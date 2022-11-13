I won’t lie–our Christmas budget this year is a lot smaller than it has been in years past. Not because we (thankfully) had any outstanding medical bills or just bought a new house/car. It shrunk simply because its just expensive being a human right now. With gas prices soaring, inflation skyrocketing, and the price of groceries up at least 24%, we simply do not have the same amount saved as we have before–and I know we can’t be the only ones.

