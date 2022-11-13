Main Street Chillicothe will host Kid’s Christmas at the Livingston County Courthouse in Chillicothe on Thursday, December 1, 2022, from 4 to 6 pm. Children are invited to come shop for their loved ones. Helper elves will be on hand to assist little shoppers and downtown merchants will be set up, and have specially-priced gifts under $15 for purchase. Those attending can make a Christmas card while purchases are being wrapped for free. The event runs from 4:00-6:00 p.m. for those aged 4 to14 years old.

CHILLICOTHE, MO ・ 5 HOURS AGO