Joseph “Jay” Ernest Buda, 65, of Fairmont, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022. He was born December 29, 1956, a son of Joseph Anthony Buda, Jr. and Emily Irene Buda. Jay worked for several years at Hendershot Heating and Cooling as an HVAC Installer and as an Instructor of Industrial Arts at and HVAC Technician. Jay was a member of the NRA and The Faith and Freedom Coalition. HE was an avid fisherman, gardener, and Mountaineer Fan! Jay is survived by his son, Anthony Buda (Hannah) of Atlanta, GA; his wife, Mailyn Buda; sisters, Joellen Poling, and Sally Cutlip (Don); one nephew, Brent Poling of Charleston, SC; three nieces, Amy Poling of Fairmont, Christina Kochanic, and Gina Grandy of Pottstown, PA; two great nephews, Logan Gaskins, and Noah Gillespie, both of Fairmont; and two cats, Angel and Little General. Jay was preceded in death by a child, Israel Buda; and a brother, Anthony Buda. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Thursday, November 7, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

