Deal | Asus ROG Strix G10 desktop PC with Intel Core i7-11700 and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 gets a 41 percent Amazon discount

AOL Corp
The best laptop deals as of Nov. 4: Save $600 on a Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop and more
UPDATE: Nov. 4, 2022, 12:20 p.m. EDT This list has been updated to reflect pricing and availability as of Nov. 4. BEST SAMSUNG DEAL: Samsung Galaxy Book Pro, a nice alternative to the similarly priced MacBook Pro — $909.99 $1,099.99 (save $190) BEST GAMING DEAL: Razer Blade 14 Gaming...
Android Headlines
MSI has some crazy good Black Friday deals on its laptops
Tis the season for shopping great deals on all things, and MSI is having some mega deals on a ton of laptops for Black Friday. Yes, we realize Black Friday is next week, but retailers are getting an early start on slashing prices, and that includes Amazon. Which is where you’ll find these deals.
Digital Trends
Grab this HP Envy laptop deal before it sells out!
When looking for a laptop that works for both general use and productivity, the HP Envy balances both well; even better, the 17-inch version gives you enough screen space to get all your work done without feeling crowded. Unfortunately, 17-inch laptops tend to be expensive, especially when they have a lot of great specifications under the hood, but luckily HP has some great HP Envy deals, including for the larger HP Envy, which you can grab for $900 — a $300 discount on the $1,200 list price it usually goes for.
laptopmag.com
Walmart early Black Friday tablet deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for just $109
Walmart Black Friday deals are here with stellar discounts on Samsung tablets. If you want the best iPad alternative at an affordable price, this deal is sure to motivate you. For example, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $109 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. It normally costs $159, so that's $50 off and its lowest price ever. This is one of the best early Black Friday tablet deals going on right now. You may also purchase it directly from Samsung (opens in new tab) for the same price.
Which gaming laptop should you buy on Black Friday?
We're helping you work out which gaming laptop you should buy this Black Friday, comparing our favorite models across a range of budgets and use-cases.
Walmart Black Friday deals LIVE — AirPods Pro $159, $79 HP Chromebook and more
Walmart Black Friday deals are coming in by the minute. Here are the best early sales worth shopping now.
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. The new GeForce RTX 4080 is clearly an impressive product, delivering on average 111 fps at 4K across...
Ryzen 9 7845HX Chip Appears in Gaming Benchmark
A gaming benchmark has revealed what could be AMD's first 12-core laptop chip, the Ryzen 9 7845HX.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 preorders and where to find stock - live report
The RTX 4080 preorders begin on November 16 and we can show you where to find stock
AMD's Advantage Comes to Desktops, With New Perf-Boosting Features
AMD Advantage laptops have been around for a couple of years now, and the program is now coming to desktops. AMD also discussed some of the new software features to help gamers skip all the tweaking and tuning and get straight to playing games.
The best laptops of 2022
Here are our picks for the best laptops you can buy right now, whether you need an all-arounder for everyday use, a versatile 2-in-1 or a powerful gaming laptop.
notebookcheck.net
Intel Meteor Lake and Arrow Lake leak suggests the 14th gen CPUs focus on better efficiency while the 15th gen chips could bring an up to 34% IPC uplift
Intel has been on a roll with its recent consumer CPU releases. The company’s 12th gen “Alder Lake” architecture saw it take the battle to AMD Zen 3. Save for the power consumption of high-end chips, Intel improved upon the Alder Lake CPUs in every way with the 13th gen “Raptor Lake” processors. If the newest details from hardware leaker Moore’s Law Is Dead are true, Intel’s upcoming 14th gen “Meteor Lake” and 15th gen “Arrow Lake” CPU architectures may give AMD some cause for concern.
AMD Radeon RX 7900 Series Deep Dive
AMD's upcoming RX 7900 series graphics cards will be the first RDNA 3 GPUs to ship, and they're taking aim at Nvidia's soon-to-launch RTX 4080. Here are the full specifications and details of the future 7900 XTX and XT cards.
notebookcheck.net
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 announced with four Cortex-A715 performance cores, Wi-Fi 7 and hardware level raytracing support
Qualcomm has officially launched the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (SM8550-AB) mobile AP for high-end smartphones. It aims to right the wrongs of its predecessor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which was hamstrung by Samsung's inferior 4LPX node. This time, it uses an objectively better TSMC N4P node, the same process used by Apple's A16 Bionic. Qualcomm says the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered device will be launched by the end of 2022.
TechRadar
Nvidia’s own RTX 4090 graphics card has now apparently suffered a melting cable
Nvidia’s RTX 4090 Founders Edition has become the latest Lovelace flagship model to fall victim to a melted adapter cable, at least as reported by a user on Reddit. Previously, we’d only seen reports of this happening to third-party RTX 4090 graphics cards, meaning those made by Nvidia’s partners, as opposed to the Founders Edition made by Nvidia itself, which had previously not had a documented incident of cable melt.
TechRadar
The Samsung 980 Pro PS5 SSD is selling for its historic lowest ever price
Amazon's PS5 SSD deals are currently offering the Samsung 980 Pro 1TB for the cheapest price to date. If you've wanted to expand your console's storage for less, then this could be the ideal opportunity for you. The Samsung 980 Pro is one of the best PS5 SSDs available on...
AMD announces Epyc 9004: up to 96 cores for around $12,000
In context: AMD took the audience on a roller coaster ride as it unveiled the fourth generation of Epyc data center processors at a live event last week. The presenters hurled number after number at the audience the whole way through, so buckle up as we break them down. We...
notebookcheck.net
MediaTek Dimensity 9200 mobile ray-tracing targeting 30 FPS when playing Arena Breakout
MediaTek's latest Dimensity 9200 SoC will begin shipping on flagship smartphones by early next year to succeed last year's Dimensity 9000. The latest design is notable for integrating hardware-accelerated ray-tracing on a mobile platform. The feature should be especially appealing on gaming-centric smartphones like the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate which was announced alongside the Dimensity 9200 last week.
TechRadar
Acer Swift 3 OLED (2022) review
The Acer Swift 3 OLED has the full package: a stunning design and OLED screen, practically built, and with one of the strongest CPUs on the Ultrabook market. The Acer Swift 3 OLED is a follow-up to one of the finest laptops ever made, the Acer Swift 3, as well as the Acer Swift 5 touchscreen. Though not a touchscreen like the others, this laptop's main draw is its bright and absolutely stunning OLED screen which also supports HDR.
notebookcheck.net
"Laughable" RTX 4080 stock levels hinted at launch while the RX 7900 XT and XTX supply could be much better vs the RTX 4090
We reported earlier that the launch stock for the GeForce RTX 4080 could be substantially less than the RTX 4090. The information came to us courtesy of Tom from the Moore’s Law Is Dead YouTube channel. Reviews for the RTX 4080 went live yesterday, and the card is scheduled to go on sale today (November 16). To expound on the actual RTX 4080 inventory situation on launch day, the leaker has now shared some more information from his retail sources.
