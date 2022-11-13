Read full article on original website
LT1Formula
3d ago
Here they come Philthy!!! Illegal guns. Be sure to disarm the legal gun owners who want to protect themselves, their families and property from the dirt-bags.And a word to the "gangstas" here come your "illegally" obtained guns. Your success rate of putting a "cap" in a sleeping, playing child has just gotten better. CONGRATULATIONS...Be sure to remember to thank the Democrats that run PHILTHADELPHIA.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police seek missing Bucks County man
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are looking for a man last seen in Montgomery County. Hunter Lambert, 24, was last seen walking from the Pennsylvania State Police's Skippack barracks just outside of Schwenksville, said Springfield Township police. Police did not say why he was at the state...
Boy Saved From Luring Attempt By MontCo Cashier
A fast-acting Montgomery County shop employee came to the rescue of a boy being followed by a woman asking his whereabouts and his family situation last week, according to multiple news reports. The boy, Sammy, walked into Dani Bee Funky off of High Street in Pottstown Friday, Nov. 11, and...
Bucks Man Argued With Students, Spit On Cop At School Football Game: Police
Police in Bucks County are searching for a man who they said spit on an officer at a high school football game. Tyler Devlin Cook, 30, of Doylestown, is wanted for felony assault and disorderly conduct, said Central Bucks Regional Police Department in a statement. Investigators said Cook was at...
Philadelphia McDonald’s drive-thru window robbed at gunpoint
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A McDonald’s restaurant was robbed last week in Philadelphia when a gunman pulled out a pistol and demanded the cashier at the drive-thru window and demanded money. According to police, on November 4th, at around 3:25 am, the individuals approached the window as if to order food, then engaged in armed robbery, “An employee for McDonald’s located at 4163 Whitaker Ave was working the drive-thru window when a red SUV occupied by an unknown person and three additional individuals approached the window after ordering food,” detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department said. As the car pulled up, The post Philadelphia McDonald’s drive-thru window robbed at gunpoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
sauconsource.com
Police Investigating Road Rage Incident in Upper Bucks
Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Monday they are investigating a road rage incident that took place recently in upper Bucks County. In a news release, police said the incident happened on John Fries Highway (Rt. 663) near its intersection with Weiss Road, which is in Milford Township. On Saturday...
Ocean County, NJ, Teen Found Dead: Climbed into Dumpster, Compressed into Garbage Truck
A 19-year-old drummer from Ocean County who was reported missing early Saturday in Pennsylvania was found dead several hours later at a recycling facility after he got into a garbage container. Kellen J. Bischoff left a house party attended by Kutztown University students early Saturday but never returned and was...
Cops: Missing man who climbed into dumpster found dead in recycling plant
EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A man who climbed into a dumpster after attending a house party was later found dead at a recycling facility in Berks County, the local DA's office said in a statement,Kellen Bischoff, 19, of Manahawkin, New Jersey, was visiting a relative at Kutztown University, the Berks County District Attorney's office said in a news release. He was last seen leaving a party early Saturday morning.Investigators found surveillance video showing Bischoff, alone, climbing into a dumpster behind a Dollar Tree store on Constitution Boulevard in Kutztown."Several hours later, a trash hauler was observed arriving at this location. The contents of this dumpster were then emptied and compressed into the rear of the recycling truck and transported to the Total Recycling Facility," the news release says.Police arrived at the facility before 9 a.m. Saturday after hearing a body was found.An autopsy was completed Monday.The DA's office says they have not found evidence of foul play, and that Bischoff's death was likely an accident.
fox29.com
Driver robbed, carjacked delivering fake food order in Upper Darby, police say
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Police say a suspect concocted a plan to rob a food delivery driver by placing a bogus order over the weekend in Delaware County. The driver was delivering food Sunday night when police say he was approached by a man with a long-barreled gun with a scope on the 200 block of Friendship Road in Drexel Hill.
Gun Fired As Teens Seen Fleeing Bangor Brawl, Police Say Seeking Clues
See anything? Police are seeing clues after a gun was shot during a fight involving teens in Northampton County over the weekend. The incident occurred on the first block of S. 1st Street in Bangor around 10:55 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, local police said. According to witnesses, a physical...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown man opens fire on car in Bethlehem park, police say
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - An Allentown man is facing attempted homicide and attempted kidnapping charges in an incident at a park in Bethlehem. Daniel Fegely Jr., 25, was charged Monday after shots were fired at Madison Park on Saturday, police said in an affidavit of probable cause. The two victims, a...
3 Suspects Sought For Vandalism At Berks Co. Quarry: Police
Authorities in Berks County are asking for the public's help in tracking down three vandalism suspects. Police in Robeson Township said the trio wandered onto the H&K Group's Birdsboro Quarry on Hay Creek Road at around 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. They're wanted in connection with a vandalism and...
Bucks Caregiver Financially Abused Senior, Police Say
The caregiver of an 87-year-old Bucks County resident is accused of financial abuse, authorities say. Theresa Schmanek, 57, of Philadelphia, is charged with forgery, identity theft and financially exploiting a senior, said Warrington Township Police Department in a release on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Authorities said the 87-year-old victim's family tipped...
Philadelphia gas stations a target for shootings and carjackings
It's like a scene right out of a movie, except disturbing and violent crimes are playing out in real-time on the streets of Philadelphia.
Philly High Schooler Arrested After Gun Found In Locker: Report
A Philadelphia high school student was detained after police found a firearm in their locker, according to a report by 6ABC. Authorities were searching a locker for drugs at Mastery Hardy Williams Charter School on Warrington Avenue in Kingsessing just after 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14 when they spotted the gun, the outlet wrote.
Body of man who crawled into dumpster found in Pa. recycling plant: DA
A New Jersey man’s body was found at a recycling facility in Berks County this weekend after he was visiting a relative in Kutztown, officials said. 19-year-old Kellen J. Bischoff was last seen during the early morning hours on Saturday, after leaving an off-campus party, Berks County Chief Detective Michael J. Gombar said in a statement Monday.
Bucks County gun store burglarized: Police
CHALFONT, Pa. (CBS) – A gun store in Bucks County was burglarized on Saturday morning, police say. Authorities say five offenders stole multiple rifles and pistols from Target World in Chalfont around 4 a.m.Video of the incident shows the offenders and a black Hyundai sedan as the getaway vehicle. Officials say the car has an inoperable driver-side brake light.Anyone with information regarding this burglary or the identity of the offenders is asked to contact police.
Man charged with attempted kidnapping, shooting of woman in Bethlehem park
An Allentown man is facing attempted homicide and kidnapping charges after allegedly trying to pull a woman through a car window and shooting at the vehicle as it fled a Bethlehem park. Daniel Charles Fegely, 25, of the 800 block of South Fourth Street, is facing charges of two counts...
Shooting near Salvation Army building in Camden under investigation
A shooting is under investigation in Camden, New Jersey, but police are providing few details at this time.
Main Line Media News
Ex-Stowe woman sent to prison for role in Pottstown home invasion robbery
NORRISTOWN — A former Stowe woman is headed to prison for her participation in a home invasion robbery with two others in Pottstown during which three victims were threatened at gunpoint or restrained with tape while the home was ransacked. Annette Bowen, 58, formerly of Stowe but most recently...
Woman accused of refusing to leave car, asking for ride
HOLLENBACK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested and charged a woman after they say she entered an unlocked car that wasn’t hers and refused to leave demanding a ride. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers responded to a house in Hollenback Township Thursday around 3:00 p.m. for a report of someone trespassing. Police say […]
