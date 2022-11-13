Read full article on original website
Russia Would Agree to Talks to End Ukraine War on These Conditions: Kremlin
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov signaled the Kremlin could be ready to negotiate an end to the Ukraine war so long as the West meets certain conditions. Lavrov's remarks come more than eight months after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24. Although Moscow initially hoped for a quick victory, the invasion has revealed weaknesses in their military that blunted the Kremlin's gains. Furthermore, Ukraine received support from the West, bolstering defense efforts and allowing its military to launch a strong counteroffensives to reclaim occupied territory.
Famed Russian analyst who blasted Putin for Kherson retreat denies rift; Ukrainians dance in Kherson: Live updates
Political analyst Alexander Dugin in recent days had openly criticized Putin for failing to defend "Russian cities" such as Kherson. Live updates.
Putin Just Discovered the Limits of His Power
Russia's climbdown from blocking grain exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports followed pressure from emerging economies and shows Vladimir Putin cannot bend the Global South to his will, a think tank has said. In a marked U-turn, the Kremlin said it would rejoin the grain-export corridor after threatening to abandon...
Shocking video shows 'massive' attack by drone boats targeting Russia's Black Sea Fleet
Russia on Saturday blamed Ukraine for a "massive drone attack" on naval ships and civilian vessels in Crimea, calling it a "terrorist act." A video of the attack, posted by an account called Ukraine Weapons Tracker, appears to show the moment drone boats with explosives targeted Russia's Black Sea Fleet ships at a port in Sevastopol, Crimea's largest city.
Putin Facing 'Imminent Russian Disaster' in Ukraine: Retired U.S. General
Retired U.S. General Mark Hertling said Russian President Vladimir Putin is facing an imminent disaster in Ukraine and that his mobilization is causing more problems than it is solving. Hertling took to Twitter on Wednesday to reflect on the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine in a series of tweets....
Ukraine news latest: Humiliation for Putin as Russian fighter jet hits apartment block near Ukrainian border killing 13
VLADIMIR Putin has suffered fresh humiliation after a Russian fighter-bomber plane crashed into an apartment block in the southern Russian town of Yeysk killing 13, officials say. The Russian Su-34 jet was on a training flight, when the two pilots ejected before it hit the building causing a huge inferno...
Putin supporters left reeling by yet another Russian 'surrender' in Ukraine
Russia's military commanders announced another significant withdrawal, this time from Kherson in southern Ukraine, on Wednesday. Russia's withdrawal has been described by even pro-Kremlin commentators as a humiliating and significant defeat for Moscow and President Vladimir Putin. Just six weeks ago, Putin hailed the annexation of Kherson, saying residents there...
Ukraine Prepared to Negotiate With Russia After Putin's Out of Office
Ukraine is prepared to negotiate with Russia to end their ongoing conflict once Russian President Vladimir Putin is out of office, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday. More than eight months after Russia invaded Ukraine, the two countries continue to battle. While leaders from both Russia and...
Ukraine claims big gains in south, but fears retreating Russians will turn Kherson into ‘city of death’
Kyiv, Ukraine CNN — Ukraine’s military said it had retaken swathes of territory in Kherson on Thursday after Moscow ordered a partial withdrawal from the area, though officials in Kyiv warned that retreating Russian soldiers could turn the regional capital into a “city of death” on their way out.
Putin Says 'Necessary Conditions' May Arise for Ukraine Negotiation
Russian President Vladimir Putin says that "necessary conditions" could arise and spur negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. Putin said on Monday that it would be possible to restart stalled peace talks between the nations but expressed frustration that Ukraine was "refusing to discuss anything" with Russia after Moscow's recent suspension of a deal to allow the exporting of grain from Ukrainian ports.
Explainer-Why Ukraine's southern Kherson region is a strategic prize
KYIV, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday ordered his troops to withdraw from the west bank of the Dnipro River in the face of Ukrainian attacks near the southern city of Kherson, in a potential turning point in the war.
Putin's forces have looted the BODY of 18th century prince Grigory Potemkin from cathedral in Ukraine: Pro-Russian official claims they are 'protecting' remains of a national hero
The remains of an 18th century prince were taken from a cathedral in Ukraine, along with other historic artefacts, a pro-Russian official has admitted. Forces have claimed that they took the monument to Grigory Potemkin, a Russian war hero, and a bag containing his skull and bones from St Catherine's Cathedral in Kherson in order to 'protect' the remains.
Ukraine news LATEST: Crazed Putin fires assault rifle in ‘show of strength’ as he meets Russian conscripts on frontline
BLOODTHIRSTY dictator Vladimir Putin tested the SVD sniper rifle as he met with Russian troops yesterday. The despot tested the weapon of war while visiting a training ground in the Ryazan region, as soldiers prepared for mobilisation to Ukraine. This comes as Putin declares martial law in the Ukrainian regions...
Russia’s Black Sea flagship damaged in Crimea drone attack, video suggests
Russia’s Black Sea flagship vessel, the Admiral Makarov, was damaged and possibly disabled during an audacious Ukrainian drone attack over the weekend on the Crimean port of Sevastopol, according to an examination of video footage. Open-source investigators said the frigate was one of three Russian ships to have been...
Russia abandoned its plan to block food exports leaving Ukraine after ships ignored Putin and kept sailing anyway
Russia pulled out of its grain export deal with Ukraine over the weekend. But it made a sudden U-turn on Wednesday and said it would resume operations. The grain export deal, brokered by Turkey and the UN, is vital to the global food supply. Russia abandoned its plan to block...
Putin to seize passports from Russians who criticise Ukraine war OLD
Vladimir Putin has proposed measures to revoke the passports of naturalised Russian citizens who criticise the war in Ukraine.Loss of citizenship has also been threatened for those who spread “fake news”, criticise the army or call into question Russia’s annexation of large parts of Ukraine.Kremlin-owned Ria Novosti news agency reported that the president ordered several new restrictions on the rights of acquired citizenship through amendments to a citizenship bill making its way through the state Duma.The measures appear aimed at the likely thousands of Ukrainians who have obtained Russian passports since February, when Mr Putin ordered his troops to...
Ukraine news – live: Russia ‘has proof’ of UK involvement in Black Sea drone strike
Moscow has claimed it will publish proof that British specialist troops were involved in a drone attack over the weekend on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. It comes as the Ministry of Defence dismissed Russia’s allegation as an “invented story” which says “more about arguments going on inside the Russian government than it does about the West”.
Putin's 'Luck Is Over' in Ukraine War: Former Russian Diplomat
Boris Bondarev, a former Russian diplomat, said in an interview published on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's "luck is over" amid Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine. Bondarev quit his role in Russia's mission to the United Nations (U.N.) in May over Russia's invasion of the Eastern European country, stating...
Moscow softens nuclear war rhetoric; Russia's economic decline deepens as Putin warns he could pull out of grain deal again
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Russia issued a straightforward statement about nuclear war that could indicate the Kremlin is trying to cool the escalatory rhetoric it used throughout October, NBC News reported on Thursday. "Russia is strictly...
Russia Open to Negotiations With Ukraine, Factoring In New Realities
Russian officials indicated on Wednesday that Russia would be open to negotiations with Ukraine but the two nations must accept the new "realities" amid their ongoing war. During a press conference, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, "We are still open to negotiations. We have never refused to have them. We are ready to negotiate, of course, taking into account the realities that are emerging at the moment," the state-run Russian news agency Tass reported.
