UpNorthLive.com
19-year-old dead after crash in Roscommon County
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A 19-year-old woman is dead after losing control of her car on M-18 in Markey Township Tuesday afternoon. The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office said she was traveling south on M-18 just north of Russell Lake Road. Deputies said they believe she passed two cars...
Morning Sun
Murder victim was 2, mom and brother hospitalized
A ceremonial fire is burning for a 2-year-old shot and killed near Mt. Pleasant Sunday – the second person killed in domestic violence on the Isabella Indian Reservation in eight days – as his mother and brother remain hospitalized with gunshot wounds. MorningStar Shines Pelcher is stable at...
Morning Sun
Mt. Pleasant police seek tips in counterfeit case again
Counterfeit bills are getting passed around in Mt. Pleasant. For the second time in just over a week, city police have shared a surveillance video image and asked for help identifying the subject pictured. Tuesday they said the man pictured passed a fake $50 bill at the Shell EZ Mart...
Ex-con who used parole card to force way into Bay County homes heads back to prison
BAY CITY, MI — One morning last September, an ex-con used his parole card to jimmy his way into two Bay County houses. In both instances, two women sleeping in their homes were awakened by the intruder. As a result, the interloper is will be once again calling prison...
Bay City man charged in lengthy standoff with police over eviction notice to undergo psych eval
BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City man accused of engaging police in an hours-spanning standoff over an eviction notice is to undergo a psychiatric evaluation before the court case against him can proceed. Bay County District Judge Mark E. Janer on Thursday, Nov. 10, signed an order for...
Prudenville Woman Killed After Crashing Into Tree
The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office says a Prudenville woman died after crashing her car on Tuesday. Deputies say Joslyn Hubbard was headed south on M-18 in Markey Township in the afternoon. She passed two other cars, but when she merged back into her lane deputies say she slipped off...
WNEM
Police: Two dead, two injured following domestic incident
MT PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police are investigating a domestic incident where three people were shot and a suspect took their own life. Early Sunday morning, officers responded to reports of shots fired within the Isabella Reservation boundaries. At the scene, officers found the suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
WNEM
Do not eat health advisory in place for Clark’s Marsh
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) want to remind hunters that deer taken within three miles of Clark’s Marsh in Oscoda Township, within Iosco County, should not be eaten. The health advisory comes from...
clarecountycleaver.net
Shelter Hosting Free Vaccines Clinic
The Clare County Animal Shelter will be hosting a free vaccine clinic for dogs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. Yes, that’s right: FREE distemper/Parvo vaccine. Rabies vaccine will be available for $10. Also, 2023 dog licenses can be purchased at the shelter that day. Pet...
Victim Identified In Deadly Sherman Township Semi Crash
UPDATE 11/11/22 12:30 p.m. The man killed in Wednesday’s crash has been identified as Ayron Thelen of Weidman. The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says a Weidman man is dead after his car was hit by a semi-truck in Sherman Township. Deputies responded to the two-car crash around 5:35...
Home For Sale In Harrison, Michigan Taken Over By Racoons
A property that just went for sale in Harrison, MI has a pretty interesting description, but one thing you can't say about it is that they're trying to hide the truth of its condition. The home and land going for $75,000 at 3255 Vanden Tr. features a two-bedroom, one-bathroom cabin and a shed surrounded by a beautiful Michigan woodland area. But the house itself...needs a bit of a makeover.
abc12.com
Northern Michigan woman missing for nearly a month
GAYLORD, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are asking for help finding a woman reported missing from Northern Michigan nearly a month ago. The family of 27-year-old Alexandria Gorman of Gaylord has not heard from her since Oct. 16. She had been staying at a residence in Sterling Heights before she disappeared.
Recreational Marijuana Proposal Rejected in Most Northern Michigan Communities
Recreational marijuana was back on the ballot in communities across Northern Michigan this November, and the results were as many expected. Six Northern Michigan cities and township voted on the proposal, with just two passing it. Clement Township and Green Lake Township passed their proposals, while it failed in Frankfort,...
WNEM
Natural gas line severed by farmer in Bay County
LINWOOD, Mich. (WNEM) - Consumers Energy crews are making repairs to a severed gas line in Fraser Township in Bay County. A Consumers Energy spokesperson says it appears a farmer installing drain tiles severed a natural gas line near North 8 Mile Road and Linwood Road in Fraser Township on Friday, November 11.
Traverse City Sets Up Christmas Tree Downtown
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Traverse City. The city’s Christmas tree made its way to the traditional spot at Cass and Front Street Monday morning. It was set up by Team Elmers and Traverse City Parks and Recreation. This is all in preparation...
WNEM
One person killed, another injured in Isabella Co. crash
SHERMAN TWP., (WNEM) – One person was killed and another was injured in a crash involving a semi-truck in Isabella County on Wednesday. It happened at 5:35 p.m. at the intersection of Coldwater and Drew Road in Sherman Township. A semi-truck was traveling eastbound on Drew Road when it...
UpNorthLive.com
Hunter rescued after falling from tree stand
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Roscommon County authorities said they were able to rescue a hunter who had fallen from a tree stand on Wednesday. The Gerrish Township Police, Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to a wooded area near County Road 100. The hunter was quickly and...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Midland
Midland is a quiet city founded in the 1820s as a fur trading post and is currently the 5th largest city in the state of Michigan. The city contains a wonderful mixture of peaceful, natural escapes and exciting and unique activities. So whether you want to retreat into nature or to a patio with a cold craft beer, you’ll find enough to do in Midland to keep you busy.
UpNorthLive.com
Meet Traverse City's $1 million Powerball winner
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The recent Powerball lottery jackpot had many dreaming of what it would be like to become a millionaire overnight. When the Michigan Lottery announced a recent $1 million ticket was purchased at the CVS in Traverse City, everyone was wondering who was behind the winning ticket.
