ELOY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety says two people are dead after a crash on Interstate 10 near Eloy. Initial reports of the crash came in around 5:30 a.m. Troopers confirmed to Arizona’s Family that three vehicles were involved in the crash, including two semis and a car. Eastbound lanes are closed at milepost 203 through 208, through much of Casa Grande. Authorities have not said when the freeway might reopen.

ELOY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO