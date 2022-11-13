This car lives up to legend and even exceeds it. Pontiac was one of those brands that could really be described as a gift to the automotive industry of America. With models such as the Firebird and GTO, the automaker accomplished some truly jaw dropping feats. That’s why it was, if only for a little while, one of America’s most popular performance brands. Possibly the most iconic of all of their cars had to have been the Firebird with its exotic styling and crazy engine options. So what would you do if you came across a first generation example that could wipe the floor with some modern day muscle cars?

5 DAYS AGO