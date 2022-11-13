Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man killed in Clarksburg structure fire
One individual was killed in a structure fire located at a home in Clarksburg Sunday morning.
Emergency crews prepare for more vehicle crashes in winter months
Winter is almost here, and state officials want to make sure everyone is prepared by recognizing “Winter Weather Awareness Week” from Nov. 14-18.
West Virginia woman arrested for child neglect after 3-year-old in diaper found unattended
A Clarksburg woman was arrested after police say a child was found unattended, wearing only a diaper and t-shirt on Tuesday.
WDTV
MCSO searching for man connected to fatal crash, warrant issued
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (11/15/22 at 4:05 p.m.) According to a release from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office, detectives have obtained a first-degree murder warrant for 23-year-old Chance Austin Williams, of Morgantown. Williams is considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen on foot in the...
WDTV
David Carlyle Clay
David Carlyle Clay, 37, Clarksburg passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022. He was born in Wheeling on September 9, 1985, a son of Edward C. and LaVonia E. Childs Clay who survive in Stonewood. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his significant other, Sarah Freeland; two children, Amari Carlyle Clay and Mia Elizabeth Clay; one brother, Daniel Clay of Stonewood; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. David was a graduate of Robert C. Byrd High School. David enjoyed the guitar, playing basketball, and working on cars. He was a quick witted, loving and cared greatly for his friends. There will be a gathering of family and friends on Sunday, November 20, 2022 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort. A private graveside service will be held by the family. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
West Virginia woman “does not remember” assailant following robbery
GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Glen Dale woman is alive after a person allegedly attacked her and stole property. Glen Dale Police Chief Ed Vogler tells 7NEWS that his crews responded to an EMS call on November 9 at the Crestfield Manor apartments. There, he said they found a woman unconscious on the floor, […]
WTAP
Vehicle caught on fire on Interstate 77
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A vehicle fire on Interstate 77 just south of the bridge to Marietta was called in around 3:45 P.M. on Sunday, according to 911 dispatchers. Williamstown Fire Department responded to the call, and officials say the fire has been put out. Williamstown Police and the Sheriff’s...
WDTV
Demolition effort underway at Meadowbrook Mall for new anchor
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The process for getting Meadowbrook Mall ready for its “biggest merchant ever” is now taking a physical form. For anyone who has been on the backside of the mall, or the portion facing Interstate 79, they may have noticed construction fencing up, construction equipment, and a giant hole in the structure that was the former home of Elder-Beerman.
Power outage planned for parts of Mon County
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency announced that 158 Mon Power customers will be affected by a planned power outage next week. The post said that on Nov. 22, residents and businesses in the Blue Horizen, Dew Avenue and Ramp Hollow area of Pursglove in Monongalia County will not have […]
Mon County deputies searching for man wanted for first degree murder after suspicious crash
A man involved in a fatal crash now has a warrant against him for first degree murder, the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department announced Tuesday afternoon.
Fairmont Police Department opens applications
The Fairmont Police Department is looking to add new officers to its force.
WDTV
Joseph “Jay” Ernest Buda
Joseph “Jay” Ernest Buda, 65, of Fairmont, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022. He was born December 29, 1956, a son of Joseph Anthony Buda, Jr. and Emily Irene Buda. Jay worked for several years at Hendershot Heating and Cooling as an HVAC Installer and as an Instructor of Industrial Arts at and HVAC Technician. Jay was a member of the NRA and The Faith and Freedom Coalition. HE was an avid fisherman, gardener, and Mountaineer Fan! Jay is survived by his son, Anthony Buda (Hannah) of Atlanta, GA; his wife, Mailyn Buda; sisters, Joellen Poling, and Sally Cutlip (Don); one nephew, Brent Poling of Charleston, SC; three nieces, Amy Poling of Fairmont, Christina Kochanic, and Gina Grandy of Pottstown, PA; two great nephews, Logan Gaskins, and Noah Gillespie, both of Fairmont; and two cats, Angel and Little General. Jay was preceded in death by a child, Israel Buda; and a brother, Anthony Buda. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Thursday, November 7, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.
1 injured in Uniontown shooting
A man was flown by medical helicopter to Ruby Memorial hospital in Morgantown, W.Va., after a shooting in the 100 block of E. Coffee Street, Uniontown last night. Uniontown Police Chief Delbert DeWitt told Channel 11 there are no suspects at this time. There is no word yet on the victim’s condition.
WDTV
MCSO asking for information about reported weekend shooting
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information about a reported shooting that happened over the weekend. According to a press release from the MCSO, deputies were dispatched to the area of Finish Line Plaza on Earl L. Core Rd. on Saturday shortly after 11 p.m. for a shooting.
3 people charged after officers search Taylor County garage
Three people were charged with drug possession after officers executed a search warrant in Taylor County.
First ‘Food Truck Battle’ came to Clarksburg
An inaugural "Food Truck Battle" took place in the Kohl's parking lot on Emily Drive, starting at 11 a.m. on Nov. 12.
WDTV
Argyle R. Kaufman
Argyle R. Kaufman, 92, of Bridgeport, WV, died peacefully on November 13, 2022, at Stonerise Morgantown after having suffered a stroke earlier this year. He was born at his family’s home on Center Street in Morgantown, West Virginia, on June 17, 1930, one of three sons of James Boyd Kaufman and Bessie Ivy Hashman Kaufman. Argyle was a 1948 graduate of Sutton High School and received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree from West Virginia University.
Randolph County Commission approves building purchase for prosecutor’s office
Randolph County Commission recently approved the purchase of the building across from the courthouse on Randolph Avenue.
connect-bridgeport.com
Harrison County Man, Dentist for 35 Years, Veteran in Several Active Deployments, Frank J. Lopez, Passes
On July 27th, 2022, Frank J. Lopez, while very healthy, happy and endlessly loved, was next in line to answer God’s call and leave this earthly place. He now soars the heavens experiencing his forever home of peace as God’s humble servant. Born and raised in Clarksburg, West...
WHIZ
Morgantown Man Killed in Accident
The Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol investigates a fatal crash that took place Friday night in Noble Township in Noble County. The Patrol said 52-year-old Joseph Weeder of Morgantown, West Virginia was driving east on State Route 340 just before 10:30pm when he failed to stop at the intersection of State Route 340 and State Route 821.
Comments / 2