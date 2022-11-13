Read full article on original website
Related
momcollective.com
Moms of ABQ :: The Good Fight (Megan-Part 2)
I asked the principal of his school if Logan could be evaluated for dyslexia as well as a speech delay. I was told that he’d already had a speech evaluation and that he was fine. As to my other request, it took an entire year for the school to get him evaluated. That year, I spent fighting at every corner to insist he be evaluated. It was not an easy process at all.
momcollective.com
Meet the Team at Liberty Park Children’s Dentistry!
We love partnering with Liberty Park Children's Dentistry! This is sponsored content. We love partnering with Liberty Park Children’s Dentistry, and it’s no surprise why! The kid-friendly atmosphere, dedication to serving those in need, and desire to welcome patients of all backgrounds are just a few things that set them apart. As is often the case, it’s the people behind LPCD who make the experience. Today, we are thrilled to get the inside scoop on this incredible team!
momcollective.com
Collectively Curated: Foster Care and Adoption
People become parents in many different ways, and for some this is through foster care and adoption. November is National Adoption month, and City Mom Collective is celebrating the parents creating safe homes for their foster children, and the families who have adopted. Every experience is different, and these CMC moms have eloquently written about their journeys.
momcollective.com
Why I Chose Homeschooling
From the very moment I saw those two pink lines I knew I had a huge responsibility ahead of me. So many choices, there are SO many decisions to be made when having children. I am a planner, I mean to the core. I choose what dish I’ll be bringing to Thanksgiving in October. Knowing what to expect ahead of time makes my life easier, so when it came time to chose what learning path I’d set my children on I knew I had a hard choice to make.
momcollective.com
Playing With Your Child Builds Connection For A Lifetime
As you may all know, I am a busy business owner and a proud Dad to four very energetic children. So, when I tell you that making time to run and play sports with my kids is important to me, believe me, I really mean it!. Some might think, “I’m...
momcollective.com
Meet Lindsay: An Only Child Longing for a Large Family
Ever since I was a little girl, I remember longing to have that large family dynamic. My parents were divorced when I was very young, so for whatever reason, once they separated, they never elected to have more children in their next relationships. I recall being jealous of my friends...
momcollective.com
Thankful & Blessed – Ugh! – Ditching the Gratitude Trend for a Practice That Works
It’s that time of year again when all the Positive Patsy’s come out to shine their light and joy on us all. We should be so grateful *insert eye roll.*. If you’re sick of hearing about gratitude lists and positive vibes but also want to get out of that funk you’ve been in for 20 years, listen up, friend. You’re in good company.
momcollective.com
A Day In the Life of a Leukemia Warrior’s Mom
I watch him sleep by the light of the iv pump and the twinkling of the tiny Christmas tree by the window. It’s a day where I’m feeling anxious. I watch his chest rise and fall with every breath, thankful that he’s feeling well and no longer on oxygen.
momcollective.com
Moms of ABQ :: Never Promised “Easy” (Megan-Part 1)
We were never promised an easy life. And I do have those days that I wonder, “Why is this happening to us? Haven’t we been through enough?”. You know those nights you spend crying on your side of the bed, feeling all alone? Feeling hopeless? I’ve been there. And I want every mom to know that she’s never alone and that there’s always hope.
momcollective.com
Budget-Friendly Gifts for Moms
I won’t lie–our Christmas budget this year is a lot smaller than it has been in years past. Not because we (thankfully) had any outstanding medical bills or just bought a new house/car. It shrunk simply because its just expensive being a human right now. With gas prices soaring, inflation skyrocketing, and the price of groceries up at least 24%, we simply do not have the same amount saved as we have before–and I know we can’t be the only ones.
Comments / 0