Family-Owned Coffee Shop Unexpectedly Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCambridge, MA
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Jumbos dominate senior day with massive win over Middlebury, set new school recordsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
RA union leads protest on academic quad, calls for university recognitionThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Walgreens Under Fire After Alleged "Racist Close" of StoresBryan DijkhuizenBoston, MA
Shoppers in this Mass. city are expected to spend the most money in America this holiday season
NEWTON, Mass. — Shoppers in one Massachusetts city are expected to spend the most money in America this holiday season, according to a new study. To help consumers avoid post-holiday regret, WalletHub says it used several key metrics, such as income, age, and savings-to-monthly expenses ratio, to estimate the maximum spending amounts for consumers in over 550 cities nationwide.
wgbh.org
Customers, staff reflect on closing of 'landmark' Rotmans furniture store in Worcester
For more than 40 years, a large sign reading “ROTMANS” on a sprawling red-brick building defined a stretch of Interstate 290 in Worcester, inviting people to one of the largest furniture stores in New England. Now, another sign is on the building: “GOING OUT OF BUSINESS.”. Rotmans...
WCVB
World Against Toys Causing Harm lists '10 worst toys' for holiday season
BOSTON — World Against Toys Causing Harm Inc. on Wednesday revealed its 50th annual nominees for the “10 worst toys” of 2022. Toy safety remains a critical concern during this holiday season, as evidenced by recent recalls, injuries, and the wide range of potential hazards found in toys available for purchase, the group said.
Be Careful of Which Name You Use When Checking into a Massachusetts Hotel
A fun pastime of mine is checking out what weird laws are still on the books in Massachusetts. Technically known as "Blue" laws, these laws were passed way back when and may have made sense at one particular time but many of these laws today are either outdated, no longer enforced, or never really made sense when they originally went into effect.
WCVB
Realtors report fewer closings in Massachusetts, less inventory
Analysts said shifting economic conditions have "rapidly cooled" the Massachusetts housing market. According to new data from the Massachusetts Association of Realtors, closed single-family home sales in October fell 22 percent compared to October 2021, and closed condo sales last month tumbled 26 percent over the year. "While the market...
WCVB
New England-based businesses are earning spots on the shelves of grocery giants
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Walk through a major grocery store and you won’t just find mass-produced, big-name brands. Products from family-run businesses right here in New England are earning spots on the shelves too. Annie’s Pure and Simple is a multi-use cleaning solution carried at Whole Foods and a...
WCVB
New England accessory makers see a spark in popularity
NEEDHAM, Mass. — A New England couple is keeping history alive – in more ways than one – with their jewelry business. Rachel Ajaj and her husband Omar are co-founders ofAir & Anchor in Cranston, Rhode Island. They make all their jewelry in the same factory where Rachel’s grandfather, Ralph Rafaelian, ran his jewelry business Cinerama Jewelry.
ZIP code 01504: Blackstone, a desirable, affordable, bedroom community
The Telegram & Gazette is looking at the real estate market in ZIP codes around Central Massachusetts. Today we are featuring 01504, Blackstone. This “desirable, affordable, bedroom community” on the southeast tip of Worcester County offers homebuyers lots of outdoor recreation and “great” schools. ...
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Massachusetts
The Bay State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Plymouth County, you might just want to visit.
boxofficepro.com
Showcase Cinemas Sets Opening for Boston South Shore Location
Showcase Cinemas has announced the official opening of its newest theater, the Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing, located in Hanover, Massachusetts. The grand opening is scheduled for November 16th, with tickets available for purchase now. Serving the Boston South Shore community, the new theater features eight auditoriums, including an XPlus Laser Premium Large Format auditorium, along with a lobby bar and lounge. The lobby bar features Starbucks Coffee and espresso beverages, hand-crafted cocktails on tap, premium spirits and a selection of local craft beers. Burke’s Aleworks, located in Hanover, has partnered with Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing to create a custom beer that will be available on tap exclusively at the cinema. The theater will also offer gourmet popcorn and hand-rolled pretzels. Guests may pre-order concessions via the Showcase app and retrieve them upon arrival at the XPress Pick-Up station, and samples of concession items will be offered during opening weekend at the cinema.
