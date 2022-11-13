ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady Sets Another Milestone With Buccaneers Playing First NFL Game in Germany

By Nick Geddes
 3 days ago
(Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) quarterback Tom Brady is seemingly setting records with every passing week.

Under center in Tampa Bay’s week 10 matchup Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks (6-3) in Munich, Germany, Tom Brady checked another milestone off the list. Brady is the first quarterback in NFL history to start a game in four different countries (U.S., Mexico, England, Germany).

Brady’s presence in Germany has created tons of buzz, with a reported 3 million ticket requests coming in. For the near 70,000 fortunate enough to get a ticket to Allianz Arena, they’re witnessing a compelling matchup featuring the game’s greatest of all-time and an upstart Seahawks bunch.

What they didn’t expect, however, was to see Brady, 45, catching passes — or attempting to rather. Up 14-3 in the third quarter, the Buccaneers had Brady line up in a receiving position with running back Leonard Fournette taking the snap in the shotgun. Fournette went Brady’s way with the pass, who tripped as the ball was intercepted.

NFL Returning to Germany After Success of Buccaneers-Seahawks

Sunday morning’s tilt is the first-ever NFL game in Germany — part of the league’s plan to expand the game overseas. Commissioner Roger Goodell said in Munich Saturday that more games will be staged in Germany through 2025. Under the league’s current agreement, an annual game will take place in Germany — two in Munich and two in Frankfurt — over the next three seasons.

“In our commitment, we’re going to play the next four years, at least. And with at least four games,” Goodell said, via ESPN. “I wouldn’t be surprised if it expanded beyond that at some point soon.”

Alexander Steinforth, head of NFL Germany, said that the demand in Germany for Buccaneers-Seahawks exceeded all expectations.

“Ticketmaster told us afterwards that they could have sold around three million tickets,” Steinforth said. “This level of demand — whether for sporting events or concerts — is usually only seen at the Super Bowl. So, this advance sale for the NFL’s German game has once again exceeded all expectations.”

