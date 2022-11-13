ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Arlington Unity Council names new chief equity officer

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Arlington created a Unity Council in 2020 after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis to gather community input on building greater equality in the city. The top recommendation – create a chief equity officer.Dr. Jason Shelton took the lead on the Unity Council along with more than two dozen other residents on how to move the city forward. Their biggest recommendation hiring Troy Williams has now been on the job for more than four months. Williams comes to Arlington from Baltimore, where he served in a similar role.
ARLINGTON, TX
Bill protecting same-sex marriage gains bipartisan support in U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON —  The U.S. Senate cleared a key hurdle to passing a marriage equality bill Wednesday, garnering even more than the 60 senators from both political parties needed to move past a legislative filibuster. The bill, which could win final passage in the Senate as soon as this week, would ensure same-sex and interracial couples
WISCONSIN STATE
Microsoft, Meta and Others Face Rising Drought Risk to Their Data Centers

Drought conditions are worsening in the U.S., and that is having an outsized impact on the real estate that houses the internet. Data centers generate massive amounts of heat through their servers because of the enormous amount of power they use. Water is the cheapest and most common method used to cool the centers.
ARIZONA STATE

