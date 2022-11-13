F1 Brazilian Grand Prix 2022 live: Highlights and analysis as Russell leads early on in Sao Paulo after Hamilton and Verstappen collide

Read full article on original website
What is Lewis Hamilton's worst F1 season? Complete list of his previous seasons in the sport
It's safe to say that the 2022 F1 World Drivers' Championship overall will be one that Lewis Hamilton won't be too keen to remember in a hurry. With just one race left to come during the season in the United Arab Emirates at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the famous British driver still remains without a race victory - a frustration that he's actually never so far suffered during his career in the sport.
Everything to know about Gareth Bale: Trophies, contract, salary, net worth, wife and family of Wales star
LAFC's Gareth Bale may be into the dying embers of his career but the legendary forward still flickers bright on the big stage. Scoring in multiple Champions League finals is a skill reserved only for generational talents. Then comes Bale, who counts a mind-blowing overhead kick among the iconic goals he's scored at the pinnacle of club football.
David Beckham Qatar World Cup: Explaining England icon's controversial part in bringing tournament to Middle East
David Beckham is truly a world football icon. Having played over 500 games for clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid and LA Galaxy, he won almost everything there is to win in football. He also represented his country 115 times, including at three FIFA World Cups. However, his role at...
World Cup Group B table, standings 2022: Updated results and fixtures for USA, England, Wales and Iran
It's finally make-or-break time for the United States, England, Wales and Iran at Qatar 2022. Ready to finally take the next step at major tournament level, both the USMNT and England will have high hopes of topping the group and securing a place in the knockout stages, but they are unlikely to have things all their own way.
Fake injuries at World Cup 2022: Why do players dive, flop and simulate?
Football, or soccer as some know it, has an unfortunate reputation for players faking injuries. Otherwise also known as diving or simulation, these fake injuries often rub fans the wrong way and can leave players red-faced if they aren't convincing enough. The practice has been part of the sport for...
What channel is the World Cup on in USA? Complete TV schedule to watch Qatar 2022 matches on Fox, Telemundo
The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be the year's crowning soccer event across the globe. Thirty-two of the top soccer nations from across the globe, including the United States, Mexico, and Canada, will participate in the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup, which takes place in November and December.
England World Cup lineup, starting 11 in Qatar 2022: Walker and Maddison set to miss Iran opener
England get their 2022 World Cup campaign under way against Iran on Monday. The Three Lions will hope to continue the progress they have showed in two previous major tournaments under manager Gareth Southgate and claim a first international trophy since 1966. England surpassed expectations by reaching the semi-finals of...
When is Qatar vs. Ecuador at FIFA World Cup? Updated TV schedule, time, odds
Amid the relative fanfare around the Netherlands and Senegal in Group A, Qatar and Ecuador will have designs on becoming surprise success stories of the 2022 FIFA World Cup when their campaigns, and the tournament as a whole, start at Al Bayt Stadium. With Oranje ranked eighth in the world...
World Cup 2022 song: Name, lyrics, artists, official video and what the anthem means
World Cup songs are an institution almost as old as the competition itself. Like mascots, they are a way to build hype and share in the excitement around an upcoming World Cup, and that has continued ahead of the Qatar showpiece. The official song for World Cup 2022 was announced...
How to fill out World Cup bracket 2022: Sample and tips to help you make the best picks
The FIFA World Cup is one of the most-watched sporting events across the entire globe, and with those eyeballs comes plenty of fun and games!. One of the most enjoyable experiences for football fans is to fill out a full World Cup bracket and watch as your predictions come to life — or, more likely, watch them crash and burn! Both are fun, if you can try not to take your picks too seriously. The fun is in the thrill of the match, after all!
'We suffered a lot' - Vinicius claims opponents went 'too far' with 'dirty tackles' ahead of World Cup
Brazil star Vinicius Junior feared he would miss the World Cup with injury because opponents targeted him with harder tackles ahead of the tournament. WHAT HAPPENED? The Real Madrid winger is the most-fouled player in La Liga this season but he believes the tackles became more harsh in an attempt to injure him and team-mate Rodrygo and damage Brazil's chances in Qatar this year.
How to watch Qatar vs. Ecuador in Australia: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
The 2022 World Cup is finally set to kick off with hosts Qatar playing Ecuador in the first match of the tournament. As far as opening games go, this is an intriguing one with both sides really needing to collect three points ahead of tougher matches against the Netherlands and Senegal in Group A.
Ranking the best 2022 World Cup jerseys: The top 10 kits on display in Qatar
The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is set to deliver some exciting football on the pitch. Aside from stunning goals and star players, each team will also be wearing fresh kits designed to catch the attention of fans. With so many eyes on the World Cup every four years,...
World Cup free live stream in USA: How to watch soccer online on Fox, Telemundo from Qatar 2022
When it comes around every four years, the FIFA World Cup is one of the most highly anticipated sporting events across the world, and consistently garners viewership that rivals any global sporting event. For the 2022 edition in Qatar, a massive amount of fans all across the world are expected...
Who does Lionel Messi play for? What to know about soccer star's team at World Cup 2022
Few athletes quite captivate the senses like Lionel Messi. The diminutive magician slaloms through defenses like a spoon through a mug of piping hot tea, sending would-be tacklers strewn all along the surface. He's won it all at club level, including league title after league title with storied Spanish side...
USA World Cup lineup, starting 11 in Qatar 2022: Turner and Dest battling to face Wales
The United States are back at the World Cup after missing out on the 2018 edition. Gregg Berhalter has a squad with a number of exciting young players led by Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic, while the likes of Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson, and Weston McKennie could also have breakout campaigns on the global stage.
USA vs. Wales prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for World Cup 2022
In what is likely the game to decide one of Group B's two qualifiers, the United States and Wales open their tournament with a critical matchup on the tournament's first full day. It's rare that such a vital match is played this early in the tournament, but with the U.S....
