Diesel Truck Rolls Coal Into Corvette
This is why you should just do the zipper merge instead of being a jerk…. We’ve all been there, sitting in heavy rush hour traffic merging from one freeway to another when one of the lanes is eliminated. Some people do the right thing and let one car from the other lane merge in front of them, doing what’s called the “zipper merge” like teeth from a zipper coming together. This, along with whether or not you put your shopping cart into the corral in the story parking lot, determines just what kind of person you are. A Corvette driver recently showed he wasn’t that kind of a courteous person and paid dearly for it.
1969 Chevy C10 Shreds Tires With LT5 V8
Who would have thought that such a utilitarian vehicle could be so fast?. It was the summer of ‘69, a song we all know and love for one reason or another. The wind flowing through your hair, the sound of a roaring V8 in your ears, and a tingling feeling running up your leg from the gas pedal. As you imagine yourself behind the wheel, what exactly are you driving? If you’re anything like the enthusiast responsible for this automobile, then it may be one of America’s most iconic small pickup trucks, the 1969 Chevrolet C10.
Five Custom Muscle Cars Dyno For The Win
These guys are ready to find out who has got the most power. Horsepower and torque figures can sometimes feel like all anybody ever talks about these days, especially in the classic car community. Models like the ‘Cuda or Charger are idols for Mopar fans with Mustangs, Firebirds, and Camaros in seemingly constant competition with each other. With all of this in mind many competitive events have sprung up to fan the flame between the automobiles. One such event is the ever incredible dyno contest.
Autoblog
Least reliable cars and trucks of 2022
Every year, Consumer Reports ranks new cars based on their predicted reliability. We often see Toyota, Lexus, and a few other automakers near the top. But on the other side of the coin, the list of least reliable vehicles sometimes contains surprises. The organization surveys its members to determine the...
Rare 1970 Chevy Chevelle Found Rotting Away In Yard
Stores like this seem to be as old as time. A young buck strollers into a dealership by himself a beautiful muscle car from the 1970s, drives it until the wheels fall off, and eventually the car ends up rotting in some field. In the case of this particular gentleman, that story hits particularly hard. Originally purchasing the car brand new from the factory, the automobile spent its life driving at high speeds showing off its pretty colors. Eventually it landed where many have seen it today, the owner’s yard.
Ram’s Aiming for Cummins-Level Notoriety With Its ‘Hurricane’ I6 Gasoline Engine
Is this new turbocharged 500-horsepower I6 engineered to court Cummins fans? The post Ram’s Aiming for Cummins-Level Notoriety With Its ‘Hurricane’ I6 Gasoline Engine appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 New Sedans Faster Than a Hellcat
The BMW M5 and Mercedes-AMG E63 S are just two examples of super sports sedans faster than the fire-breathing Hellcat. The post 5 New Sedans Faster Than a Hellcat appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is it Better to Buy a Newer Car With High Mileage or an Older Car With Low Mileage?
If you're shopping for a car to replace your current one, is it a good idea to buy a newer one with high mileage or an older one with lower mileage? Check out the answer. The post Is it Better to Buy a Newer Car With High Mileage or an Older Car With Low Mileage? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
Ford ‘Vehicles On Wheels’ Expected To Arrive At Dealers By 2023
With various supply chain issues plaguing automakers for the past two-plus years, each is struggling to secure the materials it needs to produce enough vehicles to meet demand. This has prompted a number of companies to build vehicles missing certain features and then store/park those vehicles until the required parts are available. Ford calls these models “vehicles on wheels,” and it has been doing precisely that for quite some time now, though it had more than 40,000 of those vehicles on wheels parked as of last September. However, those vehicles are now expected to arrive at dealers by next year, the automaker has revealed.
