanent Transfer - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Manchester City Boss Gives Evidence In Mendy Trial

Manchester City manager has given evidence at Benjamin Mendy’s rape trial, explaining that Mendy was a ‘really good boy,’ but he also didn’t know Mendy’s life. French defender Mendy has been charged with seven counts of rape, one attempted rape and one count of sexual assault against six girls, having been cleared of one count of rape in September.
The Associated Press

AP source: Glazer to decide on Ronaldo’s Man United future

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United co-owner Joel Glazer will make the final decision about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at the club after the forward’s incendiary TV interview, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. Ronaldo’s position at United is considered untenable after saying...
BBC

C﻿an Ronaldo play for Man Utd again?

M﻿atch of the Day 2 analyst Jermain Defoe has called Cristiano Ronaldo's interview with Piers Morgan "disappointing", a sentiment echoed by fellow panellist Jermaine Jenas who said he was "baffled". R﻿onaldo told Morgan that he feels "betrayed" by the club and has no respect for manager Erik ten Hag....
SB Nation

Why Are Leicester City Suddenly Good?

Leicester City started the season poorly. How poorly? The defence was the worst in the top four flights of English football. We had amassed a grand total of 1 point from the first 7 matches, Somehow, Brendan Rodgers wasn’t sacked, but there was no lack of voices calling for it. Things were bad enough that people were writing what amounted to eulogies for a club that had been held up as the model for other clubs until recently.
SB Nation

Report: Spurs coach Yaya Toure rebuffs managerial interest from Wigan

Yaya Toure is staying at Tottenham Hotspur for a while longer. The retired Manchester City star midfielder has been at Spurs for a year now working as a coach with the academy players and underage teams, though he obviously has managerial ambitions. But it seems like he’s putting those ambitions...
NBC Sports

'I feel betrayed:' Ronaldo slams Man United, Erik ten Hag

The Cristiano Ronaldo situation at Manchester United might finally be at the point of no return. Just hours after Man United defeated Fulham on Sunday in their final game before the 2022 World Cup break -- one that Ronaldo was not present for due to illness -- parts of a scathing interview featuring the 37-year-old soccer superstar were released.
The Associated Press

Brighton’s head of recruitment follows Potter to Chelsea

LONDON (AP) — First its manager, now its head of recruitment. Two months after bringing in Graham Potter from Brighton, Chelsea has gone back to its Premier League rival to entice the person who built a strong reputation at the south-coast club for finding and developing talent. Paul Winstanley...
The Guardian

Fourteen venues shortlisted by the UK and Ireland bid to host Euro 2028

The four UK nations and Ireland have submitted a dossier to Uefa outlining their plans to host Euro 2028, with 14 stadiums across the five countries shortlisted to hold matches, including Everton’s future home at Bramley-Moore Dock and Sunderland’s Stadium of Light, one of two north-east venues selected. A final list of 10 will be submitted in April 2023.
The Guardian

‘In the zone’: Owen Farrell eager for action not words as 100th cap beckons

For all Owen Farrell’s qualities, taking compliments is not one of them. He readily admits as much and as he prepares to win his 100th England cap against New Zealand this weekend, Farrell is that little bit more eager for Saturday to come than usual. For the fanfare to stop, the glare of the spotlight to dissipate and to get lost in the thick of the action.
City Transfer Room

City Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
463K+
Views
ABOUT

City Transfer Room is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity

Comments / 0

Community Policy