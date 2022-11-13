Read full article on original website
Related
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Obituary: Mollie Barron
Mollie Ann Barron, 84, of Rifle CO, passed away peacefully in her home on November 4, 2022. Mollie was born on April 30, 1938, to Raymond & Ethel Kennedy in Norton, KS. Mollie married. Robert “Bob” Wayne Zeman February 9, 1958, in Wakeeney, KS. They honeymooned in Colorado and decided...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign kickoff event is Saturday in Glenwood Springs
The holiday season is upon us, and that means the Salvation Army Roaring Fork Valley Service Extension is getting geared up for the annual Red Kettle bell-ringing drive to raise money to help those in need throughout Garfield County and the Roaring Fork Valley. To get ready, a Red Kettle...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
New Castle swears in incoming police chief
There’s a new chief in town. Charles Burrows, 60, was sworn in during town council Tuesday evening as the new chief of the New Castle Police Department. Before an audience of police chiefs from across Garfield County and county Sheriff Lou Vallario, New Castle Mayor, Art Riddile ceremoniously pinned the badge on Burrows’ chest.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Wednesday letters: Boebert credit misclaimed, keep bees healthy
Recently, a member of the staff at the Frontier Museum received a postcard from Lauren Boebert in which she claimed to have “led an effort to help preserve the Cardiff Coke Ovens near Glenwood Springs.” This postcard was probably also mailed to others in the area, and so we would like to clarify this misleading statement.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
YouthZone column: Opportunity for planned giving — Join the YouthZone Legacy Club
YouthZone’s staff and programing continue to fuel generational change for families from Aspen to Parachute since 1976. It is our passion to foster positive youth development for teens through intervention, prevention, and volunteerism. Shifting the psychology of our community from dependency to ascendancy is key, which builds a culture of hope, respect, and impartiality.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Everything completed in the Glenwood Springs 2009 Climate Action Plan, updates coming
Glenwood Springs is updating its Climate Action Plan and here is some of the work that’s been done up to this point over the last 13 years since the plan was created. In 2009, the city adopted an Energy and Climate Action Plan. The city council discussed budgeting $75,000 in Community Development’s professional services line to update the plan, according to a presentation during a work session on Nov. 3.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Rifle, Roaring Fork, Glenwood land several in all-league volleyball selections
The extra-competitive 3A and 4A Western Slope high school volleyball leagues this fall churned out plenty of accolades for area teams, including 3A coach of the year honors for Rifle High School’s Julio Aguirre. In the 4A ranks, Glenwood Springs seniors Siri Henderson and Mattea Enewold earned All-Conference, after...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Carbondale board gives final consideration to comp plan update Tuesday
The town of Carbondale’s new 2022 Comprehensive Plan Update is being reviewed and considered for adoption before the Board of Trustees during its regular meeting Tuesday. The meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m. at Carbondale Town Hall, 511 Colorado Ave. The new document, coined as “Chart Carbondale”...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Garfield Re-2 School Board officially rearranged
A vacancy approved earlier this year meant the Garfield Re-2 School Board needed to appoint someone to fill it. It also meant the board needed to reorganize with its officer positions. On Nov. 9, the board voted unanimously on the following structure:. District E Director Tony May, board president. District...
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
Man Built Colorado Magic Mushroom House on Hallucinogenic Drugs
Few would argue that Colorado isn't 'magical' in a lot of ways. However, you may be surprised to find out that a very unique, maybe the most unique home in the state, was built by a man who was allegedly under the influence of magic mushrooms and LSD. Colorado's Magic...
A 2,000 Pound Boulder Plows Through Colorado Home
The good thing about living in or very near the mountains is the scenery that you get to experience every day and having outdoor recreation literally right outside your front door, the drawback of being so close to natural beauty, a case like this when a part of that natural beauty comes crashing down the mountain and into your home.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Glenwood Springs Elementary turnaround plan focuses on intervention, consistency
Keys to turning around low student test scores at Glenwood Springs Elementary School hinge on earlier intervention when students are falling behind, and better consistency in instruction. Those are two of the main elements in a Unified Improvement Plan (UIP) presented by first-year GSES Principal Jess Schwarz and Roaring Fork...
cpr.org
Each summer, this couple fishes in Alaska — and they bring thousands of pounds of salmon back with them to Colorado
Imagine having a freezer packed to the brim with freshly caught salmon from Alaska. That might sound odd living in Colorado, but this fall, many mountain residents are finding they can have a taste of the ocean — without having to travel very far. And a couple from Fairplay is making it easier to get fresh quality fish in Colorado’s land-locked mountain communities.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Coal Ridge soccer earns player, coach of year honors in Class 3A league acknowledgements
The 3A Western Slope League champion Coal Ridge High School boys soccer team led the list of all-conference player selections announced this week, including player and coach of the year in senior captain Ezra Williams and longtime Titans coach Michael Mikalakis. Coal Ridge this season finished at 15-2-2 overall and...
Pedestrian killed while walking on train tracks in Colorado
Officials from the Garfield County Coroner's Office have identified 47-year-old Lisa Detweiler as the woman who was fatally struck by a train in New Castle earlier this week. The collision occurred at the intersection of Kamm Avenue and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks on Thursday, according to a news release. Crews from the coroner's office were dispatched to the scene after being notified that a pedestrian had been killed by a passing freight train.
SUSPICIOUS DEATH: Public asked for help after body found in creek near Vail
The Vail Police Department is asking for help from the public in a case that involves a 40-year-old woman being found dead in Gore Creek last July. The body of Kendra Hull, 40 and of Commerce City, was found on the morning of July 9 in Gore Creek in the area of Bighorn Road and the I-70 interchange along East Vail bike path.
Why the 3rd District race has yet to be decided
The nation is closely watching the heated race between Congresswoman Lauren Boebert and her Democratic opponent, Aspen businessman Adam Frisch.
coloradosun.com
Lauren Boebert blames her close race on turnout and top-of-ticket Republicans. Here’s what the numbers say.
Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert blames her much-closer-than-expected race with Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman, on turnout levels and a lack of enthusiasm for the GOP’s Colorado candidates for U.S. Senate and governor. The Unaffiliated is our twice-weekly newsletter on Colorado politics and policy. Each edition...
Colorado's 'best budget resort' located in iconic (and notoriously pricy) ski town
Visiting Colorado's mountain towns during the winter season can get a bit expensive – and that's no secret. However, finding an affordable stay doesn't necessarily have to mean sacrificing quality or location. According to TripAdvisor's ranking of 'best budget resorts' in Colorado, the best value spot is located in...
Comments / 0