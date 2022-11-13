ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

Biden to decide on possible extension for COVID-19 public health emergency

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed among men in the United States. How to prevent critters from chewing Christmas lights, decorations. In Minnesota, homeowners are having a rough time this holiday season. Squirrels are getting in the way of holiday festivities. First Alert Forecast - 11/14. Updated:...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Senate approves divestment in Russia over Ukraine war

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Senate on Wednesday unanimously approved withdrawing state investments in Russia to protest its nearly nine-month war against Ukraine. The 50-0 vote on President Don Harmon’s legislation requires divestment of money in Russian banks and companies and prohibits future investments. It’s a pledge the Oak Park Democrat made with Gov. J.B. Pritzker and House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch within three weeks of Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion.
ILLINOIS STATE
KCRG.com

Democrats stay in control of Senate after midterm elections

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed among men in the United States. How to prevent critters from chewing Christmas lights, decorations. In Minnesota, homeowners are having a rough time this holiday season. Squirrels are getting in the way of holiday festivities. First Alert Forecast - 11/14. Updated:...
MINNESOTA STATE
Daily Montanan

Bill protecting same-sex marriage gains bipartisan support in U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON —  The U.S. Senate cleared a key hurdle to passing a marriage equality bill Wednesday, garnering even more than the 60 senators from both political parties needed to move past a legislative filibuster. The bill, which could win final passage in the Senate as soon as this week, would ensure same-sex and interracial couples […] The post Bill protecting same-sex marriage gains bipartisan support in U.S. Senate appeared first on Daily Montanan.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy