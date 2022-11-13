ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
disneyfoodblog.com

A New Invention Might Mean a ‘Moana’ Boat Ride Is Coming to Disney World!

The Walt Disney Company is always pushing the envelope of new ride and attraction technology!. We’ve seen the rise of trackless vehicles on rides like Rise of the Resistance and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, and even an interactive virtual element in WEB SLINGERS. Now the future of water rides looks like it could be bright — and it may include one character with a big connection to the ocean!
disneyfoodblog.com

A Popular Board Game Just Got a Disney Parks Makeover!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. If you and your family or friends are big fans of board games, we’ve got some great news for you. Recently we saw a huge Disney board game...
disneyfoodblog.com

The BEST Disney Deals on Amazon Right Now

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Okay, so we have good news and bad news. The good news is, leading up to the official Black Friday date of November 25th Amazon is offering plenty of deals, discounts, and sales on a variety of items!
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney Magic Key Passes Have SOLD OUT

Since Disneyland introduced its Magic Key annual pass program, things have been a bit…chaotic, to say the least. These passes have been put on sale, then sales were paused, and then suddenly Magic Key Passes went back on sale on November 16th, 2022. But now, it looks like Disney has paused sales of Magic Key Passes once again.
disneyfoodblog.com

4 Attractions and 2 Shows Will Be CLOSED in Disney World Next Week

It’s a holiday week in Disney World, with festive after-hours parties, holiday treats galore, and the start of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays! We’re expecting a BUSY few days in the parks, with lots of people coming in to celebrate. If you’re joining the throngs of...
disneyfoodblog.com

Blink and You’ll Miss This Major Disney Celebration!

Something incredible happened 94 years ago today — two stars of the stage and screen were BORN!. We’re talking about the most iconic couple of all time, Mickey and Minnie Mouse. That’s right, in 1928, the pair appeared for the first time in the short Steamboat Willie. Now, they’re celebrating their birthdays in a big way — in both Disney World AND Disneyland!
Motley Fool

Here's Why Walmart Could Trounce Amazon This Holiday Season

Amazon foresees revenue growth of just 2% to 8% in the fourth quarter. Walmart's focus on consumer staples like groceries gives it an advantage. Amazon is taking steps to correct course, but right now Walmart is the better buy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
YourCentralValley.com

Amazon to lay off 10K employees: Report

(KRON) — Amazon plans to lay off approximately 10,000 corporate and technology workers possibly as soon as this week, according to a report by the New York Times, making it the latest tech giant to see mass employee cuts. The report, which was based on anonymous sources “with knowledge...
disneyfoodblog.com

Everything That Happens When a Disney World Park Hits Capacity

With the holidays quickly approaching, Disney World is getting a bit more crowded every day. Many guests plan their trips around the holidays, too — making sure to spend Christmas Day or New Year’s Eve (or both!) in the parks. But, with waves of people heading to Disney World, there’s always a chance the parks could reach capacity with no other guests allowed in. It’s rare, but it can occur — so here’s everything that happens when a Disney World park hits capacity.
disneyfoodblog.com

THREE New Pairs of Minnie Ears Dropped in Disney World!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. If you’re on the prowl for a new pair of Minnie ears for your collection…get to Magic Kingdom NOW!. We’ve seen a bunch of new styles drop...
disneyfoodblog.com

What’s New at the Disney World Hotels: A Massive Gingerbread Display With Treats!

With over 20 Disney World hotels around property, it can be hard to stay on top of everything happening at each of the resorts. But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered!. We’ve spotted some new eats, Disney merch, and construction updates around the Disney World hotels lately. Get ready to come along on a tour with us to check out the latest changes!
disneyfoodblog.com

FLASH SALE! These Online Disney Deals Won’t Last Long!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. For some people, the best part of the holidays is receiving presents from their wishlist. For others, it’s the joy of finding the perfect gift for their loved ones. And then there are people like some of us, who just love the thrill of finding what you were looking for at a discount!

Comments / 0

Community Policy