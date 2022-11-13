Read full article on original website
40-Year-Old Sizzler Location Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergSparks, NV
Glenbrook Girls Win Region 1 Division V Cross Country Title and Other Region 1 Division V resultsUnder The Radar NWLARuston, LA
Airway Commerce Center to Provide 350+ New Jobs at Reno-Tahoe International AirportAnthony J LynchReno, NV
KOLO TV Reno
Late rally pushes Pacific past Nevada 76-71
RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Nevada women’s basketball was defeated by Pacific 76-71 in its home opener on Sunday afternoon at the Lawlor Events Center. Graduate student Megan Ormiston led Nevada with a season-high 12 points while junior guard Victoria Davis came up with 11 points and a career-high six steals.
Mountain Democrat
Hangtown 100: Speedway geared up for 3 days of racing
Penngrove’s Michael “Buddy” Kofoid will lead the U.S. Auto Club NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series into the third running of the Hangtown 100 at Placerville Speedway, which all kicks off Thursday. Kofoid became the youngest winner in Placerville Speedway sprint car history in 2016 at the...
KOLO TV Reno
Crash near Mustang kills Reno resident
MUSTANG, Nev. (KOLO) - A crash in the area of I-80/Mustang killed one person, Nevada Highway Patrol says. NHP says that on Oct. 20 around 6:00 a.m., a 2016 Volvo S60, driven by a Stephan William Adams was traveling west on I-80 when it attempted to pass a 2021 GMC Savanna driven by a Wayne Parillo.
Lombardo shuts out Nevada Current, Las Vegas Sun from first public event since winning
Policy, politics and progressive commentary In his first public event since being elected governor, Joe Lombardo refused to allow the Nevada Current and the Las Vegas Sun to cover what was billed as a victory speech. Shutting the Current out of his celebratory event was an extension of the Lombardo team’s practice throughout the campaign – the practice of multiple […] The post Lombardo shuts out Nevada Current, Las Vegas Sun from first public event since winning appeared first on Nevada Current.
Resilient bear cub rescued in South Lake Tahoe before winter storm
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — A bear cub was rescued in South Lake Tahoe before this week’s storm by the BEAR League, who were very familiar with this particular survivor. The cub was rescued in South Lake Tahoe just before this week’s storm started to ramp up and was given his first meal in […]
Sierra Sun
Federal disaster loans available to small businesses in Nevada, Placer counties
TRUCKEE, Calif. – Small nonfarm businesses in 26 California counties and neighboring counties in Nevada are eligible to apply for low interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration, officials announced on Tuesday. These loans offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by a freeze in...
Sierra Sun
Cold temps, snow possible this week; Officials eye atmospheric river for Thanksgiving
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The cold temperatures well below seasonal averages will continue this week at Lake Tahoe with some snow and gusty winds possible, but precipitation may hold off until Thanksgiving week where officials are eyeing an approaching weak-to-moderate atmospheric river. The National Weather Service advises travelers to be...
963kklz.com
SNWA Multi-Billion Dollar Water Pipeline On Hold
The SNWA has had plans on the table to build a multi-million dollar pipeline to bring water from Eastern and Northern Nevada to Southern Nevada. Those plans are now on hold. According to an article posted by legendary investigative report George Knapp on 8NewsNow.com, there has been a legal battle that has been waged for years between the SNWA (Southern Nevada Water Authority) and a group comprised of environmentalists and ranchers. The SNWA is willing to spend $15 billion dollars or more to build a 300-mile long pipeline to bring underground water from the Great Basin National Park and other aquifers in Nevada, to the most populous city in the state, Las Vegas.
Missing California girl found dead in wooded area
Authorities say a missing 16-year-old California girl has been found dead in a wooded area less than a mile from the where she was last seen.
Sierra Sun
Northern Lights Festival returning to Incline Village, Crystal Bay
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The community and businesses in Incline Village and Crystal Bay are hosting the return of the popular Northern Lights Festival now through the end of the year. This month-long festival celebrates the holidays and promotes businesses and family-friendly events for locals and visitors. The schedule is on the organization’s website at NorthernLightsTahoe.com, and most events are free.
