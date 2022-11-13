ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KATU.com

Police identify man shot by officers in Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police have identified the man they say lit a car on fire and ran from officers last week before police shot him. It happened along 82nd Avenue at Southeast Harrison Street last Monday. Police said 33-year-old Antoine Young was released from the hospital Sunday. They...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Vancouver police make arrest in deadly drive-by shooting

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police have arrested a 24-year-old in the death of a man. Police were called to the 6500 block of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard on Sunday, Nov. 6. There they found a vehicle with a bullet hole in the window and a 26-year-old man inside with a gunshot wound.
VANCOUVER, WA
Gresham Outlook

Crime Briefs - Gresham officer kicked in groin during arrest

MAX Station altercation leads to painful moment for officer; woman sparks arson fire in motel room- A man allegedly assaulted a TriMet employee and kicked an arresting Gresham officer in the groin during an altercation Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Cleveland Avenue MAX Station. A person awaiting a train physically assaulted a TriMet supervisor, leading to several employees holding the man down while calling police. The incident had escalated to the suspect biting a TriMet employee, and when police took him into custody a struggle led to an officer being kicked. He allegedly also started a fight with Multnomah...
GRESHAM, OR
KGW

Surveillance video shows thieves stealing $25K in merchandise from Old Town business

PORTLAND, Oregon — Orox Leather Co., a family owned business in Portland's Old Town, suffered thousands of dollars in losses after a break-in Tuesday morning. At around 4 a.m., security cameras recorded three thieves breaking into Orox at 450 Northwest Couch Street between Northwest 4th and 5th Avenue. Surveillance footage shows the three suspects stuffing a sleeping bag with most of the merchandise on display — including leather purses and wallets.
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

Tigard Police Log: Bomb squad called out for suspicious package

The Tigard Police Department reports calls for service between Oct. 23-29, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Sunday, Oct. 23 An assault was reported between two staff members at a nonprofit in the 12200 block of Southwest Hall Boulevard. A woman was arrested and went to jail. A man known to officers who experiences chronic mental health challenges pulled a knife on a person that he accused of...
TIGARD, OR
KGW

Portland student shot near Jefferson High School, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. — A student is being treated for a gunshot wound after a shooting near Jefferson High School in North Portland on Monday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Officers were dispatched to a local hospital shortly before 4:30 p.m. for a report of a "walk-in gunshot...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Firefighters battle early morning 2-Alarm blaze in Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Shortly after 12:15 a.m. Tuesday morning, Portland Fire crews were called to a fire that had broken out in an apartment complex under construction on Southeast 148th Avenue, between Burnside and Southeast Stark Street. Arriving crews found an active fire burning in one building of the...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland, OR
