Everything Dan Lanning said on Wednesday of Utah week
Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning met with the media on Wednesday to discuss injuries and Oregon's upcoming matchup against No. 10 Utah. Here is a complete transcript of Lanning's press conference.
WATCH: Dont'e Thornton talks prep for Utah
Oregon sophomore wide receiver Dont'e Thornton gives his thoughts on how the Oregon Ducks are preparing to face off against Utah and how the Ducks are doing it with questions around Bo Nix's availability this week.
WATCH: Bucky Irving talks Utah matchup
Oregon running back Bucky Irving gives his perspective on this weekend's matchup against Utah and how the Ducks are preparing for the Top 15 showdown.
It's Still USC, Still So Much Riding on the Game, So Much To Prove
It probably is one of the longest, most durable sports hangovers you've ever had. It's been tough getting over UCLA's loss to Arizona last Saturday. It was one of UCLA's most demoralizing losses in a couple decades. It pretty much took a huge amount of air out of the season for most Bruin fans.
WATCH: Dan Lanning's final thoughts ahead of Utah showdown
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning gives his final thoughts ahead of Saturday night's Top 15 showdown against Utah and the challenges the Utes will present.
WATCH: Kris Hutson has confidence in Oregon's QB situation
Oregon wide receiver Kris Hutson talks about preparing for Utah with questions of Bo Nix being available for the game, while also having full confidence in backups Ty Thompson and Jay Butterfield if Nix can't play.
Kirkland And Ulofoshio Reveling In Win Over Ducks, But Still Have Unfinished Business
After a big 37-34 win over Oregon on the road, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Husky players continuing to enjoy the moment, but for veterans Edefuan Ulofoshio and Jaxson Kirkland there's still some business to take care of. Saturday is senior night and Kirkland, along with 12 other players, will play their last home game for the Dawgs. Here's what each had to say on Tuesday when they met with the media...
UCLA student section to make Bruins history vs. No. 8 USC
And no, this wasn't the little league game at halftime. This was a real-life college football game featuring one of the more storied universities in college sports. As they say, winning is a deodorant and it rights all wrongs. Since that near loss to South Alabama, Chip Kelly's Bruins have gone on to win five of their last seven games, including victories over No. 15 Washington, No. 11 Utah and Stanford.
Following Big Win Over Oregon, Kicker Peyton Henry Got A Text That Meant A Lot To Him
On Saturday, with nearly 57,000 fans screaming and the game on the line, Husky kicker Peyton Henry walked on the field and confidently hit the game-winning field goal with less than a minute remaining, giving Washington an improbable 37-34 come-from-behind win over Oregon at Autzen Stadium. The kick came from a point and at an angle that was very familiar for the sixth-year senior, but he told the media on Tuesday, his miss in 2018 wasn't really on his mind...
Kalen DeBoer weighs in on claims that Oregon faked injury in final seconds of Washington's 37-34 win
The Washington Huskies captured their biggest victory in years on Saturday when downing arch-rival Oregon on the road, crashing the Ducks' College Football Playoff aspirations in the process. The Huskies got an electric performance by star quarterback Michael Penix Jr who threw for 408 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. On Monday, Huskies' head coach Kalen DeBoer met with media members to discuss the win but also the situation involving Oregon wide receiver, who went down with what some saw as a fake injury. The clock stoppage gave Oregon -- who had none left -- an extra timeout rather than a 10-second run-off after the Ducks picked up a first down on the play.
Lanning and players convey confidence in backup QBs if Bo Nix can't go
It remains unclear who will be under center on Saturday night when 10th-ranked Utah comes to town. Starting quarterback Bo Nix suffered an injury in the loss to Washington, and might not be available for this weekend's game. Should Nix not be cleared to play, backup quarterback Ty Thompson would
WATCH: Dan Lanning gives injury report, preview of of Ducks vs Utes
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning gives an injury report on Oregon football's Bo Nix and others, discusses the coaching decisions he'd like to have back in the loss against Washington, and then looks ahead to this weekend's home game against Utah.
The status of injured QB Bo Nix and others
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning gives an update on where the Ducks are at from a health standpoint and how they are moving past the loss to Washington.
Jaylen Clark Talks Offense, Improvement Over His Time at UCLA, and More
UCLA junior Jaylen Clark talks about his offensive production, improvement since arriving at UCLA, freshmen buy-in, and more...
Photo Gallery: UCLA Basketball vs Norfolk State
No. 8 UCLA Basketball defeated Norfolk State 86-56 on Monday, November 14, 2022 at Pauley Pavilion. Jaylen Clark dominated the stat line again, leading the team with 19 points and 9 rebounds while getting 2 steals, 1 block and 5 deflections. Freshman guard Amari Bailey was a standout and continues to improve as the game slows down for him; Bailey shot 5-6 for 11 points and distributed 5 assists (Final Stats).
UCLA Receives a Monday Afternoon “BOOM!"
On Monday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. That’s the first “BOOM!” in a few weeks. The last "BOOM!" by Young was back on Oct. 28. For a look at the 2023 prospects UCLA has offered,...
Chip Kelly on USC’s Defense, the “Middle Eight” and More
UCLA coach Chip Kelly talked Wednesady morning before practice about USC’s defense, the uniqueness of an intra-city rivalry, the “middle eight” and more.
Trojans fall in last-second loss to UCLA
The No. 3 Trojans fell to crosstown rival No. 2 UCLA 14-13 in a nail-biting conference final over the weekend, marking their third loss to the Bruins this season. The contest went into overtime after the Bruins snuck in a goal with three seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, and in the final moments of overtime play UCLA struck again to take the win.
California Continues To Drive Folks To Idaho Over Outlawing Rodeo
California was a one time the most envied state in America. Every young person at one time in their lives had dreams of moving to the Golden State and living their dream. California is not on the East Coast, but you wouldn't know it by a recent proposal circulating in Los Angeles and other major cities throughout the state.
CIF football semifinal round playoff schedule for Orange County teams
CIF football semifinal football games are scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. unless noted. Los Alamitos vs. Mater Dei, Santa Ana Stadium, 7:30 p.m. Vista Lago at Northwood (tentative, Irvine Stadium) Division 9. Norte Vista at Laguna Beach. San Dimas at Diamond Bar.
