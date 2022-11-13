ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WCBD Count on 2

Mother, child traumatically injured in Cottageville crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A mother and her 10-year-old child were seriously hurt in a crash in the Cottageville area Saturday, according to fire-rescue officials. Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to the crash in the 12500 block of Cottageville Highway/US-17A Saturday morning. Officials said a Nissan Versa was headed southbound when the vehicle veered […]
COTTAGEVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Troopers investigate deadly Beaufort Co. hit and run

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers are investigating a deadly Tuesday hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in Beaufort County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 6:44 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 278 near Wildhorse Road in Hilton Head. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway says a 52-year-old Ridgeland...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Deputies: Teen found shot to death on Hilton Head

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said a teen was found shot dead early Tuesday morning. BCSO identified the teen as 19-year-old Breiner Gonzalez, who was in immigrant from Colombia. A business owner in the Northridge Plaza shopping center saw the teens body and called 9-1-1. Around 1:30 a.m., deputies […]
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
wtoc.com

abcnews4.com

WTGS

Savannah police investigating after shots fired at undercover SPD car

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department's Aggravated Assault unit is investigating an incident where an undercover SPD vehicle was shot at on Monday night. According to police, an SPD sergeant was traveling in the area of East 38th and Ott streets in an unmarked sedan when at least one person opened fire, striking the vehicle multiple times.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Hampton Police searching for attempted murder suspect

HAMPTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Hampton Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted for attempted murder this afternoon. According to police, Deondre Daquor Davis, 24, is wanted on two counts of attempted murder. He is described as being about 5’11” and weighing 165 pounds. Police also say that Davis is considered armed and dangerous […]
live5news.com

abcnews4.com

Authorities offer $5k reward for unsolved 2019 West Ashley murder

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Almost three years have passed since the murder of Mario Tyrell Frost on Ashley Phosphate Road, and authorities are seeking the public's help. Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry and the Charleston Police Department are offering a $5,000 cash reward for information to further the investigation into Mr. Frost's death.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCSO investigating deadly drive-by shooting

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a drive-by shooting that killed one person Sunday. According to CCSO, a 16-year-old male gunshot victim was dropped off at Colleton County Medical Center early Sunday morning. Reports say the victim was dropped off by an unknown subject. The victim later died […]
WLTX.com

WCBD Count on 2

Motorcyclist killed in Goose Creek crash

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A victim involved in a deadly crash in Goose Creek was identified by the Berkeley County Coroner. Coroner Darnell Hartwell identified Horace Miller (30, of Moncks Corner) as the victim in the crash. The crash happened on Monday on US-52 and Stephanie Drive in Goose Creek. Miller was transported to […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
WTGS

Savannah Police Dept. adds part-time Bike Unit with 25 officers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department is creating a new, part-time Bike Unit that will consist of 25 SPD officers. With the addition of the unit, officials said officers can work collectively in areas throughout the city and can be deployed to specific areas as needed. It...
SAVANNAH, GA
WCBD Count on 2

Lost dog shows up at Colleton County Sheriff’s Office

UPDATE: Deputies say the dog’s owner has been located. — COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Attention, Colleton County residents – are you missing a male German Shepard? A spokesperson for the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said the lost pup followed deputies into the sheriff’s office on Monday morning. “Deputies assumed he showed up to fill […]
WCBD Count on 2

Trooper injured in Saturday crash along Highway 17-A, report shows

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A trooper with the South Carolina Highway Patrol was involved in an auto-pedestrian crash along Highway 17-A in Dorchester County over the weekend. The crash happened near Clubhouse Road on Saturday evening not far from the Colleton County line. Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office closed the road for […]

