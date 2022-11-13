Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 Phoenix Pagan Pride Day a SuccessSuzy Jacobson CherryPhoenix, AZ
Local Favorite Restaurant ClosingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Chain Mexican Restaurant Has ClosedGreyson FChandler, AZ
The richest person in Phoenix, ArizonaLuay RahilPhoenix, AZ
New General Business License Required for Mesa BusinessesSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Related
AZFamily
4 people hospitalized after rollover crash closes part of Loop 202 in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A rollover crash on Loop 202 in Phoenix sent four people to the hospital, including two kids, on Tuesday evening. Department of Public Safety troopers say a car carrying the four people rolled over on Loop 202 near Broadway Road. According to Capt. Todd Keller with Phoenix Fire, someone drove the family to a Circle K near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road, roughly five miles from the crash. Firefighters arrived and the family told crews their car rolled over on the freeway.
AZFamily
RAW CHOPPER VIDEO: Fiery semi crash closes section of I-10 south of Eloy
Arizona's Family political reporter Dennis Welch sat down with Hobbs, two days after the AP and other outlets projected her the winner of the governor's race. Consumer Reports figures out the most reliable new vehicle in the past 20 years. Updated: 33 minutes ago. |. Consumer Reports finds that the...
AZFamily
Section of I-10 reopens after semi rolls, catches fire south of Eloy
ELOY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 is back open following a crash involving a semi south of Eloy in Pinal County. The crash happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday at milepost 222 in the area of Picacho Peak State Park. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the accident involves a semi that’s on its side and on fire. Troopers have not been able to find anyone who has been injured.
AZFamily
Germann Road in Queen Creek reopens after car slams into semi-truck
QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Germann Road in Queen Creek is closed after a deadly two-car crash that happened early Wednesday morning. Queen Creek Police officers say they are investigating a crash between two vehicles that happened between Crismon Road and Signal Butte Road. Police say the driver hit a semi-truck and was pronounced dead on the scene. At this time, impairment isn’t considered a factor.
ABC 15 News
Officer hit by possible DUI driver at scene of deadly crash
PHOENIX — An officer was hit by a possible DUI driver during an investigation of a deadly pedestrian-involved crash overnight. It happened just before midnight Tuesday near 31st and Southern avenues. Police say the initial investigation involved a woman who was hit and killed by a vehicle that stayed...
AZFamily
Phoenix officer hit by DUI suspect at scene of deadly crash involving pedestrian
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead after being struck by a car and an officer was later injured by a suspected impaired driver while trying to secure the scene in south Phoenix. Police say 25-year-old Nakita Lupe was trying to cross Southern Avenue in a dark area...
AZFamily
I-10 closed near Eloy after crash leaves 2 dead
ELOY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety says two people are dead after a crash on Interstate 10 near Eloy. Initial reports of the crash came in around 5:30 a.m. Troopers confirmed to Arizona’s Family that three vehicles were involved in the crash, including two semis and a car. Eastbound lanes are closed at milepost 203 through 208, through much of Casa Grande. Authorities have not said when the freeway might reopen.
AZFamily
Woman, child in critical condition after crash in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman and child are in the hospital after a crash in Phoenix on Tuesday night. Phoenix firefighters were called out near 16th Street and Southern Avenue and found three cars involved in the crash. No one had to be rescued out of the cars, but a woman in her 40s and a child were taken to the hospital in critical condition.
AZFamily
Woman, baby hospitalized after crash in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman and her baby are in the hospital after a crash in Phoenix on Tuesday night. Phoenix firefighters were called out near 16th Street and Southern Avenue and found two cars involved in the crash. No one had to be rescued out of the cars, but a woman in her 40s and a baby were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
KTAR.com
Pedestrian hit by car dies in Phoenix, officer at scene later struck by DUI suspect
PHOENIX – A pedestrian was killed overnight and a police officer in a patrol vehicle injured during the investigation in Phoenix, authorities said. The Phoenix Police Department said a woman was struck by a vehicle near 31st and Southern avenues around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. Officers found her in the street unresponsive. They spoke with the driver, who stayed at the scene to answer questions.
AZFamily
WATCH NOW: Phoenix police provide details into multiple bodies found inside Phoenix home Wednesday morning
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Multiple people have been found dead inside a Phoenix home Wednesday morning during a situation involving hazardous materials. Police, firefighters, and the department’s hazardous materials teams were dispatched to a home on Augusta Avenue, near 7th Avenue and Northern, just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Police and firefighters located several victims inside the home, but didn’t enter for several hours over safety concerns. Just after 12:30, police reported that the house had been rendered safe and detectives were beginning their investigation.
AZFamily
Maricopa County deputy injured during high-speed chase in Scottsdale; driver arrested
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested after leading Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase in Scottsdale. A Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputy, around 8 a.m., tried to stop a vehicle reportedly speeding and driving recklessly on Interstate 10 near 3rd Street. The vehicle attempted to speed away but stopped on the 3rd Street off-ramp. When the deputy approached the vehicle, the driver sped away again, hitting the deputy standing next to the car. The deputy sustained non-life threatening injuries in the incident.
AZFamily
Woman dead, 4 hurt, including DPS trooper, after multi-car crash near Guadalupe
Former Maricopa County recorder explains what goes on behind the scenes of vote counting. Helen Purcell was the Maricopa County recorder for 28 years. She was elected as a Republican and began her tenure in the 1980s. Residents upset after project could bring warehouses, semi-trucks next to Gilbert neighborhood. Updated:...
AZFamily
Multiple people found dead inside Phoenix home during hazardous materials situation
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Multiple people have been found dead inside a Phoenix home Wednesday morning during a situation involving hazardous materials. Police, firefighters, and the department’s hazardous materials teams were dispatched to a home on Augusta Avenue, near 7th Avenue and Northern, just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Police and firefighters located several victims inside the home, but didn’t enter for several hours over safety concerns. Just after 12:30, police reported that the house had been rendered safe and detectives were beginning their investigation.
1 dead, 2 in the hospital after fatal crash on I-10 in central Phoenix
PHOENIX — One person is dead and two others, including a child, are in the hospital after a crash on I-10 at the 7th Street off-ramp in downtown Phoenix, DPS officials said. The crash happened late Sunday night when one vehicle reportedly rolled over, ejecting two of its adult occupants.
Two dead in Tuesday I-10 wreck near Eloy
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, three vehicles were involved in the crash, which was close to milepost 208.
10 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Mesa (Mesa, AZ)
The Mesa Fire and Medical Department reported a five-vehicle collision on Sunday morning. The accident occurred near US-60 and Gilbert Road. The officials reported that the collision involved five vehicles. Some of the cars had reportedly caught fire after the crash.
fox10phoenix.com
2 dead in I-10 crash between Phoenix, Tucson
ELOY, Ariz. - Authorities say two people are dead following a crash along Interstate 10 south of Phoenix. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened along the eastbound lanes of I-10 at milepost 208 near Eloy. Two commercial trucks and a car were involved in the crash.
AZFamily
Man found dead, woman in critical condition after shooting in Anthem
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after a shooting at an Anthem home left a man dead and another woman fighting for her life early Wednesday morning. According to police, officers were called out to the area of Anthem Way and the I-17 around 8:00 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man who investigators believe shot himself. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
AZFamily
Woman dies after being hit by teen driver in central Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after being hit by a teen driver at a busy central Phoenix intersection late Sunday night. Police say the crash happened near 7th Avenue and Camelback Road just after 9:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a woman who was attempting to cross the street when she was hit by a teenage driver. Paramedics rushed the woman to the hospital where she later died. Her identity has not been released.
Comments / 0