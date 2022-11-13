ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Kalyn Kahler talks Bears, NFL on ‘9 Good Minutes’

By Larry Hawley
 3 days ago

CHICAGO – Even though the Bears have lost two of their last three games, there is more optimism about the team’s future than at any time in 2022.

That has a lot to do with their offensive improvements over the last three weeks, especially when it comes to quarterback Justin Fields. His record-breaking performance against the Dolphins last week has fans brimming with hope for the future, something that usually doesn’t happen with a Bears’ signal caller.

Kalyn Kahler of The Athletic talked about that along with other topics on the Bears on this edition of “9 Good Minutes” along with “The 9-Yard LIne” on WGN News Now.

She also discussed a few storylines around the NFL this week along with her story on concussions for The Athletic, which you can read here.

To watch Kalyn’s entire discussion with Larry Hawley on “9 Good Minutes” and “The 9-Yard Line,” click on the video above.

