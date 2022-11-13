Youngstown State at Notre Dame odds, picks and predictions

The Youngstown State Penguins (2-0) travel to South Bend to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0) Sunday at 4 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Youngstown State vs. Notre Dame odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

In 2 games early in the season against Canisus and Tennessee-Martin, Youngstown State has scored 90 or more points. They have also given up at least 72 points on both games, leading to both games easily hitting the over. With the 3-point shooting ability of the Irish, this could be another high scoring game.

Notre Dame, in its only game so far, barely prevailed over Radford 79-76 on Thursday. This will be another challenging game for the Irish against a Penguins team which will push the pace and score on them. This will be a difficult matchup for both teams.

: USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Stream select live college basketball games and full replays: Get ESPN+

Youngstown State at Notre Dame odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 11:45 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Youngstown State +410 (bet $100 to win $410) | Notre Dame -650 (bet $650 to win $100)

: Youngstown State +410 (bet $100 to win $410) | Notre Dame -650 (bet $650 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS) : Youngstown State +10.5 (-112) | Notre Dame -10.5 (-112)

: Youngstown State +10.5 (-112) | Notre Dame -10.5 (-112) Over/Under (O/U): 147.5 (O: -115 | U: -110)

Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Youngstown State at Notre Dame picks and predictions

Prediction

Notre Dame 83, Youngstown State 77

PASS.

ND should win, but the number for the ML is too high to make it a worthwhile bet.

BET YOUNGSTOWN STATE +10.5 (-112).

The Penguins can score a lot. Far too much for this to get out of hand. While I like the Irish to win the game, I do not think they can score enough or hold the Penguins down enough to cover a double-digit number here. I will take Youngstown State +10.5 (-112).

BET OVER 147.5 (-115).

Scoring will not be an issue in this game. Defense will. Saying this, give me the Over 147.5 (-115) as my favorite play.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Want action on this basketball game or any other sports contest? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Dominick Petrillo on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Nebraska / North Carolina / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News