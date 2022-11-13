ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Newsweek

Russia Would Agree to Talks to End Ukraine War on These Conditions: Kremlin

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov signaled the Kremlin could be ready to negotiate an end to the Ukraine war so long as the West meets certain conditions. Lavrov's remarks come more than eight months after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24. Although Moscow initially hoped for a quick victory, the invasion has revealed weaknesses in their military that blunted the Kremlin's gains. Furthermore, Ukraine received support from the West, bolstering defense efforts and allowing its military to launch a strong counteroffensives to reclaim occupied territory.
Newsweek

Putin Just Discovered the Limits of His Power

Russia's climbdown from blocking grain exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports followed pressure from emerging economies and shows Vladimir Putin cannot bend the Global South to his will, a think tank has said. In a marked U-turn, the Kremlin said it would rejoin the grain-export corridor after threatening to abandon...
Insider

Shocking video shows 'massive' attack by drone boats targeting Russia's Black Sea Fleet

Russia on Saturday blamed Ukraine for a "massive drone attack" on naval ships and civilian vessels in Crimea, calling it a "terrorist act." A video of the attack, posted by an account called Ukraine Weapons Tracker, appears to show the moment drone boats with explosives targeted Russia's Black Sea Fleet ships at a port in Sevastopol, Crimea's largest city.
Newsweek

Putin Facing 'Imminent Russian Disaster' in Ukraine: Retired U.S. General

Retired U.S. General Mark Hertling said Russian President Vladimir Putin is facing an imminent disaster in Ukraine and that his mobilization is causing more problems than it is solving. Hertling took to Twitter on Wednesday to reflect on the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine in a series of tweets....
CNBC

Putin supporters left reeling by yet another Russian 'surrender' in Ukraine

Russia's military commanders announced another significant withdrawal, this time from Kherson in southern Ukraine, on Wednesday. Russia's withdrawal has been described by even pro-Kremlin commentators as a humiliating and significant defeat for Moscow and President Vladimir Putin. Just six weeks ago, Putin hailed the annexation of Kherson, saying residents there...
Newsweek

Ukraine Prepared to Negotiate With Russia After Putin's Out of Office

Ukraine is prepared to negotiate with Russia to end their ongoing conflict once Russian President Vladimir Putin is out of office, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday. More than eight months after Russia invaded Ukraine, the two countries continue to battle. While leaders from both Russia and...
Newsweek

Putin Says 'Necessary Conditions' May Arise for Ukraine Negotiation

Russian President Vladimir Putin says that "necessary conditions" could arise and spur negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. Putin said on Monday that it would be possible to restart stalled peace talks between the nations but expressed frustration that Ukraine was "refusing to discuss anything" with Russia after Moscow's recent suspension of a deal to allow the exporting of grain from Ukrainian ports.
Daily Mail

Putin's forces have looted the BODY of 18th century prince Grigory Potemkin from cathedral in Ukraine: Pro-Russian official claims they are 'protecting' remains of a national hero

The remains of an 18th century prince were taken from a cathedral in Ukraine, along with other historic artefacts, a pro-Russian official has admitted. Forces have claimed that they took the monument to Grigory Potemkin, a Russian war hero, and a bag containing his skull and bones from St Catherine's Cathedral in Kherson in order to 'protect' the remains.
The Independent

Putin to seize passports from Russians who criticise Ukraine war OLD

Vladimir Putin has proposed measures to revoke the passports of naturalised Russian citizens who criticise the war in Ukraine.Loss of citizenship has also been threatened for those who spread “fake news”, criticise the army or call into question Russia’s annexation of large parts of Ukraine.Kremlin-owned Ria Novosti news agency reported that the president ordered several new restrictions on the rights of acquired citizenship through amendments to a citizenship bill making its way through the state Duma.The measures appear aimed at the likely thousands of Ukrainians who have obtained Russian passports since February, when Mr Putin ordered his troops to...
Newsweek

Putin's 'Luck Is Over' in Ukraine War: Former Russian Diplomat

Boris Bondarev, a former Russian diplomat, said in an interview published on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's "luck is over" amid Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine. Bondarev quit his role in Russia's mission to the United Nations (U.N.) in May over Russia's invasion of the Eastern European country, stating...
Newsweek

Russia Open to Negotiations With Ukraine, Factoring In New Realities

Russian officials indicated on Wednesday that Russia would be open to negotiations with Ukraine but the two nations must accept the new "realities" amid their ongoing war. During a press conference, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, "We are still open to negotiations. We have never refused to have them. We are ready to negotiate, of course, taking into account the realities that are emerging at the moment," the state-run Russian news agency Tass reported.

