5 takeaways from election outcomes in Arizona
PHOENIX — A week after Election Day in Arizona, winners have been called in big-ticket races including governor and secretary of state. But several other races will impact the state, such as a future lieutenant governor and the rejection of the person who sponsored Arizona’s abortion ban. >>...
Secretary of State: 27K+ uncounted ballots left in Arizona, canvass set for early December
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Votes are still being counted in Arizona, but the tabulation process is winding down. As of now, there are roughly 27,000 uncounted ballots left across the state, according to data from the Secretary of State’s website. But even when the counting is finished, the...
Why Kari Lake lost the race for Arizona governor
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 2020 midterm results were not what most people predicted. In a typical off year election, the President’s party usually takes a shellacking. But 2022 was not a typical year, especially the race for Arizona Governor which pitted the Democrat Katie Hobbs against...
Republicans Expected to Take Majority in Arizona Legislature, Senate Will Do Its Best to Work Under Potential Hobbs Administration
In the wake of the 2022 general election, results project that both parts of the Arizona State Legislature will fall under a Republican majority, although it appears the governor’s seat will fall into the hands of Democrat Katie Hobbs. Kim Quintero, the spokesperson for the Senate Republican Caucus, said that while it is too early to know precisely how the Hobbs administration will change Arizona, Senate Republicans will do their best to continue bettering Arizona.
Governor-elect Katie Hobbs delivers victory speech to supporters, details her top priorities
ARIZONA, USA — Current Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the projected winner in Arizona’s race for Governor, gave her victory speech in front of supporters in a packed room in Phoenix Tuesday. Hobbs, a Democrat, will be the first to hold the state’s top office since former Governor...
Arizona leaders, others react to Katie Hobbs' win for AZ Governor
Democrat Katie Hobbs has been declared the winner in the race for Arizona governor against Republican Kari Lake by the Associated Press. The two went head-to-head in an election that lasted nearly an entire week. Following Hobbs' win over Lake, state and national leaders acknowledged her. Arizona Senior Senator Kyrsten...
Juan Ciscomani expected to win Arizona's 6th Congressional seat, Kirsten Engel concedes
TUCSON, Ariz. — Juan Ciscomani is projected to win a congressional seat representing the southeastern corner of Arizona after his opponent, Kirsten Engel, conceded Tuesday morning. After U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick announced she had no intentions of seeking another term in Congress, the area that encompasses most of Kirkpatrick's...
Katie Hobbs elected as Arizona’s governor
PHOENIX – Arizona voters have spoken and Katie Hobbs has been elected as governor. She is the first Democrat governor in Arizona in over a decade, with the last one being former Gov. Janet Napolitano (2003-2009). Hobbs won a close race against Kari Lake, a former TV news anchor...
Which tight Arizona races could trigger recounts and who’s footing the bill
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Because several races are so close, we’re looking at more than one recount in this state for some of these major races. A new law this year expanded the number of votes that triggers an automatic recount. If that happens, many logistics come with it, including a hefty price tag for you: the taxpayer.
Legal Action Threatened Against Arizona in Response to General Election Issues
While speaking on former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon’s WarRoom, Catherine Engelbrecht and Greg Phillips of True the Vote said they plan on fighting the results of the Arizona 2022 general election. “Now is the time to fight. It’s not wait until the end of 2023 into the...
Kari Lake Edges Katie Hobbs in Latest Maricopa County Election Results, But Not by Enough
The Monday night election results reporting by Maricopa County showed a strong 56.8 percent to 43.2 percent advantage to Republican gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake, but it was not enough to pull her ahead of Democrat Katie Hobbs in the overall, statewide vote count. Although there is still an estimated 5,000...
LIVE UPDATES: Katie Hobbs declared winner in Arizona's race for governor
It has been nearly a week since Election Day and several races are still too close to call. Thousands of ballots have yet to be counted. For full election coverage, click here. LATEST UPDATES:. 7:50 p.m. Proposition 308, which granted in-state tuition for non-citizens, and proposition 131, which creates a...
Prop 308 passes in Arizona; here's what it means for 'Dreamers'
Susan Campbell talked with James Zahn, a senior editor for The Toy Insider, about what technology-related toys you can find your kid just under $100. Katie Hobbs speaks after projected win; Kari Lake not yet conceding. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Katie Hobbs addresses supporters after the AP called the...
Katie Hobbs defeats Kari Lake in Arizona governor race
Democrat Katie Hobbs expanded her lead in the Arizona governor's race over the weekend, but Republican Kari Lake gained some ground over the past couple nights. The latest: AP projected at 9:20pm ET that Hobbs had defeated Lake. Flashback: The governor's race was still too close to call on Monday...
Ballot Curing in Arizona: What is it, and why you need to act now if you're affected
PHOENIX - It's been a week since the 2022 Midterm Elections, and while many race projections have been made by major media organizations, there are still ballots left to be counted, and for some people, they will need to fix some issues on their ballot before the ballot will be counted.
Arizona Votes: Here are the latest results from the state’s 10 ballot propositions
PHOENIX — Arizonans were asked to consider 10 ballot measures in Tuesday’s general election. The initiatives covered a wide range of subjects, including the voting process itself, taxation, the creation of a new statewide office and debt collection. Here’s a breakdown of Arizona’s ballot measures and how the...
Karrin Taylor Robson calls for Arizona GOP leader Kelli Ward to resign
PHOENIX — >>Editor's Note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast. After several projected losses across the Arizona general election, Republican leaders are starting to point fingers. On Tuesday, Karrin Taylor Robson who lost to Kari Lake in the primary election called on Arizona GOP leader Kelli Ward to resign.
Maricopa County to release final ‘big drop’ of votes for Arizona elections
PHOENIX — Arizona’s two most populated counties will release the latest updates on election results Monday evening. As officials continued to tally votes almost a week after polls closed, Maricopa County is expected to release its “last big drop” of around 90,000 votes around 6 p.m., Chairman Bill Gates said at a press conference.
Rachel Mitchell declares victory with 68K lead over Julie Gunnigle in CA race
PHOENIX — Republican Rachel Mitchell is confident she has enough votes to defeat Democrat Julie Gunnigle to continue serving as Maricopa County's top prosecutor. Though the Associated Press has not officially made a call in the county attorney's race, Mitchell announced Monday morning she was declaring victory after gaining a 4-point lead over her opponent.
More than 1.13 million votes were counted within 24 hours of Election Day, not just 62,000
WASHINGTON (Politifact) - Nationally and in Arizona, Republicans have criticized the pace that votes are being counted in Arizona’s most populous county, Maricopa County. “We waited 24 hours and got a measly 62,000 votes,” Republican secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem tweeted Nov. 9. He called the county’s election system “a national disgrace.”
