Obituary & Services: Raymond Eugene Mitchell
Raymond Eugene Mitchell, age 80, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at his residence. Raymond was born the son of Rex G. and Mary (Dillamon) Mitchell on July 10, 1942, at the farm home of his grandparents, George and Alva Mitchell in Livingston County, Missouri. He was the firstborn of five children. He attended Green School for his first 8 years, Tina Avalon School for his freshman year, and grades 10-12 at Chillicothe High School, graduating with the class of 1960.
Obituary & Services: Winton Eugene “Gene” Coon
Winton Eugene “Gene” Coon, 98, Princeton, MO passed away Monday, November 14, 2022, at a Princeton, MO nursing home. He was born on August 18, 1924, in Mercer County, Missouri the son of Perry M. and Audie E. (Clark) Coon. Gene graduated from Princeton High School in 1942....
Announcement forthcoming on funding application by the North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission
United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development will make an announcement about a funding application made by the North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission. The announcement will be made at the Milan Community Center on November 28th at 11 am. The regional water commission does not know the details of...
Main Street Chillicothe to host “Kid’s Christmas”
Main Street Chillicothe will host Kid’s Christmas at the Livingston County Courthouse in Chillicothe on Thursday, December 1, 2022, from 4 to 6 pm. Children are invited to come shop for their loved ones. Helper elves will be on hand to assist little shoppers and downtown merchants will be set up, and have specially-priced gifts under $15 for purchase. Those attending can make a Christmas card while purchases are being wrapped for free. The event runs from 4:00-6:00 p.m. for those aged 4 to14 years old.
Obituary & Services: Esther Marie (Boruff) Ricketts
Esther Marie Boruff Ricketts of Trenton, Missouri died on November 15, 2022, after bravely enduring the effects of a stroke in April. She was born to the late Eleanor Irene Dodson Boruff and Martin Goff Boruff on June 24, 1928, in Monmouth, Illinois. On May 19, 1957, she married the love of her life, Doyle Ricketts.
Schedule updated for Christmas festivities in Trenton
Musical performances have been moved indoors on the night of December 2nd, in conjunction with other Trenton Christmas activities. An updated but tentative itinerary has been released regarding the schedule. The evening begins with a soup supper at the Masonic Lodge on Main Street from 4:30 until 7 pm. Entries...
Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri makes $45,000 contribution to Mercer County Area Development Corporation
Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri made a $45,000 contribution to the Mercer County Area Development Corporation Façade Improvement Program. The Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri’s contribution to MCAD provides the support necessary for MCAD to offer small businesses the financing they may need to make improvements to their storefronts and facades, which in turn preserves existing buildings and creates attractive spaces within the Mercer County Community.
Signs and grants hot topics at meeting of the Trenton City Council
A request was made Monday night for the Trenton City Council to consider a financial pledge to go toward a potential grant that would fund numerous directional (or way-finding) signs for Trenton. The Missouri Department of Economic Development will be accepting tourism grant applications for ARPA funds which is the...
Festival of Lights in Cameron to include a host of activities
A holiday fair, Christmas parade, and Christmas lighting are some of the activities planned for Cameron’s Festival of Lights. The Historical Preservation Society and The Old School of Cameron will present the event on November 26th. The schedule for the “Welcome to Whoville”-themed event starts with the holiday fair...
Obituary & Services: Dale Edwin Mitchell
Dale Edwin Mitchell, 98, Bethany, MO., passed away on November 13, 2022. He was born on September 24, 1924, in Green City, MO, the son of Harry and Emma Mitchell. On August 9, 1947, he married Doris Louise (Vance) Mitchell, in Kirksville, MO; and they had six children. In June...
Video: Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to make stop in Chillicothe
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will return to the rails this season on its first cross-continent tour in three years, following virtual concerts in the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. The train will again raise money, food, and awareness for local food banks in communities along the CP network. The 2022 tour will launch on Nov. 23.
Railway crossing on Livingston County Route K in Chula to close
The Canadian Pacific Railroad crossing east of Livingston County Route K and Manning Avenue in Chula is scheduled to close for repair. Crews working for the railroad will close the crossing around-the-clock Wednesday, Nov. 16 through Friday, Nov. 18, and Monday, Nov. 21 through Wednesday, Nov. 23. All work is...
Jamesport City Council announces results of meeting on November 14
The Jamesport City Council on November 14, 2022, voted to discontinue comp time for employees. The city clerk is to look into paid time off versus what the city has now with sick and vacation time. Increasing the city’s contribution to the Missouri Local Government Employees Retirement System was approved....
Spickard Board of Aldermen receive sewer and water updates
The Spickard Board of Aldermen received sewer and water updates on November 14th. It was reported the south lift station pump number 2 will need to be replaced. The city will look into getting a chlorine pump for the water tower.
Deer crash leads to scary, unusual encounter for semi-driver in Missouri
A deer crash recently led to a scary and unusual encounter for a semi-driver in northern Missouri.
Scammers calling Trenton residents, claiming to be from Trenton Municipal Utilities
The City of Trenton reports it has been made aware of a scam involving calls that claim to be from Trenton Municipal Utilities. The city advises that the calls come from an automated system that tells customers their bills are delinquent and to press a button to pay or leave information.
Driver Survives When Deer Crashes Thru Windshield in Missouri
It's a dangerous time of year to be on the road at night in Missouri as deer are more active than ever. Two drivers learned this the hard way as one hit a deer while the other had the animal come crashing through the windshield. Miraculously, neither was seriously injured.
Rollover crash west of Novinger sends Greencastle man to hospital
A single-vehicle rollover accident on Monday morning in western Adair County has injured a Greencastle resident five miles west of Novinger. Seventy-one-year-old Robert Wernert was taken by an ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with moderate injuries. The westbound pickup traveled off Highway 6, struck a tree, overturned,...
Two sent to hospitals following crash in Cameron
Two people were taken to hospitals following an accident Sunday night within the city limits of Cameron. One driver, 20-year-old Cole Gripka of Weatherby received moderate injuries and was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center. A passenger in another vehicle, 53-year-old Paula Pirruccello of Cape Coral, Florida also received moderate injuries and was taken to Liberty Hospital.
Man from Kansas arrested in Trenton on allegations of driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident
A Kansas resident has been arrested in Trenton. Forty-two-year-old Matthew Robert Holopirek of Salina has been charged with driving while intoxicated, a persistent offender, which is a felony, as well as, a misdemeanor of leaving the scene of an accident that occurred on Highway 6 on Thursday. Authorities accuse Holopirek...
