Best Mickey Mouse toy
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. New toys are always fun to play with, and new versions of toys that feature timeless old favorite characters provide kids with a special kind of pleasure. Mickey Mouse is the most recognizable cartoon character in the world. At nearly 100 years old, Mickey is still ageless.
Best TANGLE fidget toy
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. We live in such an overstimulated world that when we finally have quiet time, many of us don’t know how to sit still. The go-to action is picking up our phone and scrolling through our social media feeds. In truth, the act of scrolling is probably more beneficial than the things we are reading.
11 best black sweatpants
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you’re exercising in cold weather or lounging at home, a pair of reliable black sweatpants can keep you warm and comfortable. They’re designed to keep body heat in so you don’t get chilly. They’re also usually loose-fitting enough so you can move freely in them. When it comes to choosing the right ones, look for the right size, fit, style and material.
Best Cat Noir toy
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Created by French illustrator Thomas Astruc, “Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir” is a wildly popular kids superhero cartoon that has aired in the United States since 2015. Since premiering on Nickelodeon, the series has moved to the Disney Channel and can currently be streamed on Netflix and Disney+. New seasons and a feature-length musical film have been announced.
Best Incredibles toy
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The Incredibles franchise has remained a family favorite since its release, and it isn’t hard to see why. The characters in the movie have since been immortalized into Incredibles toys, apparel and other merch, which can make choosing just one a little daunting.
12 best coat racks
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Coat racks can seem frivolous on the surface. After all, you probably have a closet and good hangers. But it isn't just about having a place to hang your coat. It's about having a readily accessible place to stash all your "going out" things, including hats, umbrellas, keys and, yes, coats. However, there are several types of coat racks to choose from and you also need to balance their size and designs with your space.
Best axolotl plush
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Axolotls may be the cutest salamanders, if not the cutest amphibians, of all time. It’s hard to believe that a creature with an eel-like tail, lizard legs, protruding gills and an upturned mouth is adorable, but axolotls have managed to woo many people with their half-evolved appearances.
Jason Momoa Finally Did Our Puppy Interview and IDK Who’s Cuter, Him or The Pups
Jason talked to us about his new movie Slumberland, the Game of Thrones actor he'd love to work with again, his favorite tattoo, and so much more.
Best DC action figure
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re buying DC action figures, without a doubt, you should know the Justice League. These are the central heroes of the DC universe, and what better way to celebrate them in your home than with a complete set of action figures on display?
Best flocked Christmas tree
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you believe that the holiday season should be covered in snow, but you’re stuck in a hot climate, a flocked tree could be a good solution to your lack of white Christmas. These trees are covered in a material known as flocking to imitate the look of a pine tree loaded down with snow. Flocking is available on fresh and artificial trees with artificial trees providing years of festive celebrations.
People Are Sharing "Trashy" Movies They Believe Are Pure Works Of Art, And Honestly, They're Not Wrong
I will never understand why White Chicks has a 15% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
A Lazy Girls Guide to Holiday Hosting
If you want to be the host with the most these simple hacks and essentials will have you hosting the holidays like a pro. Lifestyle expert and ‘Go To Girlfriend’ Sadie Murray is here to share some easy ways to impress your guests. Instagram @gotogirlfriend.
Try one of these 10 Instant Pot accessories for an easier Thanksgiving day meal
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. As Thanksgiving rolls around, you might panic if it’s your turn to host and cook. There are many dishes you need to make and many of them, especially the turkey, take time and careful attention. How you can save time and energy by tossing some elements together in an Instant Pot and not returning until they’re ready.
Stay Chic & Cozy With These 25 Slippers for Women; Your Feet Will Thank Us Later!
There’s nothing quite like the rude awakening of your toasty toes hitting a cold cruel floor in the morning. Although it is a confirmation that we are firmly in fall—with the holiday season right around the corner—it’s also perhaps a sign that it’s time to add slippers to your shopping list. Not only do they genuinely serve a purpose of keeping your feet warm and protected when you’re hanging out at home, they’re also a small way to give yourself some much needed pampering. Pro tip: wear your slippers with fuzzy socks for a truly indulgent experience.
Zanab Jaffrey From "Love Is Blind" Explained Why She Posted On Social Media About The Oranges Incident With Cole
"For me, it played out exactly as I said it did."
Thanksgiving Tablescape Ideas and Inspiration
It’s hard to believe but Thanksgiving is just a little over one week away. You may have your menus set but what about those table decorations. Event planner Frank Andonoplas is here to share some Thanksgiving tablescape ideas and inspirations. Facebook @frankeventdesign. Instagram @frankeventdesign.
Samsung projector review: Is this portable projector powerful enough for an outdoor movie night?
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Portable projectors are an ideal way to get a movie-theater experience, but many lack the video and audio quality needed for a top-notch viewing session. Samsung claims its Freestyle Smart Portable Projector can produce excellent audio and automatically adjusts to enhance the picture. We decided to put the Freestyle Smart Portable Projector to see how it performs in a home setting.
25 Moments People Realized They Had Privilege, And Were Shocked To Their Core
"I watched a video where a mother was teaching her Black son to never walk around in a hoodie up, and not keep their hands in their pockets. It made me realize how privileged I am in my circumstances."
Just in time for Thanksgiving, you can buy a pre-smoked whole turkey on Amazon
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. How to serve a delicious turkey feast while saving time to enjoy the holidays. Cooking a whole turkey is probably one of the most challenging aspects of a Thanksgiving meal. With so much other food to prep, taking the turkey off the list might save the day. Pre-smoked turkeys arrive fully cooked, juicy and full of flavor, and they need only minutes in the oven instead of hours. Try one of these effortlessly delicious pre-smoked turkeys for your Thanksgiving gathering this year.
Home entertainment continues to stay home even as we emerge from pandemic
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The box office has yet to bounce back to pre-pandemic levels. According to a News Nation article that ran earlier this year, “In 2021, the digital market accounted for 72% of the combined theatrical and home market.” This is a steep increase from before the pandemic, when theatrical and digital markets for entertainment were roughly equal. Other than the occasional breakthrough release, such as last week’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which had an impressive $181 million domestic opening, cinema attendance has not yet bounced back to what it was pre-pandemic. This means the majority of individuals are depending on their home entertainment system for their theatrical experience.
