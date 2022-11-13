ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cbp.gov

Cincinnati CBP Seizes $1.2 Million Worth of Cocaine and Meth in Outbound Shipments

CINCINNATI—Over the past three weeks U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Cincinnati seized ten shipments of narcotics being moved from and through the United States to countries around the world. Combined, the shipments held nearly 100 pounds of dangerous and illegal narcotics: about 74 pounds of cocaine and 24 pounds of methamphetamine, which could have a cumulative U.S. street value of up to $1,214,640.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Butler County bust nets drugs, guns and cash; 1 arrested

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Butler County's Regional Narcotics Task Force and Hamilton Police seized several types of drugs, guns and cash and made an arrest in Hamilton. Law enforcement agents served a search warrant at a location on Symmes Avenue. They said they found 1,000 fentanyl pills, an ounce of...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

New Costco opens Wednesday in Butler County

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A new Costco store will open on Wednesday morning along Interstate 75 in Liberty Township. “This is a big deal. It’s the first one in Butler County. The residents are extremely excited about having a Costco closer to home,” said Liberty Township Trustee President Tom Farrell.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

Even More Curious Cincinnati Street Names: The Syphilis Doctor, The Janitor, And The Confederate General

And now, the final part in this series explaining the origins of our city’s street names, from R to Z. Ravogli Avenue (Westwood) Dr. Augustus Ravogli had an important but unusual specialty. He was a syphilologist. In the days before penicillin and other antibiotics became available, Ravogli and his colleagues struggled to find a cure for syphilis, or what the newspapers of the day referred to as the “loathsome disease.” He was also a renowned dermatologist, and served as Italian consul in Cincinnati. His efforts to improve the image of Italian-Americans by condemning organized crime earned him several death threats, purportedly from the Mafia.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Person reportedly injured by gunfire in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A person was reportedly injured by gunfire Monday afternoon in downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The reported shooting happened at about 1:20 p.m. in downtown near a barbershop on McMicken Avenue. The caller reportedly told police...
CINCINNATI, OH

