ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Raymond Eugene Mitchell

Raymond Eugene Mitchell, age 80, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at his residence. Raymond was born the son of Rex G. and Mary (Dillamon) Mitchell on July 10, 1942, at the farm home of his grandparents, George and Alva Mitchell in Livingston County, Missouri. He was the firstborn of five children. He attended Green School for his first 8 years, Tina Avalon School for his freshman year, and grades 10-12 at Chillicothe High School, graduating with the class of 1960.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Winton Eugene “Gene” Coon

Winton Eugene “Gene” Coon, 98, Princeton, MO passed away Monday, November 14, 2022, at a Princeton, MO nursing home. He was born on August 18, 1924, in Mercer County, Missouri the son of Perry M. and Audie E. (Clark) Coon. Gene graduated from Princeton High School in 1942....
PRINCETON, MO
kttn.com

Main Street Chillicothe to host “Kid’s Christmas”

Main Street Chillicothe will host Kid’s Christmas at the Livingston County Courthouse in Chillicothe on Thursday, December 1, 2022, from 4 to 6 pm. Children are invited to come shop for their loved ones. Helper elves will be on hand to assist little shoppers and downtown merchants will be set up, and have specially-priced gifts under $15 for purchase. Those attending can make a Christmas card while purchases are being wrapped for free. The event runs from 4:00-6:00 p.m. for those aged 4 to14 years old.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Esther Marie (Boruff) Ricketts

Esther Marie Boruff Ricketts of Trenton, Missouri died on November 15, 2022, after bravely enduring the effects of a stroke in April. She was born to the late Eleanor Irene Dodson Boruff and Martin Goff Boruff on June 24, 1928, in Monmouth, Illinois. On May 19, 1957, she married the love of her life, Doyle Ricketts.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Schedule updated for Christmas festivities in Trenton

Musical performances have been moved indoors on the night of December 2nd, in conjunction with other Trenton Christmas activities. An updated but tentative itinerary has been released regarding the schedule. The evening begins with a soup supper at the Masonic Lodge on Main Street from 4:30 until 7 pm. Entries...
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri makes $45,000 contribution to Mercer County Area Development Corporation

Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri made a $45,000 contribution to the Mercer County Area Development Corporation Façade Improvement Program. The Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri’s contribution to MCAD provides the support necessary for MCAD to offer small businesses the financing they may need to make improvements to their storefronts and facades, which in turn preserves existing buildings and creates attractive spaces within the Mercer County Community.
MERCER COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Signs and grants hot topics at meeting of the Trenton City Council

A request was made Monday night for the Trenton City Council to consider a financial pledge to go toward a potential grant that would fund numerous directional (or way-finding) signs for Trenton. The Missouri Department of Economic Development will be accepting tourism grant applications for ARPA funds which is the...
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Festival of Lights in Cameron to include a host of activities

A holiday fair, Christmas parade, and Christmas lighting are some of the activities planned for Cameron’s Festival of Lights. The Historical Preservation Society and The Old School of Cameron will present the event on November 26th. The schedule for the “Welcome to Whoville”-themed event starts with the holiday fair...
CAMERON, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Dale Edwin Mitchell

Dale Edwin Mitchell, 98, Bethany, MO., passed away on November 13, 2022. He was born on September 24, 1924, in Green City, MO, the son of Harry and Emma Mitchell. On August 9, 1947, he married Doris Louise (Vance) Mitchell, in Kirksville, MO; and they had six children. In June...
BETHANY, MO
kttn.com

Video: Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to make stop in Chillicothe

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will return to the rails this season on its first cross-continent tour in three years, following virtual concerts in the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. The train will again raise money, food, and awareness for local food banks in communities along the CP network. The 2022 tour will launch on Nov. 23.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Railway crossing on Livingston County Route K in Chula to close

The Canadian Pacific Railroad crossing east of Livingston County Route K and Manning Avenue in Chula is scheduled to close for repair. Crews working for the railroad will close the crossing around-the-clock Wednesday, Nov. 16 through Friday, Nov. 18, and Monday, Nov. 21 through Wednesday, Nov. 23. All work is...
CHULA, MO
kttn.com

Jamesport City Council announces results of meeting on November 14

The Jamesport City Council on November 14, 2022, voted to discontinue comp time for employees. The city clerk is to look into paid time off versus what the city has now with sick and vacation time. Increasing the city’s contribution to the Missouri Local Government Employees Retirement System was approved....
JAMESPORT, MO
kttn.com

Spickard Board of Aldermen receive sewer and water updates

The Spickard Board of Aldermen received sewer and water updates on November 14th. It was reported the south lift station pump number 2 will need to be replaced. The city will look into getting a chlorine pump for the water tower.
kttn.com

Rollover crash west of Novinger sends Greencastle man to hospital

A single-vehicle rollover accident on Monday morning in western Adair County has injured a Greencastle resident five miles west of Novinger. Seventy-one-year-old Robert Wernert was taken by an ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with moderate injuries. The westbound pickup traveled off Highway 6, struck a tree, overturned,...
GREENCASTLE, MO
kttn.com

Two sent to hospitals following crash in Cameron

Two people were taken to hospitals following an accident Sunday night within the city limits of Cameron. One driver, 20-year-old Cole Gripka of Weatherby received moderate injuries and was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center. A passenger in another vehicle, 53-year-old Paula Pirruccello of Cape Coral, Florida also received moderate injuries and was taken to Liberty Hospital.
CAMERON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy