Jacksonville, FL

K9 teams from across the state will soon converge on Jacksonville to see who really is Top Dog

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 3 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — K9s United will host its inaugural Law Enforcement K-9 Competition on Sunday, Nov. 13 (moved from Saturday due to weather) from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bishop Kenny High School Athletic Complex, located at 1055 Kingman Street.

The competition will showcase the remarkable skills of police dogs to simulate situations they encounter in the field, including a timed obstacle course, vehicle bailouts, car window jumps, tunnel crawls, wall jumps and an apprehension obstacle.

Participating Florida Teams:

Participating Florida K-9 teams include the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, Taylor County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol’s Jacksonville, Orlando and Ocoee departments.

Enjoy an afternoon of family fun including a rock-climbing wall, an inflatable obstacle course, K-9 photo opportunities, face painting, law enforcement static displays including the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and Mounted Unit, food trucks, beverages and more.

$5 for adults and children are free. Tickets can be purchased at 904 Tix in advance or at the gate during the event.

All proceeds will benefit K9s United to help provide First Coast K-9 teams with the vital training, lifesaving equipment and crucial legislation they need to serve on the front lines.

Jacksonville, FL
