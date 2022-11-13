Read full article on original website
IGN
Daily Deals: Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch OLED, and Buy 2 Get 1 On Select Video Games
Check out the hot daily deals for today, including a Nintendo Switch OLED or Xbox Series S that comes with a $75 Dell gift card, a buy 2, get 1 deal on video games at Amazon, or an ASUS gaming PC for under $750. Plus, the first discount on Apple's latest iPad, Splatoon 3 amiibo now in stock, and a discount on the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series (UCS) Imperial Star Destroyer.
TechRadar
Gmail's next free update will make it easier to track your deliveries
Gmail is getting a free update that will make it much easier for you to keep track of the deliveries you make this holiday season and in the future. We’ve been there before: you pick up a few of this year’s best Black Friday deals and then you realize you need to keep a track of everything. Some are gifts you need to intercept in case someone you live with gets a peek at what’s coming their way, others are items you need to make sure will arrive by a certain date. To watch everything you usually need to dig through a heap of emails and use tracking codes for a wide variety of shipping companies – it’s tedious if nothing else.
ZDNet
How to connect your laptop to a TV -- quickly and easily
Whether you need a bigger screen, give a presentation or are looking for an easier way to share photos and videos with friends and family members, you can quickly and easily connect your laptop to your TV. You just need to have the right hardware and know where to click on your computer.
Xbox Cloud Gaming Expands To Some 2021 Samsung TVs With Rumble Support
Samsung Gaming Hub — Samsung's newly launched cloud gaming platform for Samsung Smart TVs — has been in the news for a while now. After several rounds of rumors in 2021, Samsung formally showcased the Gaming Hub at CES 2022. Samsung followed that up with a formal launch of the Samsung Gaming Hub service towards the end of June 2022, with a handful of 2022-made Samsung smart TVs launching with Samsung Gaming Hub pre-installed.
TechRadar
Microsoft's latest updates breaking a vital business security tool
Microsoft’s latest cumulative updates that were released earlier this week for Windows 11 broke a vital business security feature. The fix has not yet been published, but Microsoft expects to have one ready in the coming weeks. As reported by BleepingComputer (opens in new tab), the Redmond software giant...
Digital Trends
Get it while you can: Walmart’s $99 Windows laptop is selling fast
Walmart has started its Black Friday event. With that, shoppers have the chance to beat the rush and buy the ideal products for less right now rather than needing to wait a bit longer. In particular, we’re loving that you can buy a Windows-based laptop for just $99. Right now, the Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is $99, reduced from $229 so if you need a new laptop and you can’t afford to spend a lot, this is the ideal for you. One of the best Black Friday laptop deals so far, it’s selling fast with many shoppers keen to embrace such a huge bargain. Here’s a quick look at why you need it in your life.
Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G mid-ranger is incredibly already getting stable Android 13 with One UI 5
Released back in March with a silky smooth 120Hz Super AMOLED screen in tow and Android 12-based One UI 4.1 software out the box, the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is already undoubtedly one of the best mid-range phones available this holiday season. But there's one thing that could make...
PC Magazine
Go Beyond Gaming: How to Download Non-Game Apps on Steam Deck
The Steam Deck is a great handheld for playing PC games away from your desk, but it’s also a robust platform that can do a lot more. Thanks to its Linux-based SteamOS, you can download from thousands of non-game apps like Discord, web browsers, email, retro game emulators, and more. While the process can be complicated and a bit finicky (depending on your level of comfort with Linux), the steps themselves are straightforward to follow.
Ars Technica
Razer doubles its latest Blade laptop’s USB speeds with a firmware update
Owners of the latest Ryzen 6000-based version of Razer's 14-inch Blade laptop are getting a significant update soon: The company confirmed to The Verge that a BIOS update for the laptop would add USB 4 support to its USB-C ports, doubling the transfer speeds from 20Gbps to 40Gbps and adding support for high-bandwidth, Thunderbolt-compatible external accessories like external GPU docks.
