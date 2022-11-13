Read full article on original website
Get ready for more snow, cold: Northeast Ohio’s Thursday weather forecast
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Most of Northeast Ohio can expect to see about an inch of snow between Wednesday and Thursday evenings, unless you live to the east. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs in the mid 30s Thursday and about 30 on Friday with overnight lows Thursday night in the mid 20s. The focus on the weather later today, however, will be in the primary snow belt communities in Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula Counties. Cities like Mentor and Chardon can expect to see between 3-6 inches of snow by early Thursday. A Lake Effect Snow Warning goes into effect for Ashtabula County starting 7 p.m. tonight and running through 10 p.m. Thursday night. 6-9 inches of snow is likely with the heaviest snowfalls north of I-90.
ODOT says it is ready for the first blast of the winter to hit Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The first blast of the winter is headed our way tonight, and the Ohio Department of Transportation says it is prepared to help us navigate the roads. The state agency is urging residents to take extra time and plan ahead for travel. It also is directing residents to ohgo.com, which offers views from hundreds of live traffic cameras, travel speeds and information on crashes or road closings.
Northeast Ohio ODOT crews ready for upcoming winter storm
The first big snowfall is headed to parts of northeast Ohio and crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation say they are prepared.
FORECAST: Blast of cold with Lake Effect Snow Warnings
CLEVELAND — LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING for Ashtabula County. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Lake & Geauga Counties. Lake effect snow setting up today. It'll be relatively unorganized through midday with only minor accumulations along the lakeshore and east of Cleveland. Temps stay in the 30s, gusts as high as 30mph and wind chills in the 20s.
Winter storm watch takes effect Wednesday night in parts of snow belt
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Put away the rakes. Get out the snow shovels. The snow belt east of Cleveland likely will see its first major storm of the season beginning tonight, with 6 to 9 inches of snow possible, according to the National Weather Service. A winter storm watch will...
Winter weather alerts issued for eastern counties
The National Weather Service has issued a Lake Effect Snow Warning and a Winter Weather Advisory for several East Side counties.
Lake effect snow to impact area as cold air continues to spill in (19 First Alert Weather Days)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A system continues to track out of our area this morning. We have drizzle and flurries, but roads are just wet. It’ll be a blustery and chilly day. Steady temperatures in the middle to upper 30s. Lake effect snow will start to develop off of...
Ohio snow emergency levels: What do they mean?
As the conditions deteriorate in Northeast Ohio, sheriffs will declare snow emergencies to let people know the situation on the roads to keep everyone safe.
Another Winter System Moves Through Ohio, Several Parts Under Winter Storm Watch as Lake Effect Snow Sets In
Ohio is anticipating the passage of another winter system through the region. Winter Storm Watches are in effect in some areas. Lake Effect Snow will start to fall by midweek. Later today, the next winter system will progress into the Cleveland area. The morning commute will be uneventful, but evening showers with additional rain and a wintry mix will move in overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. There will likely be little to no snow accumulation.
Winter Weather Advisories issued for East Side counties
The first impactful snowfall is expected to hit Northeast Ohio overnight on Wednesday into Thursday night.
Weather alert issued; P.M. rain switching to snow
Our next winter system moves in later today. The morning commute will remain quiet but showers will move in during the evening with more rain into a wintry mix overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Little to no accumulation expected.
Historic Snowstorm: 6 Feet of Snow Could Fall in Western New York
It's hard to believe that it was near 80 degrees in Western New York, just a week and a half ago. Those summer-like temperatures soon gave way to more seasonable air this past week and now, we are about to see below normal temperatures by the end of this week.
‘It’s disgusting’: Rat population growing in downtown Cleveland
Some unwanted residents are becoming a nuisance in and around Cleveland’s Public Square.
Akron Zoo unveils animal-themed wall installations at Akron-Canton Airport
CANTON, Ohio – The Akron Zoo and the Akron-Canton Airport on Wednesday unveiled two zoo themed, interactive wall installations inside the airport. Three of the zoo’s animal ambassadors made an appearance at the event: Maddie the Dumeril’s ground boa, Chloe the kinkajou and Forest the porcupine. “The...
FORECAST: Tracking a Rain/Snow Mix for Tuesday
CLEVELAND — The cold will continue into the new work week, with lows tonight near 30 degrees. Skies will be mostly cloudy all night. Another weak low pressure system will slide northeast through the Ohio Valley on Tuesday. That will mean more widely scattered rain showers mixing with and changing over to wet snow at times. The best chance for precipitation will be during the afternoon hours. But, I can't rule out a few rain showers during the morning as well.
Snow hits southern Ohio; Headed north
Ohio Department of Transportation cameras across the southern portion of Ohio are showing snow accumulations on roadways. That snow is headed up toward Northeast Ohio.
Abandoned Cleveland: Plans underway for Sidaway Bridge
It is a hidden bridge to nowhere that has an interesting place in Cleveland history.
Fairview Park awarded ODOT grant to improve student and traffic safety
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- Eight years after it was awarded an Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Safe Routes to School infrastructure grant, Fairview Park was recently the recipient of new funds to update the safety plan. “It’s time to look at it again, build on the success of the prior...
32 Northeast Ohio holiday markets make it easy to shop local for gifts
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Make a commitment to get your holiday gifts, treats and décor from local artisans and crafters. You’ll find multiple markets open every weekend from Nov. 18 through Dec. 27. They’re spread throughout Northeast Ohio. Some markets come with bonuses such as food trucks, visits by Santa and Mr. Jingeling, ice skating and more.
FORECAST: Breezy, Cold & Lake Effect Snow Showers.
CLEVELAND — Lake Effect Snow showers will continue on Sunday. Most areas will see under an inch of accumulation. Some areas in the Snow Belt, however, could see 1 to 2 inches; where bands persist through the end of this afternoon. That will bring totals in areas of the snow belt up to 2 to 4" from last night into today. Areas along the lake shore will see limited accumulation, and even more rain due to the warmth of Lake Erie.
