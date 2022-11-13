CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield is running out of time to make a good impression as the Carolina Panthers’ quarterback. The No. 1 overall pick in 2018 needs to stack some quality performances together to offset his poor play earlier this season before becoming an unrestricted free agent in March. Mayfield returns to the starting lineup Sunday against an old nemesis, the Baltimore Ravens. Acquired in a trade with Cleveland, Mayfield began the season as the Panthers’ starter, but Carolina stumbled to a 1-4 record as he posted one of the league’s worst QB ratings while struggling with batted balls at the line of scrimmage.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 16 MINUTES AGO