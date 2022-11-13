ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Things You Should Know This Week – November 14th

 3 days ago

Be informed. Get involved.

The Boston Planning and Development Agency will host a virtual community meeting on Monday, November 14 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM to discuss the South Boston Transportation Action Plan. Zoom Link: bit.ly/3sCXljJ Toll-Free: (833) 568 – 8864 Meeting ID: 161 775 6725 South Boston Transportation Action Plan Project Description: Please join city transportation staff as we begin the community process of the South Boston Transportation Action Plan. At this introductory meeting, we will be reviewing the existing conditions of the transportation network in South Boston. The existing conditions report includes travel patterns within the neighborhood, parking statistics, identified areas of pedestrian conflict, bike network gaps, as well as information on congestion & crash data for all modes. The information at this meeting is crucial to you as a Boston resident and stakeholder.

Let’s talk turkey

Last call for Thanksgiving turkey orders for American Provisions! THE LAST DAY TO ORDER TURKEYS is Monday, November 14th – Order Online or call our Dorchester shop at 617-514-4599. You can see the Thanksgiving menu here. Check out our Guide to Thanksgiving too!

National Pickle Day at Bardo’s

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CJiln_0j9MZ7v100

Bardo’s is celebrating National Pickle Day on Monday, November 14th with a pickle pizza in collaboration with Grillo’s Pickles. The “Some Like it Hot” pizza will feature Grillo’s hot pickle slices, hot capicola, pepperoni, house cheese blend, tomato sauce, and fresh garlic for $15. The special will be available all week long beginning on National Pickle Day on the 14th and running through the close of business on Monday, November 21st. For images, click here.

Enjoy free classes at B/Spoke South Boston

B/SPOKE South Boston is officially OPEN at 54 Old Colony Ave! Classes will be FREE and open to the community from Sunday, 11.13 – Friday, 11.18. Regular class schedule and paid classes will begin on Saturday, 11.19. Book your free class here!

Compost your pumpkins

Give your Halloween pumpkins a new life and compost them curbside on your neighborhood trash day! You can learn more here! You can check out the pick-up schedule here!

