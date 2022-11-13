Ron Capps live from NHRA finals in Pomona talking wins, wings and readiness for the return to Route 66 next year
NHRA Funny Car World Champion Ron Capps joins Dane Neal live from the finals in Pomona. Hear as Ron shares the history of Pomona and excitement for the race weekend. Listen as Ron talks about the fun of visiting new markets each week and the food scenes and personalities getting in on Wingin’ it with Ron. Ron fills us in on his traditions and superstitions around racing and having things lined up for another World Championship.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
