Jacksonville, FL

The Associated Press

Mayfield has urgency to perform well in return for Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield is running out of time to make a good impression as the Carolina Panthers’ quarterback. The No. 1 overall pick in 2018 needs to stack some quality performances together to offset his poor play earlier this season before becoming an unrestricted free agent in March. Mayfield returns to the starting lineup Sunday against an old nemesis, the Baltimore Ravens. Acquired in a trade with Cleveland, Mayfield began the season as the Panthers’ starter, but Carolina stumbled to a 1-4 record as he posted one of the league’s worst QB ratings while struggling with batted balls at the line of scrimmage.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Bruce Arians Says Tom Brady Played Poorly During Bucs’ Slow Start

The Buccaneers’ slow start to the season has led to fans criticizing the coaching staff, with many calling for the team to move on from offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. Yet, Tampa Bay’s former head coach thinks that was unfair. Bruce Arians, who retired as the Buccaneers head coach...
TAMPA, FL
Raleigh News & Observer

‘Stronger Bones’: Josh Allen Reveals Perspective on Bills Losses

Not long ago, the idea of back-to-back losses seemed an unlikely fate for Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills. But the QB and his suddenly struggling Bills are now trying to calmly search for answers while preaching “perspective.”. In that later category comes Allen telling NFL Network, “Let’s go about...
BUFFALO, NY
Raleigh News & Observer

Washington Commanders Sale by Dan Snyder on ‘Fast Track’?

NOV 15 SNYDER SALE 'IMMINENT'? Fans of the Washington Commanders got good Monday news in two doses ... though the first one was delivered with a lot of "if's'' and "maybe's'' couching. Once the game started, it was all good: Washington engineered one of the upsets of the year, overcoming...
WASHINGTON, DC
Raleigh News & Observer

Giants Open as Slight Favorite Over Detroit

If ever there was a trap game for the New York Giants, at least in the eyes of the oddsmakers, this weekend's game against the Detroit Lions is it. The Giants are favored by a mere 1.5 points over the Lions according toSI Sportsbook, the sim odds likely a result of the Lions having won their last two games against the Packers and Bears, respectively (albeit by ultra slim margins).
DETROIT, MI

