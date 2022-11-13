Read full article on original website
Related
KCRG.com
Biden to decide on possible extension for COVID-19 public health emergency
Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed among men in the United States. How to prevent critters from chewing Christmas lights, decorations. In Minnesota, homeowners are having a rough time this holiday season. Squirrels are getting in the way of holiday festivities. First Alert Forecast - 11/14. Updated:...
Senate Democrats laugh off Trump's endorsement of banning congressional stock trading. But there's still no consensus on passing their proposals in the lame duck session.
Democrats may be stuck on how to get a congressional stock trading ban across the finish line. But Senate liberals don't want Trump's advice.
Senate approves divestment in Russia over Ukraine war
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Senate on Wednesday unanimously approved withdrawing state investments in Russia to protest its nearly nine-month war against Ukraine. The 50-0 vote on President Don Harmon’s legislation requires divestment of money in Russian banks and companies and prohibits future investments. It’s a pledge the Oak Park Democrat made with Gov. J.B. Pritzker and House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch within three weeks of Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion.
KCRG.com
Democrats stay in control of Senate after midterm elections
Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed among men in the United States. How to prevent critters from chewing Christmas lights, decorations. In Minnesota, homeowners are having a rough time this holiday season. Squirrels are getting in the way of holiday festivities. First Alert Forecast - 11/14. Updated:...
Bill protecting same-sex marriage gains bipartisan support in U.S. Senate
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate cleared a key hurdle to passing a marriage equality bill Wednesday, garnering even more than the 60 senators from both political parties needed to move past a legislative filibuster. The bill, which could win final passage in the Senate as soon as this week, would ensure same-sex and interracial couples […] The post Bill protecting same-sex marriage gains bipartisan support in U.S. Senate appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Comments / 0