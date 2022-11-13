Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Teacher Behind Inappropriate Pictures Tries Setting The Record StraightBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Governor Abbott Confirms He Bussed Migrants to PhiladelphiaTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
The Pullman Restaurant & Bar finally opens in Bryn MawrMarilyn JohnsonBryn Mawr, PA
This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNew Hope, PA
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Monday Night Football: Watch Eagles vs. Commanders at 8 p.m. on PHL17
The Eagles play the Commanders for a second time and the first since they roughed up former quarterback Carson Wentz in a 24-8 rout in September.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Watch: Commanders at Eagles: Can Washington Help Dallas in NFC East?
The Dallas Cowboys are aware of "The 24-Hour Rule.'' And by the time "Monday Night Football'' kicks off, it'll be time to put the painful OT loss at Green Bay behind them ... And time to settle in to see if the Washington Commanders can do them an NFC East favor.
ESPN
Hurts, McNabb, Vick on the legacy of Black quarterbacks in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA -- Sitting on the elegant stone steps in the Great Stair Hall at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Donovan McNabb, Michael Vick and Jalen Hurts gathered Tuesday for a conversation on their shared history as Eagles leaders and Black quarterbacks in the NFL. McNabb, the eldest at age 45,...
numberfire.com
Dallas Goedert (shoulder) out for Eagles multiple weeks
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert will miss extended time with a shoulder injury, reports Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Goedert suffered the injury in Monday night's loss to the Washington Commanders. The severity of the injury is unclear at this time, but Goedert is expected to play again this season. Quez Watkins, DeVonta Smith, and A.J. Brown will likely be the primary beneficiaries while Goedert is sidelined. Jack Stoll and rookie Grant Calcaterra will play most of the tight end snaps in place of Goedert, but neither of them should be involved much in the passing game.
Eagles fans believe NFL is rigged after losing to Commanders
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It was a good run, but, like all good things, the Eagles' undefeated streak came to an end Monday night at home. The Birds lost to the Washington Commanders."I saw that were about to lose to the Washington Commanders. That is embarrassing, embarrassing," Roberts Mos, a fan, said.The Washington Commanders beat the Eagles 32-21 handing them their first loss after 8 straight wins.The Birds trailed at halftime for the first time this season."I don't ever like to say we lost - they played and they played well, but we know that we made mistakes, we made uncharacteristic...
Yardbarker
The Philadelphia Eagles and the great ’strength of schedule’ debate
The Philadelphia Eagles are currently preparing for a Monday Night clash against the Washington Commanders. A win would see them soar to a 9-0 record. The last team to reach this milestone was the 2020 Pittsburgh Steelers, and before that, the 2015 Carolina Panthers. But if you open up Twitter or chat to any Football fan, they’ll be quick to downplay this stunning accomplishment.
Yardbarker
New York Numbers
New York’s NFL franchises have a collective 19-8 record. That mark includes the Buffalo Bills who are technically the only team that plays in the State of New York. Most fans consider the Giants and Jets as the only “New York” football teams. Regarding those “New York”...
Eagles Owner Jeffrey Lurie Surprises Tailgaters at Monday’s Game
Some Delco fans had a chance to tailgate with Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie at a recent Lincoln Financial Field game, writes Sharifa Jackson for 6abc. These faithful fans along with those living outside of Delaware County showed up before sunrise Monday and tailgated the entire day away before the late-night Eagles-Washington Commanders game.
Yardbarker
NFC Playoff Picture: Eagles are still the best in the conference after week 10
The Philadelphia Eagles will be looking to keep their undefeated streak alive tonight against the Washington Commanders. But as the NFL season passes the halfway mark, there’s much more on the line than just the streak. The Eagles are still sat atop the NFC totem pole, but things are heating up.
Comments / 0