Arizona State

12news.com

5 takeaways from election outcomes in Arizona

PHOENIX — A week after Election Day in Arizona, winners have been called in big-ticket races including governor and secretary of state. But several other races will impact the state, such as a future lieutenant governor and the rejection of the person who sponsored Arizona’s abortion ban. >>...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Why Kari Lake lost the race for Arizona governor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 2020 midterm results were not what most people predicted. In a typical off year election, the President’s party usually takes a shellacking. But 2022 was not a typical year, especially the race for Arizona Governor which pitted the Democrat Katie Hobbs against...
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Republicans Expected to Take Majority in Arizona Legislature, Senate Will Do Its Best to Work Under Potential Hobbs Administration

In the wake of the 2022 general election, results project that both parts of the Arizona State Legislature will fall under a Republican majority, although it appears the governor’s seat will fall into the hands of Democrat Katie Hobbs. Kim Quintero, the spokesperson for the Senate Republican Caucus, said that while it is too early to know precisely how the Hobbs administration will change Arizona, Senate Republicans will do their best to continue bettering Arizona.
ABC 15 News

Arizona leaders, others react to Katie Hobbs' win for AZ Governor

Democrat Katie Hobbs has been declared the winner in the race for Arizona governor against Republican Kari Lake by the Associated Press. The two went head-to-head in an election that lasted nearly an entire week. Following Hobbs' win over Lake, state and national leaders acknowledged her. Arizona Senior Senator Kyrsten...
ARIZONA STATE
gilaherald.com

Katie Hobbs elected as Arizona’s governor

PHOENIX – Arizona voters have spoken and Katie Hobbs has been elected as governor. She is the first Democrat governor in Arizona in over a decade, with the last one being former Gov. Janet Napolitano (2003-2009). Hobbs won a close race against Kari Lake, a former TV news anchor...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

LIVE UPDATES: Katie Hobbs declared winner in Arizona's race for governor

It has been nearly a week since Election Day and several races are still too close to call. Thousands of ballots have yet to be counted. For full election coverage, click here. LATEST UPDATES:. 7:50 p.m. Proposition 308, which granted in-state tuition for non-citizens, and proposition 131, which creates a...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Prop 308 passes in Arizona; here's what it means for 'Dreamers'

Susan Campbell talked with James Zahn, a senior editor for The Toy Insider, about what technology-related toys you can find your kid just under $100. Katie Hobbs speaks after projected win; Kari Lake not yet conceding. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Katie Hobbs addresses supporters after the AP called the...
ARIZONA STATE
Axios

Katie Hobbs defeats Kari Lake in Arizona governor race

Democrat Katie Hobbs expanded her lead in the Arizona governor's race over the weekend, but Republican Kari Lake gained some ground over the past couple nights. The latest: AP projected at 9:20pm ET that Hobbs had defeated Lake. Flashback: The governor's race was still too close to call on Monday...
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

Karrin Taylor Robson calls for Arizona GOP leader Kelli Ward to resign

PHOENIX — >>Editor's Note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast. After several projected losses across the Arizona general election, Republican leaders are starting to point fingers. On Tuesday, Karrin Taylor Robson who lost to Kari Lake in the primary election called on Arizona GOP leader Kelli Ward to resign.
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

Rachel Mitchell declares victory with 68K lead over Julie Gunnigle in CA race

PHOENIX — Republican Rachel Mitchell is confident she has enough votes to defeat Democrat Julie Gunnigle to continue serving as Maricopa County's top prosecutor. Though the Associated Press has not officially made a call in the county attorney's race, Mitchell announced Monday morning she was declaring victory after gaining a 4-point lead over her opponent.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

More than 1.13 million votes were counted within 24 hours of Election Day, not just 62,000

WASHINGTON (Politifact) - Nationally and in Arizona, Republicans have criticized the pace that votes are being counted in Arizona’s most populous county, Maricopa County. “We waited 24 hours and got a measly 62,000 votes,” Republican secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem tweeted Nov. 9. He called the county’s election system “a national disgrace.”
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