Best Monitor Deals: 4K, Gaming, More
There are lots of awesome monitor deals dropping every day! Here are the best offers worth your hard-earned money.
There’s a hidden iPhone keyboard that might help you type way faster
IPhone users obviously spend tons of time typing on the screen, and some are probably looking for all the help they can get to type faster. Apple’s built-in predictive text tool and the slide-to-type functionality should help, although more than that might be needed for those who spend a lot of time in chat and email apps. One trick to try to type faster on iPhone is activating a different keyboard layout called Dvorak, and we’ll tell you all about it in this guide.
The Verge
Samsung’s 2021 smart TVs are getting Xbox Cloud Gaming and GeForce Now apps
Samsung is expanding access on its older smart TVs to Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia’s GeForce Now, and other game streaming services. Starting next week and rolling out through the end of the year, apps for Xbox Cloud Gaming, Amazon Luna, GeForce Now, and Utomik will be available on select 2021 Samsung smart TVs.
The Windows Club
Windows Setup error 0x8009000F-0x90002 [Fixed]
While installing Windows Update or upgrading Windows from an older version to a newer version, say from Windows 7 to Windows 10, users may experience the “Windows Setup error 0x8009000F-0x90002” error. Among the affected users, most of them saw this error while upgrading their systems from an older Windows version to a newer Windows version. Some users tried upgrading Windows using the Media Creation Tool, but the Media Creation Tool gave the same error. This article shows how to deal with the Windows Setup error 0x8009000F-0x90002. The error message is:
TechRadar
1Password vs LastPass
Password management apps are helpful to every active internet user. They help you keep track of your passwords across different websites and applications and avoid getting locked out of your accounts. There are many password managers (opens in new tab) on the market; two of the best are 1Password and...
TechRadar
Microsoft Office lets hackers execute arbitrary code, update now
Cybersecurity researchers from Cisco Talos recently discovered a high-severity vulnerability in Microsoft Office that would allow potential threat actors to remotely execute malicious code on the target endpoint. Announcing the news in a short blog post published earlier this week, the office software developer said its researcher Marcin 'Icewall’ Noga...
TechRadar
Future Windows 11 update will let you stream Android audio to your PC
Microsoft is working on an update to its Phone Link app that will allow your Android phone to stream audio directly to Windows 11. As an aside, it also looks as though Microsoft has given the app another rename, from Phone Link to Link to Windows, as seen on the Google Play Store (opens in new tab).
TechRadar
11 best early Black Friday Apple deals: AirPods Pro, Apple Watch 8, iPads and more
Black Friday Apple deals are dropping early, and we recommend grabbing these bargains now. While retailers typically offer the juiciest discounts during Black Friday proper (November 25), Amazon has jumped the gun with record-low prices on some of this year's hottest Apple devices like the AirPods Pro 2, the Apple Watch 8, iPads, and more. We've combed through all the offers to bring you the 11 best early Black Friday Apple deals that are worth buying now.
Android Authority
Samsung expands cloud gaming to its older smart TVs
Samsung is bringing cloud gaming apps to its 2021 smart TVs. The new apps will include the likes of Xbox Cloud Gaming, Amazon Luna, GeForce Now, and more. Samsung’s gaming TV hub won’t be included. Samsung has been dipping its toe into cloud gaming since announcing its gaming...
Firmware update upgrades Razer laptop to USB4, quadruples speed to 40Gbps
Could desktop USB4 40Gbps upgrades follow?
notebookcheck.net
MediaTek Dimensity 9200 mobile ray-tracing targeting 30 FPS when playing Arena Breakout
MediaTek's latest Dimensity 9200 SoC will begin shipping on flagship smartphones by early next year to succeed last year's Dimensity 9000. The latest design is notable for integrating hardware-accelerated ray-tracing on a mobile platform. The feature should be especially appealing on gaming-centric smartphones like the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate which was announced alongside the Dimensity 9200 last week.