WCVB
How much snow fell in parts of Massachusetts?
The first snow of the season in Worcester started falling at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Leicester received 2.3 inches of snow, Worcester saw 2 inches and Fitchburg received 1.7 inches by Wednesday morning.
WCVB
2022 Boston Common 'Tree for Boston' Christmas tree cut down in Nova Scotia ceremony
CHRISTMAS ISLAND, NS — Boston's official 2022 Christmas tree, which will be lit next month on Boston Common, was cut down Wednesday during a ceremony in Nova Scotia. The 2022 Tree for Boston is a 45-foot white spruce from the aptly named community of Christmas Island, officials announced. It was donated by landowner Roddy Townsend, along with his children Angela, Carmen and Andrew.
WCVB
EyeOpener Eats: Get in line early at Goldilox Bagels in Medford, Massachusetts
MEDFORD, Mass. — What started as a simple idea to open a neighborhood bagel shop has transformed into the Medford phenomenon that isGoldilox Bagels. It's so popular that a line of customers snakes around the block on weekend mornings. “Weekends are completely bananas here,” co-owner Ed Thill said.
WCVB
Why have multiple restaurants in Worcester's Canal District closed?
WORCESTER, Mass. — Restaurants in Worcester's downtown Canal District, near the city's new Polar Park, are shutting down. When the new ballpark opened, Worcester got rid of free on-street parking in the area, which, business owners say, has been a big hit. The Hangover Pub closed in September and...
WCVB
Thanksgiving holiday travel forecast: When is traffic expected to peak on Massachusetts highways?
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Soaring inflation costs are not enough to keep people home this holiday season. A new survey by "The Vacationer" found that more than 43% of American adults plan on hitting the rails, skies, and roads over the next month and a half. That includes nearly 19% of American adults who plan on doing a turkey trot for their Thanksgiving Meal and nearly 25% who intend to travel for both Thanksgiving and Christmas, Hanukkah or Kwanzaa.
CNET
Massachusetts State Tax Refunds Begin: Here's When You'll Get Yours
Massachusetts is issuing one-time tax refunds that will ultimately reach some 3 million taxpayers. About 500,000 payments went out the first week of November, according to the state Department of Revenue, with a million more coming every week through the end of the year. As of late last week, the...
Molasses Once Flooded the Streets of This New England City
It's always interesting to read more about the history of where we live. Often times, we learn of fascinating stories, people, and events that we had no idea existed. As one of the oldest parts of the country, New England is filled with centuries of history and folklore. But have you heard of the sticky situation that fell on Bostonians when they were faced with the Great Molasses Flood?
5 must-see East Boston apartments asking for less than the typical rent
From one-bedroom units to three and from modern to traditional. East Boston — home to Piers Park, Logan International Airport, and Belle Isle Marsh Reservation — should be on any prospective renter’s must-see list. The rental prices here are relatively lower than in some of Boston’s other...
Where's my Massachusetts tax refund?
BOSTON - The refund rollout is leaving some Massachusetts taxpayers wondering where their checks are, so WBZ-TV reached out to the state for answers.As of late last week, the Department of Revenue had sent out 1.3 million automatic refunds totaling over $1.2 billion from the budget surplus. A majority of those are paper checks instead of direct deposit, so check your mailbox!According to the numbers, the state is less than halfway through the list of people slated to get rebates. They predict everyone will get their money by December 15.About 3 million taxpayers can expect to get back roughly 14% of what they paid in personal income tax for 2021, thanks to an obscure law passed by voters in 1986. The state has created a refund estimator to help taxpayers get an idea of what their rebate will be. A call center at 877-677-9727 is available to answer questions about refunds, but they will not be able to give you exact refund amounts.
Bay State Residents: MOOLAH MOOLAH MOOLAH Is On the Way!
Massachusetts residents: We have previously discussed the possibility of adding some extra money in your pocket courtesy of a recent surplus in funds available from Boston and the timing on this is perfect with a capital P! Here are some grim statistics as inflation continues to put a choke hold on those trying to make ends meet:
