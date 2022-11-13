Read full article on original website
Colleton Co. Police searching for homicide witnesses and vehicle
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two individuals that may have been witnesses to the murder of a teen. According to police, Quantez Glover, 28, and Maurice Moultrie, 26, transported a teen suffering from gunshot wounds to the hospital in a burgundy Ford F-350, dropped him at the […]
Mother, child traumatically injured in Cottageville crash
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A mother and her 10-year-old child were seriously hurt in a crash in the Cottageville area Saturday, according to fire-rescue officials. Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to the crash in the 12500 block of Cottageville Highway/US-17A Saturday morning. Officials said a Nissan Versa was headed southbound when the vehicle veered […]
Troopers investigate deadly Beaufort Co. hit and run
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers are investigating a deadly Tuesday hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in Beaufort County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 6:44 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 278 near Wildhorse Road in Hilton Head. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway says a 52-year-old Ridgeland...
Deputies: Teen found shot to death on Hilton Head
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said a teen was found shot dead early Tuesday morning. BCSO identified the teen as 19-year-old Breiner Gonzalez, who was in immigrant from Colombia. A business owner in the Northridge Plaza shopping center saw the teens body and called 9-1-1. Around 1:30 a.m., deputies […]
Driver taken to hospital after hitting guard rail, flipping over in Colleton County
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A pickup truck driver was transported Monday after running into a guardrail in Colleton County, fire-rescue officials said. Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews were dispatched at 4:45 p.m. to the area of Sweat Street near North Jefferies Boulevard. Crews said a Ford pick-up truck traveling at a high rate of speed crashed […]
Coroner identifies victim of Goose Creek motorcycle crash
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has identified the 30-year-old victim of a motorcycle crash on Highway 52 who died on Monday. Horace John Miller, 30, of Moncks Corner succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. On Monday, Nov. 14, shortly after 7:30 p.m.,...
Savannah police investigating after shots fired at undercover SPD car
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department's Aggravated Assault unit is investigating an incident where an undercover SPD vehicle was shot at on Monday night. According to police, an SPD sergeant was traveling in the area of East 38th and Ott streets in an unmarked sedan when at least one person opened fire, striking the vehicle multiple times.
Hampton Police searching for attempted murder suspect
HAMPTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Hampton Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted for attempted murder this afternoon. According to police, Deondre Daquor Davis, 24, is wanted on two counts of attempted murder. He is described as being about 5’11” and weighing 165 pounds. Police also say that Davis is considered armed and dangerous […]
Authorities offer $5k reward for unsolved 2019 West Ashley murder
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Almost three years have passed since the murder of Mario Tyrell Frost on Ashley Phosphate Road, and authorities are seeking the public's help. Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry and the Charleston Police Department are offering a $5,000 cash reward for information to further the investigation into Mr. Frost's death.
Suspect accused of plowing through Rincon parade denied bond for second time
RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The person accused of deliberately driving through Rincon’s “Let Freedom Ring” parade in June remains in jail after an Effingham County judge once again denied a bond request from her attorneys. Attorneys for Anthony Rodriguez filed a petition for the court to reconsider...
Motorcyclist killed in Goose Creek crash
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A victim involved in a deadly crash in Goose Creek was identified by the Berkeley County Coroner. Coroner Darnell Hartwell identified Horace Miller (30, of Moncks Corner) as the victim in the crash. The crash happened on Monday on US-52 and Stephanie Drive in Goose Creek. Miller was transported to […]
Savannah Police Dept. adds part-time Bike Unit with 25 officers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department is creating a new, part-time Bike Unit that will consist of 25 SPD officers. With the addition of the unit, officials said officers can work collectively in areas throughout the city and can be deployed to specific areas as needed. It...
Lost dog shows up at Colleton County Sheriff’s Office
UPDATE: Deputies say the dog’s owner has been located. — COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Attention, Colleton County residents – are you missing a male German Shepard? A spokesperson for the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said the lost pup followed deputies into the sheriff’s office on Monday morning. “Deputies assumed he showed up to fill […]
Trooper injured in Saturday crash along Highway 17-A, report shows
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A trooper with the South Carolina Highway Patrol was involved in an auto-pedestrian crash along Highway 17-A in Dorchester County over the weekend. The crash happened near Clubhouse Road on Saturday evening not far from the Colleton County line. Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office closed the road for […]
Beaufort Co. police looking for suspect after shooting at Parker’s on Sea Island Parkway
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County police are now looking a suspect in connection to a shooting at a gas station in St. Helena Island. Deputies are now looking for 42-year-old John Jenkins. He is wanted for attempted murder and more for the Nov. 2 shooting at the Parker’s gas...
