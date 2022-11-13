Read full article on original website
AP News Summary at 5:34 p.m. EST
Pelosi to step down from House leadership, stay in Congress. WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she won't seek a leadership role in the new Congress. Pelosi’s decision Thursday comes after Democrats lost the House majority to Republicans in the midterm elections and after the brutal attack on her husband, Paul, by an intruder at their San Francisco home. Pelosi’s decision makes way for a new generation of House Democratic leaders. She plans to stay on as a member of Congress, having won reelection from her California district. Pelosi is the first and only woman to serve as speaker, breaking what she called the “marble ceiling.” She led passage of the Affordable Care Act with President Barack Obama and twice impeached President Donald Trump.
Deadly missile strike adds to Ukraine war fears in Poland
PRZEWODOW, Poland — Since the invasion of Ukraine more than eight months ago, Poland has aided the neighboring country and millions of its refugees — both to ease their suffering and to help guard against the war spilling into the rest of Europe. But a missile strike that...
Things to know today: World Cup bans beer sales in Qatar; more Twitter workers flee; Buffalo braces for major snowstorm
Today is Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. ***. This morning's top headlines: Friday, Nov....
Will Republicans back Trump again?
Thunder and Lightning have left the building. For some Republicans, former President Donald Trump’s announcement last week th
Things to know this weekend: Potential breakthrough climate deal reached, a wedding at the White House and more
Today is Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history. SETH BORENSTEIN, SAMY MAGDY and FRANK JORDANS - Associated Press. Updated 5 hrs ago. Negotiators say they have struck a potential breakthrough deal on...
Climate compensation fund approved, other issues up in air
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — Negotiators early Sunday approved a historic deal that would create a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims of extreme weather worsened by rich countries' carbon pollution but an overall larger agreement still was up in the air because of a fight over emissions-reduction efforts.
Fans set to celebrate despite beer ban
DOHA, Qatar — Flag-draped fans poured into Qatar on Friday ahead of the Middle East's first World Cup as organizers banned the sale of beer at stadiums — a last-minute decision that stunned FIFA sponsor Budweiser but was largely welcomed by the country's conservative Muslims and shrugged off by some visitors.
Musk restores Trump to Twitter after holding online poll
LOS ANGELES — Elon Musk reinstated Donald Trump's account on Twitter on Saturday, reversing a ban that kept the former president off the social media site since a pro-Trump mob attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress was poised to certify Joe Biden's election victory. Musk...
Twitter risks fraying as engineers exit over Musk upheaval
Elon Musk's managerial bomb-throwing at Twitter has so thinned the ranks of software engineers who keep the world's de-facto public square up and running that industry insiders and programmers who were fired or resigned this week agree: Twitter may soon fray so badly it could actually crash. Musk ended a...
2 Russians, 1 Ukrainian convicted of murders in 2014 downing of MH17 flight over Ukraine
SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court on Thursday convicted two Russians and a pro-Moscow Ukrainian separatist in absentia of the murders of 298 people who died in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine and sentenced them to life imprisonment. One Russian was acquitted because of a lack of evidence.
Public safety accounts urge caution on Twitter after changes
As Twitter became knotted with parody accounts and turmoil, Rachel Terlep, who runs an account for the Washington State Department of Natural Resources that intersperses cheeky banter with wildfire and weather warnings, watched with equal parts trepidation and fascination. "It kind of feels like a supernova moment right now —...
'Democracy voters' delivered for Democrats in tightest races
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden tried to shape the midterm elections not as a verdict on his time in office, but rather on the contrast between Democrats and Republicans on American democracy. "We'll have our difference of opinion. And that's how it's supposed to be," Biden said days before...
Shoma Uno defends men's title at NHK Trophy
Japan's Shoma Uno defended his men's title at the Grand Prix of Figure Skating's NHK Trophy, scoring a season best free skate and total score to beat compatriot Sota Yamamoto
Pelosi to step aside from Dem leadership, remain in Congress
WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she will not seek a leadership position in the new Congress, making way for a new generation to steer the party after Democrats lost control of the House to Republicans in the midterm elections. In a spirited speech on the...
Quote Box: Reaction to UN climate deal on historic fund
Many delegates at the U.N. climate summit in Egypt cheered as a deal was agreed upon that would create a fund for developing that have been hard hit by climate change
Red-blue divide playing out in clashing states
WASHINGTON — Florida is a "refuge of sanity" and a place where "woke goes to die," Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said after winning reelection last week. California is a "true freedom state" that rejects "demonization coming from the other side," Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom promised. The two governors' declarations...
Lengthy vote counts frustrate -- but don't signal problems
ATLANTA — Four days after Election Day, with a bitter, high-profile race for Arizona governor still up in the air, Ohio's secretary of state broke an unspoken protocol among top election officials. "Dear Arizona, need some advice on how to run an election the right way?" Frank LaRose, a...
US-owned firms appear to help Venezuela avoid sanctions
MIAMI — A company with an office in Houston and another owned by two American citizens appear to be helping Venezuela bypass U.S. sanctions and quietly transport millions in petroleum products aboard an Iranian-built tanker, The Associated Press has learned. The sanctions evasion effort is centered around an idled...
Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes
WASHINGTON — Attorney General Merrick Garland named a special counsel on Friday to oversee the Justice Department's investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate as well as key aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election.
Trump 2024 rivals court his donors
LAS VEGAS — Republicans considering a 2024 run for the White House will assemble in Las Vegas this weekend, with anxious donors and activists openly considering whether or not to support Donald Trump for a third straight time. The former president will be among the only major Republican prospects...
