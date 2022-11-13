ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Arlington created a Unity Council in 2020 after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis to gather community input on building greater equality in the city. The top recommendation – create a chief equity officer.Dr. Jason Shelton took the lead on the Unity Council along with more than two dozen other residents on how to move the city forward. Their biggest recommendation hiring Troy Williams has now been on the job for more than four months. Williams comes to Arlington from Baltimore, where he served in a similar role. The policies in which Williams will look...

