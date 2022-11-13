ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What South Carolina Must Show Recruits Moving Forward

By Andrew Lyon
South Carolina suffered one of their most lopsided losses of head coach Shane Beamer's tenure and will need to adjust to regain the complete trust of recruits.

Let's make something abundantly clear, South Carolina's matchup against the Florida Gators on Saturday afternoon was about as unpleasant as it could've been in multiple facets .

While this program is by no means in free fall mode like a bevy of other programs in college football, they have to figure out what needs to be refined on multiple fronts before this begins to impact their image on the recruiting trail seriously.

What do head coach Shane Beamer and company need to present to prospective recruits?

Offensive Improvements

Something notable with offensive Marcus Satterfield is that certain concepts or plays are called much more frequently. Defenses key in on it each week , shutting down the offense for quarters.

The problem with calling a small number of plays is that they become easy to recognize. The best play callers ensure they can run a play out of multiple formations, but the Gamecocks stay in the same sets and personnel groupings.

The Gamecocks need to open up the playbook more to show recruits that they have strengths they'll fall back on but won't handicap themselves trying to simplify an offense, allowing everyone the opportunity to make a profound impact.

Vanderbilt was a good step in the right direction. Multiple playmakers logged a season-high in touches, willing them in the right direction when the defense wasn't performing.

Playing Time Opportunities

Beamer preaches constant competition in his program, and those who practice the best will play on Saturday. They don't carry any bias into their evaluation process, and there is only one agenda: how can you help South Carolina win football games?

The coaches are always looking for ways to make the on-field product better. Several young defenders have quickly climbed the ladder and are making a difference. Recruits know that if they can't meet that standard, a backup will receive a chance to show coaches they can help the team.

South Carolina has been hitting the recruiting trail hard to find players that fit its vision. The chances are, if Beamer is in on you, he thinks you can play early for this program.

Committed Coaching

South Carolina doesn't have the most talented roster or creative coaching staff, but they have commitment and culture . These coaches would go to war for these players and are committed to teaching their principles.

The early reviews have been relatively positive for Beamer's staff. They resonate with recruits and are authentic in their coaching methods, enabling players to improve.

Things are still a work in progress, but the coaches care about these players and believe in the future.

