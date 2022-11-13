Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
6 Exciting Ethnic Restaurants to Help You Celebrate Thanksgiving in ClevelandTMannCleveland, OH
Here's where to find the best barbecue aroundJake WellsAkron, OH
Spotlight on Mental HealthTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
Saying Thank You to Those Unsung Heroes Who Make Our Lives a Little BrighterTMannAurora, OH
Playing Goldilocks: finding our ideal Cleveland wedding venue
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- My fiancé Tom proposed to me in March 2022. I took only about one week to bask in the joy and the surprise of our engagement before I started my wedding planning. Was my haste to leap into action crazy? Yes. But I attribute snagging the wedding venue that fits us perfectly to my (arguably) fast start to wedding planning.
‘Hungry kids can’t learn’ -- How Cleveland schools feed students’ bodies and minds: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Fourth grader teacher Mrs. Sharon Lenahan walks through the first floor of Cleveland’s Almira Elementary School and something grabs her attention. But instead of a student fight or a friendly chat with a colleague, it’s the smell out of the cafeteria. It’s an aroma that...
Michael Stanley Resonators tribute show canceled as drummer Tommy Dobeck fights cancer
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Michael Stanley Band fans, still mourning the 2021 death of its Cleveland legend namesake and looking forward to another walk down a white-lined memory lane, will have to wait a bit longer. “The Resonators Celebrate the Michael Stanley Songbook” show scheduled for Dec. 9 at MGM Northfield...
Is it fair to charge you for time spent by Cleveland Clinic doctors responding to your online messages? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Starting Thursday, the Cleveland Clinic will begin billing patients’ insurance for online messages that require at least five minutes of a healthcare provider’s time to answer. We’re talking about whether that’s fair on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts...
WKYC
Singer Tony Bennett's daughter shares insights about her father's fight with Alzheimer's
CLEVELAND — We met Antonia Bennett in September when she came to Cleveland to judge the 2022 Shining Star CLE High School singing competition. The event raises money for memory care services at Menorah Park, including funding for music therapy for residents. Antonia Bennett felt a connection to the...
ideastream.org
My Changing Neighborhood - Episode 8: Live at Happy Dog Cleveland
To wrap up Inside the Bricks: My Changing Neighborhood, I partnered with my colleagues at Ideastream Public Media's "Sound of Ideas" to host a live event at Happy Dog Cleveland — a bar, restaurant and cultural event venue that's become an anchor of the Gordon Square neighborhood. It was the first live, in-person Community Tour event that we've hosted in more than two years.
Local doctor says kids’ illness is showing up early
Health care experts around Ohio say children's hospitals around the state are busier than usual for this time of the year.
Couple shares experience of losing a child after labor and delivery unit closes
Several hospital maternity units have closed recently; News 5 traveled to some affected areas to see what kind of decisions expecting mothers are facing, and what childbirth has been like for some.
Find deep-pocketed donor to honor with new name for Cleveland-Marshall College of Law
Regarding changing the Cleveland State University law school name (”Trustees to consider stripping John Marshall’s name from law school,” Nov. 16), a forward-looking way to rename the CSU law school would be to change its name to honor someone. Recent renaming of law schools in California, Pennsylvania...
Cleveland Clinic could be at forefront of trend of hospitals charging for patient messages
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Clinic’s decision to start charging for some messages that patients send to their provider is either a cash grab or a logical business decision to compensate physicians for their time. Clinic patients, health experts and patient advocates offered differing views Tuesday of the...
Cash grab or sensible business model? Cleveland Clinic to charge $50 for some Mychart messages: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Sending online messages to your doctor is easier than scheduling an appointment. But starting Thursday, the Cleveland Clinic will begin billing patients’ insurance for messages that require at least five minutes of a healthcare provider’s time to answer.
Kent State University professor denied promotion because of gender identity, lawsuit claims
AKRON, Ohio -- Kent State University unlawfully rescinded a promotion to a qualified professor because of their gender identity, according to a federal discrimination lawsuit filed Monday in Akron. GPat Patterson, an assistant professor with Kent State’s English Department, accused the university of engaging in “sabotage” by reneging on a...
Medina County Park District celebrates the art of nature
SHARON TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Holiday shoppers looking for unusual gifts might have missed their opportunity to find special artwork and crafts if they failed to attend the Nature Art Fest at Oenslager Nature Center Nov. 12 and 13. The 21st annual event, organized by Shelley Tender, the Medina County Park...
Free meet-and-greet with 'A Christmas Story' cast at Great Northern Mall in North Olmsted
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published in a previous article on Nov. 14, 2022. There has been a blizzard of buzz swirling around A Christmas Story as the iconic house in Cleveland went up for sale Monday just days before the hotly anticipated sequel premiers on HBO Max.
Halloween decorations put haunted twist on Thanksgiving at Parma home
PARMA, Ohio — What happens when Halloween decorations collide with the Thanksgiving season?. There’s a house in Northeast Ohio that’s putting its own haunted Halloween twist on Thanksgiving this year. Just take a drive down the 8000 block of Dorothy Avenue in Parma and you’ll find a...
Abandoned Cleveland: Plans underway for Sidaway Bridge
It is a hidden bridge to nowhere that has an interesting place in Cleveland history.
WKYC
If you have a relative with Alzheimer's disease, are you destined to get it too?
CLEVELAND — If your family member has Alzheimer's disease, does that mean you'll get it too?. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. "There's a truly inherited form of the disease called familial Alzheimer's disease, early-onset...
Cleveland Jewish News
Piccione’s ‘Light Up the Night’ jewelery show benefits Cleveland Clinic Children’s
Megan Piccione Fine Jewelry in Beachwood hosted “Light Up the Night” jewelry show to benefit Cleveland Clinic Children’s on Oct. 13 at the InterContinental Hotel Cleveland. More than 400 people were invited and Piccione donated a portion of sales to benefit the head of adolescent medicine, Dr....
Parma police donate pink badge fundraising to The Gathering Place
PARMA, Ohio -- As part of its annual fall fundraising effort, the Parma Police Department recently donated more than $5,600 to The Gathering Place, which serves the community and surrounding areas. “Most of our officers wear pink badges for Breast Cancer Awareness Month,” Police Chief Joseph M. Bobak said.
The girl I didn’t tell: Vincent Burke
CULPEPER, Virginia -- I blame myself. Belatedly, I see that keeping my secret — my gay orientation — from a cherished woman colleague destroyed our close friendship. My loss can be a lesson for honesty with a friend. Margaret (I change her name here for her privacy) and...
