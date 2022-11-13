ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Youngstown State at Notre Dame odds, picks and predictions

By Dominick Petrillo
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GQRrv_0j9MZOq700

The Youngstown State Penguins (2-0) travel to South Bend to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0) Sunday at 4 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Youngstown State vs. Notre Dame odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

In 2 games early in the season against Canisus and Tennessee-Martin, Youngstown State has scored 90 or more points. They have also given up at least 72 points on both games, leading to both games easily hitting the over. With the 3-point shooting ability of the Irish, this could be another high scoring game.

Notre Dame, in its only game so far, barely prevailed over Radford 79-76 on Thursday. This will be another challenging game for the Irish against a Penguins team which will push the pace and score on them. This will be a difficult matchup for both teams.

: USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Stream select live college basketball games and full replays: Get ESPN+

Youngstown State at Notre Dame odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 11:45 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Youngstown State +410 (bet $100 to win $410) | Notre Dame -650 (bet $650 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Youngstown State +10.5 (-112) | Notre Dame -10.5 (-112)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 147.5 (O: -115 | U: -110)

Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Youngstown State at Notre Dame picks and predictions

Prediction

Notre Dame 83, Youngstown State 77

PASS.

ND should win, but the number for the ML is too high to make it a worthwhile bet.

BET YOUNGSTOWN STATE +10.5 (-112).

The Penguins can score a lot. Far too much for this to get out of hand. While I like the Irish to win the game, I do not think they can score enough or hold the Penguins down enough to cover a double-digit number here. I will take Youngstown State +10.5 (-112).

BET OVER 147.5 (-115).

Scoring will not be an issue in this game. Defense will. Saying this, give me the Over 147.5 (-115) as my favorite play.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Want action on this basketball game or any other sports contest? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Dominick Petrillo on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Nebraska / North Carolina / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Youngstown Youth Flag Football qualifies sixth team for nationals

The Youngstown Youth Flag Football Association qualified its sixth team for the NFL Flag Championships at the Pro Bowl. On Sunday, the 12U team consisting of 11 and 12 year old players from the area won the Cleveland Browns regional tournament at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton against the Reynolds Panthers from Kansas City, MO. The team is coached by Larry Barksdale.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Meet Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown

Mayor Jamael Tito Brown of Youngstown, Ohio was inspired to run for office because he wanted to make a difference in his community. After losing his first race, his community urged him to run again, and now he's been mayor for two terms. Brown claims that Youngstown invented grit. His...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Youngstown, OH

Youngstown is a breath of fresh air from the traditional cityscape scene and luxury. This city is the seat of Mahoning County, Ohio. It is also a vibrant travel destination that exceeds every tourist’s expectations. Known primarily for its entertainment centers and recreational spots, this city is a central...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YourErie

Meadville man facing homicide charges after body found in Lawrence County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Meadville man is in custody in Ohio awaiting extradition for charges of criminal homicide. Johnny Frank Henry Jr., a 31-year-old Meadville man, was arrested in Columbus, Ohio, after a body was found on Young Road in Slippery Rock Township (Lawrence County), Pennsylvania, a Pennsylvania State Police report said. According to the report, […]
MEADVILLE, PA
YourErie

Another bear struck on I-79 in Crawford County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Deer aren’t the only wildlife obstacle for drivers in Crawford County. Recently, a vehicle struck a bear on Interstate 79. It’s the second collision with a bear in Crawford County in the past two months. Just before midnight on Nov. 10, a 36-year-old driver from Erie was traveling north on Interstate 79 near […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Wahlburgers coming to Austintown

A restaurant founded by celebrity brothers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and chef Paul Wahlberg is coming to the Valley. A post on Facebook says Wahlburgers will be opening in the Hollywood Gaming Mahoning Valley Racecourse. No opening date is listed. Actor Mark Wahlberg, whose notable films include Ted, The Departed,...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
YourErie

Vehicle hits parked semi; woman, toddlers hospitalized

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after an overnight accident involving a semi truck in Edinboro. That accident happened in the 5900 block of Route 6N just before midnight. That’s when the driver of a car reportedly slammed into the back of a semi truck that was parked on the side of the road. A woman […]
EDINBORO, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

171K+
Followers
230K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy