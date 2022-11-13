Read full article on original website
Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposalJ.R. HeimbignerWisconsin State
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing TrialJoseph GodwinWaukesha, WI
Day 1 of Darrell Brooks SentencingAction NewsMilwaukee, WI
A plane carrying several dogs crash lands at Western Lakes Golf Club en route to Waukesha County AirportLimitless Production Group LLCWaukesha County, WI
Couple Left Dead In Recording Studio For Three DaysStill UnsolvedMilwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Crime Stoppers pays $11K reward to tipster in homicide case
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Crime Stoppers Board of Directors voted to pay out the existing $11,000 reward that was created to help find the suspect accused of killing Krystal Tucker. On February 10, 2022, 31-year-old Tucker was killed in a shooting outside Milwaukee's Brownstone Lounge. In October 2022, Milwaukee police...
WISN
Driver shot, crashes into Milwaukee creek
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that led to a car crash into a creek. It happened just after 4 p.m. Tuesday near North 35th Street and Glendale Avenue. A neighbor told WISN 12 News he did not hear any gunshots but did see the car crash.
Driver shot, car goes into creek near 35th and Glendale
A man's car ended up in a creek after he was shot while driving near 35th and Glendale on Tuesday. Milwaukee police say it happened around 4:10 p.m.
WISN
Officers find body of man inside vacant home
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police, following up on a death investigation Tuesday morning, found a body inside a vacant home near 37th and Galena streets. The man had died from gunshot injuries, police said. The identification of the deceased and next of kin notification are still pending. The circumstances leading...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting; Body inside vacant building near 37th and Walnut
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting near 37th and Walnut on Tuesday morning, Nov. 15. Officers were dispatched to the neighborhood and located a deceased body inside a vacant building. The victim, a man, suffered fatal gunshot injuries. His identification is pending. Milwaukee police are seeking the...
15-year-old girl shot after fight near Fond Du Lac and Little Menomonee River
A 15-year-old Milwaukee girl was shot after a fight near Fond Du Lac and Little Menomonee River on Monday.
Milwaukee: Two homicides away from 2021 record
The City of Milwaukee is two homicides away from tying the 2021 record. MPD's database shows that homicides are up around 2% since last year.
WISN
Milwaukee police officer shoots man, woman's body found
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say an officer shot a 31-year-old man inside a home. Police say they responded to a welfare check near North Avenue and Booth Street. According to police, the man allowed the officer inside the home. That's when the 24-year-old officer noticed a body inside the...
Man shot and killed near Teutonia and Villard in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) confirms they have responded to Teutonia and Villard for a reported shooting.
WISN
Milwaukee 80-year-old couple recover after home invasion robbery
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a home invasion robbery that occurred on Sunday, Nov. 13, shortly after 8 p.m. at 57 Street and Thurston. According to police, the elderly couple was in their home at the time of the incident. The 86-year-old man and 82-year-old woman were taken to the hospital.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman shot near 14th and Cherry
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 33, was shot near 14th and Cherry Sunday night, Nov. 13. It happened shortly after 8 p.m. Police said the woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information...
Threat of mass shooting reported during Darrell Brooks sentencing, sheriff says
Darrell Brooks' sentencing hearing was disrupted Tuesday after the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department said someone threatened a mass shooting at the courthouse.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Somers vandalism; officials seek to ID individuals
SOMERS, Wis. - The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department is trying to identify the following individuals regarding an ongoing vandalism investigation from a location in Somers. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5102 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333 or (800)807-TIPS(8477). Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $1000.
wtmj.com
Scuffle leads to police shooting in Riverwest neighborhood
A suspect is recovering after a fight with a Milwaukee police officer led to a shooting inside a home overnight. The officer was called to a home near Meinecke and Booth for a welfare check. After a man let him in, the officer noticed the body of a woman inside the residence.
wtmj.com
Man who killed 6 in Christmas parade says he didn’t plan it
The man convicted of killing six people when he plowed his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee says he has suffered from mental illness since he was young and didn’t plan to drive into the route. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow was expected to sentence Darrell Brooks Jr. to life in prison Wednesday. Before she handed down the sentence, Brooks told her that people don’t know what it’s like to battle mental health issues. But he said he didn’t mean to attack anyone the day of the parade. He said he didn’t plan or plot his actions. He didn’t explain further but said he was sorry about what happened.
seehafernews.com
Milwaukee Man Dead In North Side Shooting
A Milwaukee man is dead following a shooting on the city’s north side Friday afternoon. Police say the 30-year-old victim was shot near 14th and Burleigh around 12:50 p.m. Officials are seeking leads for the shooter.
wtmj.com
WATCH: Sentencing for Darrell Brooks
Darrell Brooks will be sentenced on Wednesday. Brooks was convicted of driving his SUV through the Waukesha Holiday Parade last November, killing six and injuring dozens of others . The hearing starts at 12pm. Click to watch the hearing, courtesy of our partners at TMJ4 News.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee home invasion, robbery; husband, wife in their 80s hurt
MILWAUKEE - An elderly couple is sent to the hospital Sunday night, Nov. 13 after robbers burst into their home with a gun. The Milwaukee Police Department says the home invasion and robbery occurred near 56th and Thurston – and the robbers got away with money, but not much.
UPMATTERS
Video shows aftermath of multi-vehicle crash on major Wisconsin interstate, three sent to hospital
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A major interstate highway in southeast Wisconsin was shut down for around four hours this afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash during snowy conditions. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, around 12:15 p.m., deputies were sent to a crash on I-94 northbound at HWY K....
fox32chicago.com
Darrell Brooks sentencing: Waukesha parade victims speak, court cleared over threat
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Waukesha County jury found Darrell Brooks guilty of 76 counts in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack. Now, Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow is prepared to sentence Brooks in a hearing that is expected to last two days – Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 15 and 16. But Tuesday's hearings were not without disruptions. A threat made to the courthouse forced officials to clear the courtroom – and secure the building.
