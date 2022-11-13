ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Comments / 6

LT1Formula
3d ago

Here they come Philthy!!! Illegal guns. Be sure to disarm the legal gun owners who want to protect themselves, their families and property from the dirt-bags.And a word to the "gangstas" here come your "illegally" obtained guns. Your success rate of putting a "cap" in a sleeping, playing child has just gotten better. CONGRATULATIONS...Be sure to remember to thank the Democrats that run PHILTHADELPHIA.

Reply(1)
4
WFMZ-TV Online

Police seek missing Bucks County man

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are looking for a man last seen in Montgomery County. Hunter Lambert, 24, was last seen walking from the Pennsylvania State Police's Skippack barracks just outside of Schwenksville, said Springfield Township police. Police did not say why he was at the state...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Boy Saved From Luring Attempt By MontCo Cashier

A fast-acting Montgomery County shop employee came to the rescue of a boy being followed by a woman asking his whereabouts and his family situation last week, according to multiple news reports. The boy, Sammy, walked into Dani Bee Funky off of High Street in Pottstown Friday, Nov. 11, and...
POTTSTOWN, PA
Shore News Network

Philadelphia McDonald’s drive-thru window robbed at gunpoint

PHILADELPHIA, PA – A McDonald’s restaurant was robbed last week in Philadelphia when a gunman pulled out a pistol and demanded the cashier at the drive-thru window and demanded money. According to police, on November 4th, at around 3:25 am, the individuals approached the window as if to order food, then engaged in armed robbery, “An employee for McDonald’s located at 4163 Whitaker Ave was working the drive-thru window when a red SUV occupied by an unknown person and three additional individuals approached the window after ordering food,” detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department said. As the car pulled up,  The post Philadelphia McDonald’s drive-thru window robbed at gunpoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sauconsource.com

Police Investigating Road Rage Incident in Upper Bucks

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Monday they are investigating a road rage incident that took place recently in upper Bucks County. In a news release, police said the incident happened on John Fries Highway (Rt. 663) near its intersection with Weiss Road, which is in Milford Township. On Saturday...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Cops: Missing man who climbed into dumpster found dead in recycling plant

EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A man who climbed into a dumpster after attending a house party was later found dead at a recycling facility in Berks County, the local DA's office said in a statement,Kellen Bischoff, 19, of Manahawkin, New Jersey, was visiting a relative at Kutztown University, the Berks County District Attorney's office said in a news release. He was last seen leaving a party early Saturday morning.Investigators found surveillance video showing Bischoff, alone, climbing into a dumpster behind a Dollar Tree store on Constitution Boulevard in Kutztown."Several hours later, a trash hauler was observed arriving at this location. The contents of this dumpster were then emptied and compressed into the rear of the recycling truck and transported to the Total Recycling Facility," the news release says.Police arrived at the facility before 9 a.m. Saturday after hearing a body was found.An autopsy was completed Monday.The DA's office says they have not found evidence of foul play, and that Bischoff's death was likely an accident.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown man opens fire on car in Bethlehem park, police say

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - An Allentown man is facing attempted homicide and attempted kidnapping charges in an incident at a park in Bethlehem. Daniel Fegely Jr., 25, was charged Monday after shots were fired at Madison Park on Saturday, police said in an affidavit of probable cause. The two victims, a...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Daily Voice

Bucks Caregiver Financially Abused Senior, Police Say

The caregiver of an 87-year-old Bucks County resident is accused of financial abuse, authorities say. Theresa Schmanek, 57, of Philadelphia, is charged with forgery, identity theft and financially exploiting a senior, said Warrington Township Police Department in a release on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Authorities said the 87-year-old victim's family tipped...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Bucks County gun store burglarized: Police

CHALFONT, Pa. (CBS) – A gun store in Bucks County was burglarized on Saturday morning, police say. Authorities say five offenders stole multiple rifles and pistols from Target World in Chalfont around 4 a.m.Video of the incident shows the offenders and a black Hyundai sedan as the getaway vehicle. Officials say the car has an inoperable driver-side brake light.Anyone with information regarding this burglary or the identity of the offenders is asked to contact police.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman accused of refusing to leave car, asking for ride

HOLLENBACK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested and charged a woman after they say she entered an unlocked car that wasn’t hers and refused to leave demanding a ride. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers responded to a house in Hollenback Township Thursday around 3:00 p.m. for a report of someone trespassing. Police say […]
HAZLETON, PA

