Colorado vs. Tennessee odds, picks and predictions

By Skip Snow
 3 days ago
The Colorado Buffaloes (1-1) and No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) clash in a Sunday matinee on neutral Nashville hardwood. The opening tip in the non-conference affair at Bridgestone Arena is at 2 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Colorado vs. Tennessee odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Colorado defeated Cal-Riverside 82-66 in its Monday opener, but then fell at Grambling 83-74 as a 14-point favorite on Friday. The Buffaloes were outshot 50% to 40.3 in Friday’s setback. Colorado went 3-2 in neutral-site games as part of a 21-13 campaign last season.

Tennessee trounced Tennessee Tech 75-43 Monday, although it failed to cover a 36-point spread. Fifteen offensive rebounds and 16 steals helped the Volunteers overcome a 40% shooting night against the Golden Eagles. Rebounding and a ball-hawking defense have been stapled of UT’s play the last couple of years. The Vols went 27-8 and won the SEC Tournament last season.

Colorado vs. Tennessee odds

  • Moneyline: Colorado +750 (bet $100 to win $750) | Tennessee -1400 (bet $1400 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Colorado +15.5 (-103) | Tennessee -15.5 (-117)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 139.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Colorado vs. Tennessee picks and predictions

Prediction

Tennessee 73, Colorado 61

Would consider a Colorado partial-unit play at +825. Otherwise, PASS.

Last season at Colorado, a favored-by-5.5 UT squad downed the Buffs 69-54. But Colorado led that game early and in the 2nd half trailed by 5-10 points for much of the way.

The Buffaloes had turnover problems in their inexplicable loss to Grambling, and that does not bode well for facing defense-tough Tennessee. But Colorado has an experienced group and good experience against Pac-12 foes like Arizona, UCLA and Washington State, which serve as workable comps for Tennessee.

There is some risk to the Buffs not figuring things out offensively yet. But add a little rust risk to the UT side also; the Vols have been off for 5 days, and they had a few ATS missteps after similar-rest intervals last season.

COLORADO +15.5 (-103) is worth a play, perhaps as a partial-unit wager.

Peg this game for a mid-to-slow pace. The neutral site can monkey with shooting percentages.

The Under is losing steam, as the total has dropped 3 points during this writing. But there is still some value there.

BACK THE UNDER 139.5 (-110).

