News Channel Nebraska
High speed on ramp causes crash, one dead
OMAHA, Neb. -- A Bellevue teen died in a personal injury crash on an on-ramp in Omaha Tuesday night. The Omaha Police Department said that around 11:30 p.m. they were called to the accident on the on-ramp of I, L, Q to Interstate 80 East (Ramp A on the picture).
News Channel Nebraska
High school bathroom reportedly set on fire in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a fire that was set off in a high school bathroom. LPD said an officer was alerted by security staff at Northwest High School that a fire was seen in a bathroom on the second floor around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
WOWT
Omaha man arrested after 3-year-old found in burning car
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When an Omaha man’s car caught fire, his keys were locked inside. That’s not the shocking part. In a bizarre and sad story that unfolded Sunday night on Saddle Creek Road and California Street in Midtown, a car was stopped on the road. There was a lot of smoke. Someone called 9-1-1.
1 person was killed and 7 others injured in overnight shooting in Nebraska
Police are looking for the suspect who left at least one person dead and seven others injured during an early Sunday morning shooting in Omaha, Nebraska.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man arrested for drugs and guns
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was arrested after drugs and guns were reportedly found in his home. The Lincoln Police Department said their Gang Unit was watching an apartment in the 4600 block of Bancroft on Tuesday around 5:00 p.m. They reportedly had a signed search warrant for the apartment.
Omaha Police investigate fatal early Tuesday crash
Omaha Police are investigating after a 27-year-old man died in a crash overnight Tuesday in the area of 37th and Dewey.
Police ID woman killed in Omaha shooting that injured 7
Omaha police have identified a woman killed in a shooting at a northeast Omaha party that injured seven others.
KETV.com
Family identifies woman killed in mass shooting near 33rd and Ames
OMAHA, Neb. — A 4 a.m. party ended in gunfire in Omaha. Now, one person is dead and seven others are hurt. Omaha police say the mass shooting was not a random incident. Karly Wood's family says she was the one person killed. They sent KETV NewsWatch 7 a...
Omaha Police investigate after 16-year-old dies in crash late Tuesday
Omaha Police are investigating after a 16-year-old died in a crash late Tuesday. The unrestrained driver was declared dead at the scene by Omaha Fire Department medics.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man reports his vehicle stolen
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man in Lincoln reportedly had his car stolen early Tuesday morning. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 1400 block of Cedar Cove Rd. at 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday for a report of five men checking doors and possibly getting into unlocked vehicles in the parking lot.
iheart.com
Omaha Police Chief Says Ames Ave. Shooting Not Random
The investigation continues after one person dies and seven others are injured in a weekend shooting in Omaha in a case that leads to statements from the Mayor and Police Chief. Officers were called to the area of 33rd and Ames Avenue early Sunday morning and found two victims suffering...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man convicted of first-degree murder in robbery gone wrong
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Monday, a Lancaster County jury found Deontae Rush guilty of first-degree murder. The Omaha man could spend the rest of his life in prison, for the shooting death of a Lincoln man. In February of 2021 Deontae Rush shot and killed 33-year-old James Shekie in Shekie’s...
KETV.com
Blackstone district crash kills man from Council Bluffs
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Police say a driver headed the wrong way on Harney Street early Tuesday died when he crashed into a tree in Omaha's Blackstone district. Investigators identified the victim as DJ Michael Myers, 27 from Council Bluffs. According to police, Myers was driving westbound on Harney...
Omaha police say one dies, seven hurt in party shooting
Omaha police say one person died and seven others were injured in a shooting at a party Sunday morning.
News Channel Nebraska
Assortment of drugs found inside man's car in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man in Lincoln was taken into custody after officers found several types of drugs inside his vehicle. The Lincoln Police Department said investigators with the Narcotics Task Force went up to a vehicle in an alley between E St. and F St. after they saw the vehicle involved in a traffic infraction around 10:20 p.m. on Monday.
WOWT
Boston scammer steals $54,000 in fake ‘bail’ from Omaha grandmother
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An elderly victim lost thousands of dollars in an old scam; but thanks to quick reaction from family and law enforcement, not all was lost. She shared her story with 6 News in hopes that other senior citizens might be saved money and heartache. It started...
kfornow.com
Teen Cited In Saturday Morning Crash In East Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 14)–Lincoln Police appear to have cited a 17-year-old for DUI following a crash shortly after 2 o’clock Saturday morning at 70th and “O” Street. Investigators tell KFOR News an eastbound SUV hit an eastbound car. The victim in the car, a 27-year-old Lincoln man, had to be rescued by LFR and was taken to a hospital, where at last check he remains with life-threatening injuries.
iheart.com
Omaha Police officer under investigation resigns
(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha Police officer accused of vandalizing his neighbor's vehicle resigns from the force. The Omaha Police Department says on Monday, officer William Klees resigned in advance of his internal affairs interview, which was scheduled for Monday. The department says his resignation is accepted and that it will provide documentation to the Crime Commission, seeking a revocation of his law enforcement certificate. "Officer Klees has completely disrupted the peace and sense of safety for Ms. Valentine. His actions are not indicative of the values of the hard-working women and men of the Omaha Police Department. His conduct is unbecoming of an officer and warrants his removal from the OPD." - Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer.
Omaha Police investigating fatal attack on Halloween
Omaha Police are investigating a homicide after a victim was assaulted on Halloween day but then died on Saturday.
News Channel Nebraska
Officer reportedly assaulted by teen in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An officer was assaulted by an 18-year-old that reportedly attempted to sneak backstage of a concert. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the Pinnacle Bank Arena around 10:00 p.m. on Nov. 12 after an officer was reportedly assaulted. Officials said there were other officers...
