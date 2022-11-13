Giannis Antetokounmpo's ex-teammate set a timeframe for his 3-point shooting breakthrough

Bucks TV analyst and former NBA three-point shooter Steve Novak weighed in on Giannis Antetokounmpo's three-point shooting

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has undeniably dominated the game for several years. Through impeccable athleticism and skill, “The Greek Freak” carved his path on basketball’s biggest stage. But like any other talented player, Antetokounmpo also has room for improvement.

Still softening his touch

Just by looking at his numbers and how he plays, Giannis evidently needs to work on his three-point shooting. However, Bucks analyst and former NBA three-point marksman Steve Novak said as far as determination goes, Antetokounmpo’s was second to none as he had seen how the two-time MVP worked hard on his three-point shooting in practice.

Novak, who played the last few games of his career with the Bucks, thought Antetokounmpo was making progress and predicted that the 2016-17 season would be the youngster’s “breakthrough” year in knocking down treys. However, Novak was wrong because Antetokounmpo took 180 three-point attempts in that season and only drilled 49 .

Despite the underwhelming results, “The Greek Freak” still carried on and never shot less than 200 times from deep from 2018 to 2022. He never nailed half of those attempts and made it past 30% in three-point-shooting accuracy.

Antetokounmpo is struggling from beyond the arc this season, averaging only 26.7%. Nevertheless, Novak said that everything is still normal as, based on his assessment, a player like Antetokounmpo has about “10 years” to refine his three-point shooting.

“ I think a lot of times our weaknesses are our weaknesses for a reason,” Novak told Scott Cacciola of the New York Times in 2016. “I’m a great shooter because I realized early on that I couldn’t drive by guys. I had to shoot the basketball. In Giannis’ case, shooting is settling. And for the next 10 years, it will be settling for him. So I think he needs to develop it as a weapon, but he’s at his best scoring in the paint and getting fouled and getting by his man. That’s always going to be his go-to .”

Giannis knows it

While it’s hard to tell when Antetokounmpo will finally hit his stride in three-point shooting, one thing we can be sure about is that he’ll never stop working on it.

“ I want to improve my numbers on the three-point shot, I want to improve my free throw percentage, I will play more on the perimeter this season. I worked hard, I believe in myself and the results will come ,” Antetokounmpo divulged .

If Novak is right, Antetokounmpo’s three-point shooting learning curve is still long, so let’s wait and see how he improves that aspect of his game.