ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Dallas Goedert (shoulder) out for Eagles multiple weeks

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert will miss extended time with a shoulder injury, reports Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Goedert suffered the injury in Monday night's loss to the Washington Commanders. The severity of the injury is unclear at this time, but Goedert is expected to play again this season. Quez Watkins, DeVonta Smith, and A.J. Brown will likely be the primary beneficiaries while Goedert is sidelined. Jack Stoll and rookie Grant Calcaterra will play most of the tight end snaps in place of Goedert, but neither of them should be involved much in the passing game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Eagles fans believe NFL is rigged after losing to Commanders

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It was a good run, but, like all good things, the Eagles' undefeated streak came to an end Monday night at home. The Birds lost to the Washington Commanders."I saw that were about to lose to the Washington Commanders. That is embarrassing, embarrassing," Roberts Mos, a fan, said.The Washington Commanders beat the Eagles 32-21 handing them their first loss after 8 straight wins.The Birds trailed at halftime for the first time this season."I don't ever like to say we lost - they played and they played well, but we know that we made mistakes, we made uncharacteristic...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

The Philadelphia Eagles and the great ’strength of schedule’ debate

The Philadelphia Eagles are currently preparing for a Monday Night clash against the Washington Commanders. A win would see them soar to a 9-0 record. The last team to reach this milestone was the 2020 Pittsburgh Steelers, and before that, the 2015 Carolina Panthers. But if you open up Twitter or chat to any Football fan, they’ll be quick to downplay this stunning accomplishment.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

New York Numbers

New York’s NFL franchises have a collective 19-8 record. That mark includes the Buffalo Bills who are technically the only team that plays in the State of New York. Most fans consider the Giants and Jets as the only “New York” football teams. Regarding those “New York”...
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy