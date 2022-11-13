ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minkah Fitzpatrick at Saints Game Despite Appendix Surgery

By Noah Strackbein
 3 days ago

The All-Pro underwent an an appendectomy yesterday.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers do have star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in attendance for their Week 10 game against the New Orleans Saints despite reportedly having an appendectomy the day prior.

Fitzpatrick reportedly dealt with appendix discomfort during the team's walk-through on Saturday and was diagnosed with appendicitis, which the team announced. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, he then underwent surgery.

That didn't hold the All-Pro safety from attending the game, however, as he's on the sideline at Acrisure Stadium.

Damontae Kazee, who wasn't activated off Injured Reserve this week, will start at safety next to Fitzpatrick.

It's unknown how long Fitzpatrick will be sidelined.

