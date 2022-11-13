ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Florida Football: Slew of transfers is not a concern for Gators

“The sky is falling! The sky is falling! Another member of Florida football just announced they are transferring! Billy Napier has a toxic culture!”. Slow down just a bit Chicken Little. Yes, the Florida Gators have had several members of the team this week declare that they will be transferring out of Gainesville. No, this isn’t a reason for concern. If anything, it’s a sign that Billy Napier is making progress in building his culture.
GAINESVILLE, FL
