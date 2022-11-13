ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Crime Stoppers pays $11K reward to tipster in homicide case

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Crime Stoppers Board of Directors voted to pay out the existing $11,000 reward that was created to help find the suspect accused of killing Krystal Tucker. On February 10, 2022, 31-year-old Tucker was killed in a shooting outside Milwaukee's Brownstone Lounge. In October 2022, Milwaukee police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Driver shot, crashes into Milwaukee creek

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that led to a car crash into a creek. It happened just after 4 p.m. Tuesday near North 35th Street and Glendale Avenue. A neighbor told WISN 12 News he did not hear any gunshots but did see the car crash.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Officers find body of man inside vacant home

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police, following up on a death investigation Tuesday morning, found a body inside a vacant home near 37th and Galena streets. The man had died from gunshot injuries, police said. The identification of the deceased and next of kin notification are still pending. The circumstances leading...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal shooting; Body inside vacant building near 37th and Walnut

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting near 37th and Walnut on Tuesday morning, Nov. 15. Officers were dispatched to the neighborhood and located a deceased body inside a vacant building. The victim, a man, suffered fatal gunshot injuries. His identification is pending. Milwaukee police are seeking the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee police officer shoots man, woman's body found

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say an officer shot a 31-year-old man inside a home. Police say they responded to a welfare check near North Avenue and Booth Street. According to police, the man allowed the officer inside the home. That's when the 24-year-old officer noticed a body inside the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee 80-year-old couple recover after home invasion robbery

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a home invasion robbery that occurred on Sunday, Nov. 13, shortly after 8 p.m. at 57 Street and Thurston. According to police, the elderly couple was in their home at the time of the incident. The 86-year-old man and 82-year-old woman were taken to the hospital.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee woman shot near 14th and Cherry

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 33, was shot near 14th and Cherry Sunday night, Nov. 13. It happened shortly after 8 p.m. Police said the woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Somers vandalism; officials seek to ID individuals

SOMERS, Wis. - The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department is trying to identify the following individuals regarding an ongoing vandalism investigation from a location in Somers. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5102 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333 or (800)807-TIPS(8477). Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $1000.
SOMERS, WI
wtmj.com

Scuffle leads to police shooting in Riverwest neighborhood

A suspect is recovering after a fight with a Milwaukee police officer led to a shooting inside a home overnight. The officer was called to a home near Meinecke and Booth for a welfare check. After a man let him in, the officer noticed the body of a woman inside the residence.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Man who killed 6 in Christmas parade says he didn’t plan it

The man convicted of killing six people when he plowed his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee says he has suffered from mental illness since he was young and didn’t plan to drive into the route. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow was expected to sentence Darrell Brooks Jr. to life in prison Wednesday. Before she handed down the sentence, Brooks told her that people don’t know what it’s like to battle mental health issues. But he said he didn’t mean to attack anyone the day of the parade. He said he didn’t plan or plot his actions. He didn’t explain further but said he was sorry about what happened.
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Milwaukee Man Dead In North Side Shooting

A Milwaukee man is dead following a shooting on the city’s north side Friday afternoon. Police say the 30-year-old victim was shot near 14th and Burleigh around 12:50 p.m. Officials are seeking leads for the shooter.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

WATCH: Sentencing for Darrell Brooks

Darrell Brooks will be sentenced on Wednesday. Brooks was convicted of driving his SUV through the Waukesha Holiday Parade last November, killing six and injuring dozens of others . The hearing starts at 12pm. Click to watch the hearing, courtesy of our partners at TMJ4 News.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee home invasion, robbery; husband, wife in their 80s hurt

MILWAUKEE - An elderly couple is sent to the hospital Sunday night, Nov. 13 after robbers burst into their home with a gun. The Milwaukee Police Department says the home invasion and robbery occurred near 56th and Thurston – and the robbers got away with money, but not much.
MILWAUKEE, WI
fox32chicago.com

Darrell Brooks sentencing: Waukesha parade victims speak, court cleared over threat

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Waukesha County jury found Darrell Brooks guilty of 76 counts in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack. Now, Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow is prepared to sentence Brooks in a hearing that is expected to last two days – Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 15 and 16. But Tuesday's hearings were not without disruptions. A threat made to the courthouse forced officials to clear the courtroom – and secure the building.
WAUKESHA, WI

