Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Obituary: Mollie Barron

Mollie Ann Barron, 84, of Rifle CO, passed away peacefully in her home on November 4, 2022. Mollie was born on April 30, 1938, to Raymond & Ethel Kennedy in Norton, KS. Mollie married. Robert “Bob” Wayne Zeman February 9, 1958, in Wakeeney, KS. They honeymooned in Colorado and decided...
RIFLE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

New Castle swears in incoming police chief

There’s a new chief in town. Charles Burrows, 60, was sworn in during town council Tuesday evening as the new chief of the New Castle Police Department. Before an audience of police chiefs from across Garfield County and county Sheriff Lou Vallario, New Castle Mayor, Art Riddile ceremoniously pinned the badge on Burrows’ chest.
NEW CASTLE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Wednesday letters: Boebert credit misclaimed, keep bees healthy

Recently, a member of the staff at the Frontier Museum received a postcard from Lauren Boebert in which she claimed to have “led an effort to help preserve the Cardiff Coke Ovens near Glenwood Springs.” This postcard was probably also mailed to others in the area, and so we would like to clarify this misleading statement.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

YouthZone column: Opportunity for planned giving — Join the YouthZone Legacy Club

YouthZone’s staff and programing continue to fuel generational change for families from Aspen to Parachute since 1976. It is our passion to foster positive youth development for teens through intervention, prevention, and volunteerism. Shifting the psychology of our community from dependency to ascendancy is key, which builds a culture of hope, respect, and impartiality.
ASPEN, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Everything completed in the Glenwood Springs 2009 Climate Action Plan, updates coming

Glenwood Springs is updating its Climate Action Plan and here is some of the work that’s been done up to this point over the last 13 years since the plan was created. In 2009, the city adopted an Energy and Climate Action Plan. The city council discussed budgeting $75,000 in Community Development’s professional services line to update the plan, according to a presentation during a work session on Nov. 3.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Rifle, Roaring Fork, Glenwood land several in all-league volleyball selections

The extra-competitive 3A and 4A Western Slope high school volleyball leagues this fall churned out plenty of accolades for area teams, including 3A coach of the year honors for Rifle High School’s Julio Aguirre. In the 4A ranks, Glenwood Springs seniors Siri Henderson and Mattea Enewold earned All-Conference, after...
RIFLE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Carbondale board gives final consideration to comp plan update Tuesday

The town of Carbondale’s new 2022 Comprehensive Plan Update is being reviewed and considered for adoption before the Board of Trustees during its regular meeting Tuesday. The meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m. at Carbondale Town Hall, 511 Colorado Ave. The new document, coined as “Chart Carbondale”...
CARBONDALE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Garfield Re-2 School Board officially rearranged

A vacancy approved earlier this year meant the Garfield Re-2 School Board needed to appoint someone to fill it. It also meant the board needed to reorganize with its officer positions. On Nov. 9, the board voted unanimously on the following structure:. District E Director Tony May, board president. District...
NEW CASTLE, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Man Built Colorado Magic Mushroom House on Hallucinogenic Drugs

Few would argue that Colorado isn't 'magical' in a lot of ways. However, you may be surprised to find out that a very unique, maybe the most unique home in the state, was built by a man who was allegedly under the influence of magic mushrooms and LSD. Colorado's Magic...
99.9 KEKB

A 2,000 Pound Boulder Plows Through Colorado Home

The good thing about living in or very near the mountains is the scenery that you get to experience every day and having outdoor recreation literally right outside your front door, the drawback of being so close to natural beauty, a case like this when a part of that natural beauty comes crashing down the mountain and into your home.
NEW CASTLE, CO
cpr.org

Each summer, this couple fishes in Alaska — and they bring thousands of pounds of salmon back with them to Colorado

Imagine having a freezer packed to the brim with freshly caught salmon from Alaska. That might sound odd living in Colorado, but this fall, many mountain residents are finding they can have a taste of the ocean — without having to travel very far. And a couple from Fairplay is making it easier to get fresh quality fish in Colorado’s land-locked mountain communities.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Pedestrian killed while walking on train tracks in Colorado

Officials from the Garfield County Coroner's Office have identified 47-year-old Lisa Detweiler as the woman who was fatally struck by a train in New Castle earlier this week. The collision occurred at the intersection of Kamm Avenue and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks on Thursday, according to a news release. Crews from the coroner's office were dispatched to the scene after being notified that a pedestrian had been killed by a passing freight train.
NEW CASTLE, CO
coloradosun.com

Lauren Boebert blames her close race on turnout and top-of-ticket Republicans. Here’s what the numbers say.

Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert blames her much-closer-than-expected race with Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman, on turnout levels and a lack of enthusiasm for the GOP’s Colorado candidates for U.S. Senate and governor. The Unaffiliated is our twice-weekly newsletter on Colorado politics and policy. Each edition...
COLORADO STATE

