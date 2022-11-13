Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Watch Truck Driver Horrifyingly Lose Control After Cab Swings Forward
Driving a truck is difficult and as one trucker in Japan recently discovered, it’s especially difficult when you can’t see what’s in front, to the sides, or behind you. The bizarre incident you see here occurred in Japan and rear-facing dashcam footage of it has quickly gone viral on Reddit. It is so unusual that you may have to watch it multiple times to see exactly what is happening.
electrek.co
Tesla China responds to dramatic crash that kills two [video]
Tesla will assist Chinese authorities in investigating a dramatic Tesla Model Y crash in Guangdong, China, which killed two and injured three. But rumors have been flying on social media about potential causes of the crash, most of which are untrue or impossible. The accident happened on November 5, and...
notebookcheck.net
Electric cars are now the second least reliable vehicle category in the US as Tesla climbs to make it in the top 20
While Tesla's reliability ratings have been improving compared to previous years, the latest Consumer Reports ranking puts its cars in the unenviable 19th place among all car brands in the US. The first two places are occupied by the perennial quality aces from Toyota and its Lexus luxury offshoot, as has become customary, while hybrid cars and plug-in models presented the most reliable vehicle category overall.
Top Speed
German-Built Harley-Davidson Softail Puts American Tuners In Check
Germans have unmatched prowess when it comes to automotive engineering, and Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes are all proof of it. Now, these may be the popular examples, but there’s a lot more to unravel about Germans, especially in customizing Harley-Davidsons. Yes, you heard that right, Deutsche folks love customizing hogs, and Thunderbike has some stunning examples in its portfolio to back this up. And it's latest creation - a custom Harley-Davidson Softail - is a chic masterpiece in every way.
insideevs.com
GMC Hummer EV Electric Truck Charging Costs Might Surprise You
The GMC Hummer EV will cost you more to charge from empty to full than just about any other production electric vehicle on the market today. However, this is because it has a massive battery pack. Vehicles that have larger gas tanks cost more to fill up than those with smaller tanks. This certainly isn't rocket science.
electrek.co
Amazon takes heat for selling devices to hot-rod electric bikes for more speed
It’s a tale as old as time, humans finding ways to boost the speed of their rides. Cars get chipped. Motorcycles get aftermarket sprockets. Hell, back in the day horses probably got fed “the good carrots.” Now one of the latest forms of speed hacking has targeted electric bikes, and Amazon is getting raked over the coals for helping provide the goods to illegally hot-rod those e-bikes.
Top Speed
Dyno Test Proves The Honda Civic Type R Has A Dirty Secret
The Civic Type R is currently the most powerful and highest-performing Honda production vehicle ever sold in the U.S. with 315 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque under the hood. The new Type R is officially 9 horsepower and 15 pound-feet more powerful than the previous Type R. But is it really all the four-cylinder engine is capable of? The guys over Hondata got their first Type R, and they will update in the next few weeks, but prior to that they wanted to see how much power Honda's sports hatch actually delivers. And the initial dyno test is full of surprises.
Carscoops
Don’t Ask To Test Drive This Guy’s V6 Mustang With A ‘Yoke’ Steering Wheel Unless You Have Cash In Hand OK?
The used car market is certainly seeing some wild things lately but for the most part, it’s the prices that are shocking. One 2015 Ford Mustang V6 is bucking that trend though. It’s also surprising but more so because of the seller’s personal taste and demands surrounding its sale.
notebookcheck.net
Tesla Semi truck stops would consume the electricity of small town USA as launch event scheduled for December 1
A utility company has run the numbers and warns that the US grid can't provide the charging power for all the upcoming electric trucks like the Tesla Semi that will be released on December 1. The electrification of a typical gas station would demand the amount needed for a sports stadium, while a regular truck stop would need the electricity of a small town.
iPhone 15 Ultra suddenly sounds much less appealing after pricing leak
It might be worth picking up an iPhone 14 Pro Max after all
maritime-executive.com
NTSB: Pilot Error Caused $1M in Damages as LPG Carrier Hit Docked Tugs
A pilot’s mistaken judgment regarding the speed of the gas carrier that was being navigated to berth in Port Neches, Texas a year ago resulted in more than $1 million in damages according to a newly released report from the National Transportation Safety Board. The safety board was investigating the causes of an allision in which the liquefied petroleum gas carrier Gas Ares hit tugs moored on the Neches River on November 25, 2021.
Want Long-Term Dependability? Older Diesel Trucks Are Better Than New
See if you agree that these choices for used diesel pickup trucks do just as much as new ones costing much more. The post Want Long-Term Dependability? Older Diesel Trucks Are Better Than New appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Rivian’s LED Headlights Are Giving Owners Headaches In Snow and Ice
YouTube/Out of Spec ReviewsLED lights don't draw enough energy create a lot of heat, but that waste heat is useful for preventing ice buildup on headlights.
The most powerful car Mercedes has ever made set a new record around Germany's legendary race track
The $2.6 million Mercedes AMG-One set a new record as the fastest road-legal vehicle on the Nürburgring circuit despite "less-than-ideal" conditions.
The US Is Finally Getting Adaptive Headlight Technology
If you spend a lot of time driving around the U.S. at night, you’ve probably noticed something: a lot of roads don’t have any illumination after hours. If you’re trying to be conscious of not colliding with a deer or causing an accident, there’s a lot that you’ll need to be aware of — and sometimes, headlight technology doesn’t feel up to the challenge. (I won’t soon forget a moment of driving around rural New Jersey when I realized the road was literally lined with deer on either side, all of them staring at me.)
Top Speed
The Keeway C1002V Cruiser Is A Serious Threat To Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson has long been the manufacturer to beat in the cruiser segment, and it has fended off several rivals. For 2023 though, there’s a new player in town - Keeway - which has introduced the MBP C1002V cruiser at the EICMA. Now, the name might be odd, but the Italian motorcycle has all the makings of a capable cruiser and could very well draw away sales from the popular American giant.
notebookcheck.net
Redmi Note 12: Leaker tips earlier than expected global launch for Xiaomi’s new mid-range monsters
The Redmi Note 12 series remains a Chinese exclusive for now, with Xiaomi having introduced the Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus and the Redmi Note 12 Pro Discovery Edition already available in the company’s home market. Incidentally, Xiaomi briefly sold a Racing Edition model, although this was only ever marketed as a limited edition version of the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus. Xiaomi has not yet commented on whether any Redmi Note 12 models will make their way out of China though, which would usually indicate that there would be no releases anytime soon.
Autotrader’s 5 Fast Cars on a $15,000 Budget
We detail five budget performance cars found on Autotrader's list. This includes models from automakers like BMW, Chevrolet, and more. The post Autotrader’s 5 Fast Cars on a $15,000 Budget appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi POCO X5 5G surfaces at regulatory bodies ahead of global release
The POCO X5 has reared its head again, a month on from its appearance on IMEI databases. As we discussed at the time, the POCO X5 surfaced under the model numbers '220101320C', '220101320G' and '220101320I', which represent its Chinese, global and Indian variants, respectively. The POCO X5 5G has now turned up on BIS and FCC databases too, with the latter's listing revealing several details about the upcoming smartphone.
notebookcheck.net
KESHUYOU GT5 smartwatch with Bluetooth calling and alleged blood pressure sensor available worldwide
The KESHUYOU GT5 smartwatch is now available globally via AliExpress. The wearable has a round 1.28-in (~33 mm) screen with a 240 x 240 px resolution. You can connect the watch to your smartphone, running Android 4.4 or iOS 8.0 and above, via Bluetooth 5.0, enabling features such as calling, app notifications and music playback.
