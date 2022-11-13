Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HOTBINS Opens in TampaModern GlobeTampa, FL
Florida Strawberry Fest Announces Massive Headliners, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Willie Nelson & MoreUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
26 Upcoming Holiday Events to See in the State of Florida!Florida and BeyondFlorida State
Brunch on the Bay generates $537,000 for scholarships and the USF Sarasota-Manatee Nursing/STEM building.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Related
Kettering veteran speaks out after helping stop attack on CVG flight to Tampa
KETTERING — A mistake made by TSA agents led to a man taking two box cutters onto a plane out of Cincinnati. News Center 7′s Molly Koweek spoke with a Kettering man who stepped up. Larry Cumberbatch joined the military over two decades ago and had the training...
Flight from Cincinnati makes emergency landing in Atlanta, passenger sneaks box cutter on board
CINCINNATI — A Frontier Airlines flight flying out of Cincinnati made an emergency landing in Atlanta Friday night, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. >>At least 1 person hospitalized after crash on SB I-675 near I-70 Flight 1761 was heading to Tampa, Florida before it was diverted...
WLWT 5
Airline: Flight from CVG diverted to Atlanta after passenger found with box cutter
ATLANTA — A flight from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport headed to Tampa was diverted to Atlanta Friday night after an incident onboard. A man is now being held by federal authorities in Atlanta after causing a Tampa bound Frontier Airlines Flight to divert to Atlanta about an hour after departing from CVG.
cbp.gov
Cincinnati CBP Seizes $1.2 Million Worth of Cocaine and Meth in Outbound Shipments
CINCINNATI—Over the past three weeks U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Cincinnati seized ten shipments of narcotics being moved from and through the United States to countries around the world. Combined, the shipments held nearly 100 pounds of dangerous and illegal narcotics: about 74 pounds of cocaine and 24 pounds of methamphetamine, which could have a cumulative U.S. street value of up to $1,214,640.
3 Cincinnati public schools threatened in 'swatting incidents' Wednesday
Cincinnati Public Schools received false threats against Withrow High School, Dater High School and Western Hills High School Wednesday morning, the district said in a press release.
WKRC
New study reveals 'shocking' number of deaths in southern Ohio county
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Families in distress... Duane Pohlman went on a nationwide quest to get answers about too many deaths. So what's causing alarming fatality rates in a neighboring county?. Watch Monday at 6 p.m. on Local 12.
These 13 people want to be the Cincinnati Police Department's next chief
According to public records, the city received 13 resumes from across the country and right here in the Tri-State.
Police: 2 people grazed by bullets on I-75 SB
Cincinnati police district 5 officers responded to reports of a shooting on I-75 SB, Sunday evening around 8 p.m. Two people were grazed by bullets. It is unclear what led up to the shooting.
WKRC
Butler County bust nets drugs, guns and cash; 1 arrested
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Butler County's Regional Narcotics Task Force and Hamilton Police seized several types of drugs, guns and cash and made an arrest in Hamilton. Law enforcement agents served a search warrant at a location on Symmes Avenue. They said they found 1,000 fentanyl pills, an ounce of...
WLWT 5
Pricing errors: Auditor says Hamilton store failed two price inspections 10 days apart
HAMILTON, Ohio — Days after the Ohio attorney general filed a lawsuit against a second discount chain for pricing errors, Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds announced another store has failed an inspection. Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds said his officer got two complaints about the Hamilton Rural King store...
Fox 19
New Costco opens Wednesday in Butler County
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A new Costco store will open on Wednesday morning along Interstate 75 in Liberty Township. “This is a big deal. It’s the first one in Butler County. The residents are extremely excited about having a Costco closer to home,” said Liberty Township Trustee President Tom Farrell.
2 killed, more injured after icy Centerville crash
Police responded at approximately 3:40 a.m. and found that one of the occupants, 29-year-old Dario Castellanos had died on the scene. The six other occupants were brought to Miami Valley Hospital in various conditions.
cincinnatimagazine.com
Even More Curious Cincinnati Street Names: The Syphilis Doctor, The Janitor, And The Confederate General
And now, the final part in this series explaining the origins of our city’s street names, from R to Z. Ravogli Avenue (Westwood) Dr. Augustus Ravogli had an important but unusual specialty. He was a syphilologist. In the days before penicillin and other antibiotics became available, Ravogli and his colleagues struggled to find a cure for syphilis, or what the newspapers of the day referred to as the “loathsome disease.” He was also a renowned dermatologist, and served as Italian consul in Cincinnati. His efforts to improve the image of Italian-Americans by condemning organized crime earned him several death threats, purportedly from the Mafia.
WLWT 5
Police: Person reportedly injured by gunfire in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — A person was reportedly injured by gunfire Monday afternoon in downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The reported shooting happened at about 1:20 p.m. in downtown near a barbershop on McMicken Avenue. The caller reportedly told police...
WLWT 5
Ticketmaster gives update after 'historically unprecedented demand' for Taylor Swift tickets
CINCINNATI — Someone check on Taylor Swift fans. Fans have been waiting in a virtual line for hours Tuesday, hoping to snag tickets to her 2023 shows, including two in Cincinnati. Presale for Taylor Swift's 2023 tour, including her two shows in Cincinnati, began at 10 a.m Tuesday. Only...
dayton.com
Butler County’s first Costco opens to thousands of eager shoppers
Southwest Ohio’s newest Costco — and the first in Butler County — drew thousands of shoppers to its massive Liberty Twp. store with some waiting Wednesday in pre-dawn cold to be first in the door. And giant store’s opening also marks the first step of many more...
Woman killed in Dayton hit-and-run identified
According to authorities, surveillance video shows a woman, later identified as 40-year-old Claudette Turner in the parking lot of the BP gas station at 500 Salem Avenue.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries at Fountain Square in Downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries at Fountain Square in Downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
budgettravel.com
QuirKY, FunKY, and WacKY in Kentucky
Experience all the weird of Covington, Kentucky with a visit to a Spaceship house, a tour of taxidermy, and of course, bourbon (400 types!).
Kentucky witness describes huge slow-moving triangle in night sky
A Kentucky witness at Erlanger reported watching a huge, slow-moving, triangle-shaped object crossing the night sky at about 2:28 a.m. on March 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Comments / 0