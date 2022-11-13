Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Things to know today: GOP 1 seat away from House majority; Hobbs defeats Lake in Arizona; Grammy nominations
Today is Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. ***. This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, Nov....
Kearney Hub
Abortion ban fails in small Nebraska town; others pass, some narrowly
Curtis is the biggest town in politically ruby-red Frontier County, a county where, on Election Day 2020, 85% of voters cast their ballots for Donald Trump. But last Tuesday, Curtis voters went back to the polls and did something that, at first glance, seems to contradict their ultra-conservative image. They...
Kearney Hub
'On the chunky side' — Nebraska mountain lion ends 700-mile trip with ticks, scars and a few extra pounds
The Nebraska-born mountain lion didn’t miss many meals on its 700-mile walk to Illinois. “He has been a very successful predator,” said Joe Taft, who runs the Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Indiana, where the young male ended up two weeks ago. “He’s on the chunky side for a boy who’s done a whole lot of walking.”
Kearney Hub
Abortion rights wins boost supporters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lexie Overstreet logged plenty of miles on foot, knocking on doors to try to persuade Kentuckians not to take away one of the last legal paths to restoring abortion rights in the state. Now she's hoping her side's win at the ballot box last week will...
Kearney Hub
Hammering out details of Nebraska’s Voter ID law won’t be easy, lawmaker says
LINCOLN — Now that the Nebraska Constitution is going to be amended to require valid photo identification to vote, the Legislature is tasked with hammering out details of the actual Voter ID law. And it’s poised to be among the nation’s strictest. “There’s a lot of different,...
Kearney Hub
Target security guard fatally shoots man who stabbed 2 customers inside downtown LA store, LAPD says
9-year-old boy, woman stabbed at LA Target store; suspect shot, killed by security guard. Police are describing the attack as an "unprovoked" and "heinous act." The suspect, a 40-year-old man, was shot and killed by a security guard who confronted him.
Kearney Hub
Friday night follow-up: Frigid weather aside, semifinals produce intriguing finals matchups in all 7 classes
It's too bad there aren't official records kept for such things, because Friday night had to be, if not the coldest, one of the coldest nights ever for Nebraska state playoff football. There have been far snowier days, for sure. And probably some days where the actual temperature was colder...
