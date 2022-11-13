ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland.com

Get ready for more snow, cold: Northeast Ohio’s Thursday weather forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Most of Northeast Ohio can expect to see about an inch of snow between Wednesday and Thursday evenings, unless you live to the east. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs in the mid 30s Thursday and about 30 on Friday with overnight lows Thursday night in the mid 20s. The focus on the weather later today, however, will be in the primary snow belt communities in Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula Counties. Cities like Mentor and Chardon can expect to see between 3-6 inches of snow by early Thursday. A Lake Effect Snow Warning goes into effect for Ashtabula County starting 7 p.m. tonight and running through 10 p.m. Thursday night. 6-9 inches of snow is likely with the heaviest snowfalls north of I-90.
Cleveland.com

ODOT says it is ready for the first blast of the winter to hit Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The first blast of the winter is headed our way tonight, and the Ohio Department of Transportation says it is prepared to help us navigate the roads. The state agency is urging residents to take extra time and plan ahead for travel. It also is directing residents to ohgo.com, which offers views from hundreds of live traffic cameras, travel speeds and information on crashes or road closings.
newsnet5

FORECAST: Blast of cold with Lake Effect Snow Warnings

CLEVELAND — LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING for Ashtabula County. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Lake & Geauga Counties. Lake effect snow setting up today. It'll be relatively unorganized through midday with only minor accumulations along the lakeshore and east of Cleveland. Temps stay in the 30s, gusts as high as 30mph and wind chills in the 20s.
natureworldnews.com

Another Winter System Moves Through Ohio, Several Parts Under Winter Storm Watch as Lake Effect Snow Sets In

Ohio is anticipating the passage of another winter system through the region. Winter Storm Watches are in effect in some areas. Lake Effect Snow will start to fall by midweek. Later today, the next winter system will progress into the Cleveland area. The morning commute will be uneventful, but evening showers with additional rain and a wintry mix will move in overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. There will likely be little to no snow accumulation.
newsnet5

FORECAST: Tracking a Rain/Snow Mix for Tuesday

CLEVELAND — The cold will continue into the new work week, with lows tonight near 30 degrees. Skies will be mostly cloudy all night. Another weak low pressure system will slide northeast through the Ohio Valley on Tuesday. That will mean more widely scattered rain showers mixing with and changing over to wet snow at times. The best chance for precipitation will be during the afternoon hours. But, I can't rule out a few rain showers during the morning as well.
newsnet5

FORECAST: Breezy, Cold & Lake Effect Snow Showers.

CLEVELAND — Lake Effect Snow showers will continue on Sunday. Most areas will see under an inch of accumulation. Some areas in the Snow Belt, however, could see 1 to 2 inches; where bands persist through the end of this afternoon. That will bring totals in areas of the snow belt up to 2 to 4" from last night into today. Areas along the lake shore will see limited accumulation, and even more rain due to the warmth of Lake Erie.
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

