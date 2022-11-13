ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas high schools now have the most active NFL players

By Dailyn Wells, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas is known for many things, from cowboys to delicious BBQ, but at the top of the list for most Texans is high school football. Almost every Texan was raised in a community with a high school football team that was the town’s hot spot on Friday nights.

Texas football is well-respected around the nation, leading with the most NFL players in history to make it to the NFL. Texas has a total of 2,614 followed by California with 2,602 and Florida with 1,690 according to a BeenVerified.com study done at the start of the season.

Texas also leads with the most number one draft picks ever selected in the NFL draft according to Highschool Football America . There have been 16 Texans drafted number one with California not too far behind raking in 12. Texas recently went on a three-year streak of having number-one draft picks with Myles Garrett in 2017 from Arlington, Baker Mayfield in 2018 from Austin, and Kyler Murray in 2019 from Allen.

During week one of the 2022 NFL season, Texas continued to dominate with 199 players active on NFL rosters followed by Florida with 185 players.

What Texas high school currently has most active NFL players?

Elite teams in Texas dominate competition yearly and send athletes to college on full rides; some may even get a shot at the NFL.

  • Allen High School

The high school with the most current players in the league is Allen with six pros on a 2022 NFL roster. Allen is responsible for: Bobby Evans LAR; Jalen Guyton, LAC; Jaylon Jones, CHI; Greg Little, MIA; Kyler Murray, AZ; Jonathan Williams, WAS. Allen is a high school that we all got familiar with during Kyler Murray’s perfect 42-0 record as a starting quarterback.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DvbR2_0j9MXGqj00
Courtesy to Max Preps Kyler Muray and Jalen Guyton (2014).
  • Desoto High School

Desoto High School ties Allen also producing six athletes currently in the NFL. The Desoto Eagles are responsible for: A.J. Green, CLE; Ed Ingram, MIN; Von Miller, BUF; Jalen Mills, NE; James Proche, BAL; Laviska Shenault, CAR. Desoto has always been highly competitive whether it was football, basketball, or running track. The Eagles garnered the most attention during their five-straight state championship streak from 2016 to 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35OAwj_0j9MXGqj00
Courtesy of Dave Campbells Texas Football Laviska Shenault Jr. on the left (2016).
  • Westlake High School

Following not far behind those powerhouses is Westlake High school which is a powerhouse in its own respect with 5 athletes currently in the NFL. Westlake is responsible for: Calvin Anderson, DEN; Sam Ehlinger, IND; Nick Foles, IND; Kylen Granson, IND; Justin Tucker, BAL. Westlake is a powerhouse school that is always a contender and is currently looking to win its fourth straight Championship title this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3urbx7_0j9MXGqj00
Courtesy of the Courier, Sam Ehlinger (2015).

What city in Texas currently has the most NFL players ?

The NFL kicks off the season with 199 Texans active on rosters but what city are all these athletes coming from?

Well, if you were thinking Houston you would be correct as they had more active players on an NFL roster than any other city in the nation. Houston is the top dog with 19 athletes currently on an NFL roster, followed by Miami who also has 19. Austin is the 10th city listed and the second city from Texas to send 10 athletes to the NFL.

Longview leads all cities in Texas producing NFL talent responsible for 28 NFL pros. Longview has three current players in the league Travin Howard LAR and Pro Bowler Trent Williams SF.

Established Players

NFL history is full of Texans making their mark on the league but this story focuses on the current players with the help of Pro Football Reference.

  • Patrick Mahomes

Pat Mahomes is one of the biggest names amongst Texans partly due to the three years spent at Texas Tech. In high school, Mahomes was ranked number 22 amongst other quarterbacks in his class. Mahomes is now the 10th overall pick with a Super Bowl and a league MVP award, as well as making it into four straight Pro Bowls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L7N8m_0j9MXGqj00
KANSAS CITY, MO – JANUARY 16: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) drops back looking to pass in the first quarter of an AFC wild-card playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 16, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
  • Matthew Stafford

Matt Stafford was labeled the number one overall quarterback recruit in Texas attending Georgia. Stafford then entered the 2009 draft where he was drafted as the number one overall pick. Stafford recently won a Super Bowl while throwing a career-high 41 touchdowns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i4E9z_0j9MXGqj00
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 30: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams throws the ball as he is pressured by Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
  • Von Miller

Miller is an eight-time Pro Bowl selection, first-team All-Pro honors three times, and second-team All-Pro honors four times, as mentioned earlier in the article. He has the most career sacks of any active player and the most in Denver Broncos history, with 110.5, as of 2022, not to mention his two Super Bowl rings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VVUlv_0j9MXGqj00
KANSAS CITY, MO – OCTOBER 16: Von Miller #40 of the Buffalo Bills gets set against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
  • Mike Evans

Evans is a Galveston native and is the only player in NFL history to begin his career with eight consecutive seasons of at least 1,000 receiving yards. Evans has also won a Super Bowl.

  • Jamal Adams

Safety Jamal Adams of Carrolton is one of the most feared defensive backs in the game, having been selected to three pro bowls and receiving first-team All-Pro honor, and second-team All-Pro honor. Adams also has the record for most sacks in a single season by a defensive back in NFL history with nine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cT5mZ_0j9MXGqj00
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – SEPTEMBER 12: Jamal Adams #33 of the Seattle Seahawks attempts to bring down Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
  • Jason Peters

Offensive lineman Jason Peters from Queen City was drafted in 2004 and is still currently in the NFL at the age of 40, which makes him the oldest player from Texas in the league. Peters has the longest current NFL span from a Texan and he holds the most pro bowl selections with a total of nine.

For a list of all current players and their current stats visit, here .

Rookies

Texas for the second time in three years leads other states in another category when it comes to draft picks raking in 32 picks in this year’s draft followed by Georgia with 30. Four former high school Texas football players were drafted during the first round. The top pick in this year’s draft from Texas was former Lake Travis wide receiver, Garrett Wilson who was the 10th pick of the first round.

According to an ESPN article , five weeks into the NFL season three rookies from the Lone Star state are ranked in the top ten of 2022 NFL rookies.

  • Tariq Woolen

Cornerback Tariq Woolen of the Seattle Seahawks is from Fort Worth, Tx, and ranks number six amongst the top rookies in this article as he was drafted in the 5th round Woolen has super exceeded his expectations. Woolen is currently tied for the most interception in the league snagging four in his first five games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wymPI_0j9MXGqj00
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 16: Tariq Woolen #27 of the Seattle Seahawks intercepts a pass intended for Marquise Brown #2 of the Arizona Cardinals during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field on October 16, 2022, in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)
  • Garret Wilson

Wide receiver Garret Wilson of the New York Jets is from Austin and is ranked number seven among the top rookies. Wilson was the second wide receiver to get picked and has shown the world why. He grabbed 23 for a total of 282 yards, along with two touchdowns including a game-winner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11zeD3_0j9MXGqj00
DENVER, COLORADO – OCTOBER 23: Garrett Wilson #17 of the New York Jets runs during an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the New York Jets at Empower Field At Mile High on October 23, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
  • Jalen Pitre

Safety Jalen Pitre of the Houston Texans is from Houston and this might be helping his play as he ranks 10 on the list. Pitre was the 5th pick in the second round and is playing better than the three safeties drafted before him. According to ESPN, Pitre is the only player in the NFL with multiple interceptions, at least one sack, and 35-plus tackles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O9joz_0j9MXGqj00
CHICAGO, IL – SEPTEMBER 25: Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) catches an interception during a game between the Houston Texans and the Chicago Bears on September 25, 2022 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

For a full list of players from every state that are currently on NFL rosters visit, here .

