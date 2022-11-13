ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

News Channel Nebraska

High speed on ramp causes crash, one dead

OMAHA, Neb. -- A Bellevue teen died in a personal injury crash on an on-ramp in Omaha Tuesday night. The Omaha Police Department said that around 11:30 p.m. they were called to the accident on the on-ramp of I, L, Q to Interstate 80 East (Ramp A on the picture).
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

High school bathroom reportedly set on fire in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a fire that was set off in a high school bathroom. LPD said an officer was alerted by security staff at Northwest High School that a fire was seen in a bathroom on the second floor around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha man arrested after 3-year-old found in burning car

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When an Omaha man’s car caught fire, his keys were locked inside. That’s not the shocking part. In a bizarre and sad story that unfolded Sunday night on Saddle Creek Road and California Street in Midtown, a car was stopped on the road. There was a lot of smoke. Someone called 9-1-1.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man arrested for drugs and guns

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was arrested after drugs and guns were reportedly found in his home. The Lincoln Police Department said their Gang Unit was watching an apartment in the 4600 block of Bancroft on Tuesday around 5:00 p.m. They reportedly had a signed search warrant for the apartment.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man reports his vehicle stolen

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man in Lincoln reportedly had his car stolen early Tuesday morning. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 1400 block of Cedar Cove Rd. at 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday for a report of five men checking doors and possibly getting into unlocked vehicles in the parking lot.
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Omaha Police Chief Says Ames Ave. Shooting Not Random

The investigation continues after one person dies and seven others are injured in a weekend shooting in Omaha in a case that leads to statements from the Mayor and Police Chief. Officers were called to the area of 33rd and Ames Avenue early Sunday morning and found two victims suffering...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha man convicted of first-degree murder in robbery gone wrong

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Monday, a Lancaster County jury found Deontae Rush guilty of first-degree murder. The Omaha man could spend the rest of his life in prison, for the shooting death of a Lincoln man. In February of 2021 Deontae Rush shot and killed 33-year-old James Shekie in Shekie’s...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Blackstone district crash kills man from Council Bluffs

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Police say a driver headed the wrong way on Harney Street early Tuesday died when he crashed into a tree in Omaha's Blackstone district. Investigators identified the victim as DJ Michael Myers, 27 from Council Bluffs. According to police, Myers was driving westbound on Harney...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Assortment of drugs found inside man's car in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man in Lincoln was taken into custody after officers found several types of drugs inside his vehicle. The Lincoln Police Department said investigators with the Narcotics Task Force went up to a vehicle in an alley between E St. and F St. after they saw the vehicle involved in a traffic infraction around 10:20 p.m. on Monday.
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Teen Cited In Saturday Morning Crash In East Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 14)–Lincoln Police appear to have cited a 17-year-old for DUI following a crash shortly after 2 o’clock Saturday morning at 70th and “O” Street. Investigators tell KFOR News an eastbound SUV hit an eastbound car. The victim in the car, a 27-year-old Lincoln man, had to be rescued by LFR and was taken to a hospital, where at last check he remains with life-threatening injuries.
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Omaha Police officer under investigation resigns

(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha Police officer accused of vandalizing his neighbor's vehicle resigns from the force. The Omaha Police Department says on Monday, officer William Klees resigned in advance of his internal affairs interview, which was scheduled for Monday. The department says his resignation is accepted and that it will provide documentation to the Crime Commission, seeking a revocation of his law enforcement certificate. "Officer Klees has completely disrupted the peace and sense of safety for Ms. Valentine. His actions are not indicative of the values of the hard-working women and men of the Omaha Police Department. His conduct is unbecoming of an officer and warrants his removal from the OPD." - Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Officer reportedly assaulted by teen in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- An officer was assaulted by an 18-year-old that reportedly attempted to sneak backstage of a concert. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the Pinnacle Bank Arena around 10:00 p.m. on Nov. 12 after an officer was reportedly assaulted. Officials said there were other officers...
LINCOLN, NE

