A 21-year-old moved to Oregon to live his dream and vanished just 18 days later. What happened to Miles Stanton?
Portland Updates: Portland-area food pantries struggling amid rising food costs and more
Tuesday in Portland: Jefferson HS student injured in drive-by shooting, hospitals report spike in children's RSV cases
"That's Why We Want These Guns Off The Streets"
How To Market Your Home In Portland
Police identify man they shot after he set fire to car in SE Portland
Portland police have identified the man they shot and injured in Southeast Portland last week as 33-year-old Antoine Young. Young left the hospital Sunday, and police booked him at the Multnomah County Detention Center on an outstanding warrant and violating parole, Portland police said in a statement Monday. Police and...
KATU.com
Police identify man shot by officers in Southeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police have identified the man they say lit a car on fire and ran from officers last week before police shot him. It happened along 82nd Avenue at Southeast Harrison Street last Monday. Police said 33-year-old Antoine Young was released from the hospital Sunday. They...
KATU.com
Vancouver police make arrest in deadly drive-by shooting
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police have arrested a 24-year-old in the death of a man. Police were called to the 6500 block of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard on Sunday, Nov. 6. There they found a vehicle with a bullet hole in the window and a 26-year-old man inside with a gunshot wound.
Man killed in Hillsboro shooting identified, police say
Police identified the man fatally shot in Hillsboro on Saturday as Erick Alcantar Vega. The 32-year-old man was a Hillsboro resident, police said in a statement Monday. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
1 dead in fire at former NE Portland motel that serves as homeless shelter
A body was pulled out of a burning room at a former motel in Northeast Portland early Tuesday morning, Portland Fire & Rescue said. Firefighters responded just before 5 a.m. to the 130-room motel at the corner of Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Lombard Street, which DO GOOD Multnomah has operated as a shelter since early this year.
Man, 24, faces murder in Vancouver car crash shooting
An arrest has been made related to a shooting that occurred in Vancouver on Nov. 6, the Vancouver Police Department reported.
Attempted blowtorch robbery lands Portland man 80-month prison sentence
A Portland man who demanded keys to the car of a DoorDash delivery person by threatening him with a blowtorch will spend up to six years and eight months in prison, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said. Michael Scott Walton, 30, pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree attempted robbery...
Crime Briefs - Gresham officer kicked in groin during arrest
MAX Station altercation leads to painful moment for officer; woman sparks arson fire in motel room- A man allegedly assaulted a TriMet employee and kicked an arresting Gresham officer in the groin during an altercation Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Cleveland Avenue MAX Station. A person awaiting a train physically assaulted a TriMet supervisor, leading to several employees holding the man down while calling police. The incident had escalated to the suspect biting a TriMet employee, and when police took him into custody a struggle led to an officer being kicked. He allegedly also started a fight with Multnomah...
Surveillance video shows thieves stealing $25K in merchandise from Old Town business
PORTLAND, Oregon — Orox Leather Co., a family owned business in Portland's Old Town, suffered thousands of dollars in losses after a break-in Tuesday morning. At around 4 a.m., security cameras recorded three thieves breaking into Orox at 450 Northwest Couch Street between Northwest 4th and 5th Avenue. Surveillance footage shows the three suspects stuffing a sleeping bag with most of the merchandise on display — including leather purses and wallets.
Man dies in fire at Rodeway Inn in NE Portland
One person is dead following an early Tuesday morning fire at the Rodeway Inn in Northeast Portland, according to fire officials.
(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Nov. 15 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Drive-by shooting in north Portland injures Jefferson High School student.
Tigard Police Log: Bomb squad called out for suspicious package
The Tigard Police Department reports calls for service between Oct. 23-29, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Sunday, Oct. 23 An assault was reported between two staff members at a nonprofit in the 12200 block of Southwest Hall Boulevard. A woman was arrested and went to jail. A man known to officers who experiences chronic mental health challenges pulled a knife on a person that he accused of...
Portland student shot near Jefferson High School, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — A student is being treated for a gunshot wound after a shooting near Jefferson High School in North Portland on Monday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Officers were dispatched to a local hospital shortly before 4:30 p.m. for a report of a "walk-in gunshot...
Drive-by shooting wounds Jefferson HS student
A drive-by shooting wounded a Jefferson High School student Monday afternoon in North Portland, police said.
Man accused of setting car aflame released from hospital after PPB shooting
A man who was shot by Portland police after reportedly setting a car on fire has been released from a hospital, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
Man dies after early Sunday Hazelwood neighborhood shooting
The man, whose identity has not yet been publicly revealed, was shot around 1:30 a.m. in the Hazelwood neighborhood near SE 122nd and Ash, authorities said.
KATU.com
Tigard Police stop driver clocked going 113mph on I-5; faces charges including DUII
TIGARD, Ore. — Tigard Police say they stopped a driver who was clocked going 113mph on I-5. Police say the driver, a 17-year-old, was driving under the influence of alcohol. In addition to driving under the influence, the vehicle had a covered license plate. After police pulled over the...
Shooting homicides in Portland surpass 2021 total
Statistics from the Portland Police Bureau said there have been nearly 1200 shootings this year, injuring 344 people.
'We're still living with the pain' | Portland family pleads for answers in unsolved homicide 7 years later
PORTLAND, Ore — On Nov. 11, 2015 Laray William Seamster, 26, was shot multiples times near North Vancouver Avenue and Fargo Street in North Portland. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. Seven years later his murder remains unsolved — with no...
KATU.com
Firefighters battle early morning 2-Alarm blaze in Southeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Shortly after 12:15 a.m. Tuesday morning, Portland Fire crews were called to a fire that had broken out in an apartment complex under construction on Southeast 148th Avenue, between Burnside and Southeast Stark Street. Arriving crews found an active fire burning in one building of the...
The Oregonian
