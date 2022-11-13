ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berea, OH

Cleveland.com

Playing Goldilocks: finding our ideal Cleveland wedding venue

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- My fiancé Tom proposed to me in March 2022. I took only about one week to bask in the joy and the surprise of our engagement before I started my wedding planning. Was my haste to leap into action crazy? Yes. But I attribute snagging the wedding venue that fits us perfectly to my (arguably) fast start to wedding planning.
ideastream.org

My Changing Neighborhood - Episode 8: Live at Happy Dog Cleveland

To wrap up Inside the Bricks: My Changing Neighborhood, I partnered with my colleagues at Ideastream Public Media's "Sound of Ideas" to host a live event at Happy Dog Cleveland — a bar, restaurant and cultural event venue that's become an anchor of the Gordon Square neighborhood. It was the first live, in-person Community Tour event that we've hosted in more than two years.
Cleveland.com

Cash grab or sensible business model? Cleveland Clinic to charge $50 for some Mychart messages: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Sending online messages to your doctor is easier than scheduling an appointment. But starting Thursday, the Cleveland Clinic will begin billing patients’ insurance for messages that require at least five minutes of a healthcare provider’s time to answer.
Cleveland.com

The girl I didn’t tell: Vincent Burke

CULPEPER, Virginia -- I blame myself. Belatedly, I see that keeping my secret — my gay orientation — from a cherished woman colleague destroyed our close friendship. My loss can be a lesson for honesty with a friend. Margaret (I change her name here for her privacy) and...
Cleveland.com