3 Used SUVs For Under $25,000
SUVs are extremely popular vehicles. Here are three used SUVs you can find for under $25,000. The post 3 Used SUVs For Under $25,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
GM recalls nearly 340,000 big SUVs over daytime running lights issue
The recall covers certain 2021 Chevrolet Tahoes and Suburbans, as well as some GMC Yukons and Cadillac Escalades.
electrek.co
Schwinn’s Coston CE e-bike falls $1,000 to new low at $700 in New Green Deals
Are you ready to take a trip downtown without riding in the car? Well, Schwinn’s Coston CE electric bike is on sale for $700, which is $1,000 below its normal going rate. Marking the lowest price that we’ve tracked all-time, this e-bike can ride for as long as 35 miles before it’s time to recharge, all without a single drop of gas or oil. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
msn.com
Buick Century Raises the Bar for Ultra-Luxury Minivans
The Buick Century is a new flagship ultra-luxury minivan, sitting atop the brands GL8 family of vans offered in China. The Century comes in equally sumptuous four- or six-seat layouts, complete with 18-way adjustable seats. The Century will be available with three trim levels, starting around $74,500 and ranging to...
Learn This Old School Firebird’s Backstory
This car lives up to legend and even exceeds it. Pontiac was one of those brands that could really be described as a gift to the automotive industry of America. With models such as the Firebird and GTO, the automaker accomplished some truly jaw dropping feats. That’s why it was, if only for a little while, one of America’s most popular performance brands. Possibly the most iconic of all of their cars had to have been the Firebird with its exotic styling and crazy engine options. So what would you do if you came across a first generation example that could wipe the floor with some modern day muscle cars?
RideApart
This Massive Barn Find Bike Collection Filled Five Shipping Containers
There’s something immensely appealing about the idea of a barn find, isn’t there? The idea that a solid machine has just been left sitting somewhere, due to circumstances completely out of its control—and that you’re the person who can lovingly bring it back to life is downright enticing. Granted, it takes a certain kind of person who’s into a fixer-upper lifestyle, but if that’s you, then you know what I mean.
geeksaroundglobe.com
Facts About Winter Tires
If you are in an area that experiences the harsh winter season, you must be familiar with winter tires. People often prepare for the winter by repairing their broken windows and doors and designing a fireplace in their homes and forget all about their vehicle’s functionality and efficiency. For...
Carscoops
Don’t Ask To Test Drive This Guy’s V6 Mustang With A ‘Yoke’ Steering Wheel Unless You Have Cash In Hand OK?
The used car market is certainly seeing some wild things lately but for the most part, it’s the prices that are shocking. One 2015 Ford Mustang V6 is bucking that trend though. It’s also surprising but more so because of the seller’s personal taste and demands surrounding its sale.
Autoblog
2023 Toyota Prius teased again before its debut in 2 days
Short of a miracle, 2022 will be the lowest-selling year for the Toyota Prius in a couple of decades, if not ever. The car that ushered the industry into hybrid powertrains the same way Tesla has led the industry to go electric only sold about 30,000 units in the U.S. through the end of October. That's about half last year's total of 59,010 units, well down from the roaring years of 2007 to 2016 when dealers moved anywhere from about 150,000 to 240,000 units every year. It's time for something new, which we'll see this coming week when the Prius debuts in Japan. The automaker's released a new teaser to keep the flame alive until then, previewing the lighting signature and shape from head-on.
boatingmag.com
Sea-Doo Introduces Limited Edition RXP-X APEX 300
Model offers one-of-a-kind look, hydraulic steering damper and must be ordered by November 30th. Sea-Doo teased a hotrod version of their RXP-X 300 speedster earlier this year, putting F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo in the saddle for a high-speed romp around Miami. As summer waned, we got our own turn at the controls.
Autoblog
Studies show automatic emergency braking reduces rear-end crashes by half
According to two new studies conducted by government and insurance industry organizations, automatic emergency braking and forward collision warnings can reduce the number of rear-end crashes by half. A new study by The Partnership for Analytics Research in Traffic Safety found that rear-end crashes dropped 49 percent when the approaching...