KOLO TV Reno
16-year-old missing in Nevada County found dead
NEVADA COUNTY, California (KOLO) - A 16-year-old girl who went missing in Nevada County has been found dead. Trinity, whose last name was not provided, walked away from a residence in the area of Kentucky Ravine Road Thursday night. She was found about a half-mile from that area in a heavily wooded drainage area.
Tahoe bear cub suffering from multiple ailments getting care at Oakland Zoo
OAKLAND -- A sickly, orphaned bear cub found wandering in South Lake Tahoe and suffering from multiple health issues is now undergoing treatment at the Oakland Zoo, officials announced Tuesday.California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) biologists brought the male bear cub, estimated to be about eight months old and 28 pounds, to the zoo Friday evening. The zoo said in a press statement that the cub's illnesses include a severe skin infection causing extreme hair loss, pneumonia, internal parasites, and an infected bone in his left front foot, causing lameness in walking.The cub was dubbed 'Nixon' by concerned citizens...
2news.com
Mulitple vehicle burglaries reported in Tahoe, Truckee area
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office North Lake Tahoe Station is investigating a string of vehicle burglaries in the Tahoe/Truckee area that occurred over the weekend. As of Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office has received reports from eight victims whose vehicles were parked at various trailheads and businesses. As the...
2news.com
Woman Dies, Two Kids Hurt After Car Hits Boulder in South Lake Tahoe
A woman is dead after the car she was driving hit a boulder on SR 89 at Picketts Junction early Monday morning. California Highway Patrol says the woman was driving a 2019 Hyundai Elantra south on SR 88 when for some unknown reason the unidentified woman drove the sedan off the roadway and hit a small boulder.
matadornetwork.com
This Reno Hotel Redefines Lodging in a City Known for Gaming Resorts
There’s a hotel in Reno that has a 164-foot outdoor climbing wall soaring above the Reno Arch on the corner of Virginia Street and Commercial Row. Not what you’d expect in a city packed with casino resorts and sports bars. But that’s what the Whitney Peak Hotel does: it shatters stereotypes. Instead of catering to a gambling crowd, it provides a refuge for outdoor enthusiasts and business travelers passing through.
Sierra Sun
Another 2 feet of snow in forecast; Winter storm warning extended
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The main part of the winter storm is expected to hit Tuesday morning at Truckee-Tahoe. The National Weather Service in Reno is expecting moderate to heavy snow throughout the day and have extended the winter storm warning from 4 a.m. through 10 a.m. Wednesday due to continued travel impacts.
2news.com
Hiking up C-Hill in Carson City
Here's a good hike and adventure you can do right here in Carson City. Take a hike up C-Hill to see the flag there and amazing views seen here. Check out: https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/c-hill-trail.
Sierra Sun
Lake Tahoe placed on travel, tourism company’s ‘No list’ for 2023
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Lake Tahoe has been placed on a travel/tourism company’s “No List” for 2023. Fodor’s Travel, a longtime tourist, travel company that publishes guidebooks and a yearly list of places to visit, or not, has recommended tourists bypass Lake Tahoe next year due to a “people problem,” — crowded beaches and trails and traffic that slows to a crawl that is also threatening the lake’s famous clarity.
Nevada County Sheriff in search of missing teen girl
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl. The sheriff’s office said that the missing girl is named Trinity and she was last seen walking away from a home in the 18000 block of Kentucky Ravine Road around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. The sheriff’s office said that […]
Sierra Sun
Nevada County survey seeks feedback on hazardous vegetation ordinance
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Nevada County Office of Emergency Services is seeking community feedback on improving the current Hazardous Vegetation Ordinance. All residents, property owners, and renters of unincorporated Nevada County are encouraged to provide their input via a survey. The survey will be available through Nov. 28 and takes less than 10 minutes to complete.
