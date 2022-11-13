ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antron Brown live from NHRA finals in Pomona on fans, family and always bringing the fun with the FAST

By Dane Neal
 3 days ago

MORRISON, CO – JULY 23: NHRA top fuel race car drover Antron Brown during his burnout before his victory at the38th annual NHRA Mopar Mile High Nationals at Bandimere Speedway July 23, 2017. (Photo by Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

NHRA World Champion Antron Brown joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Antron shares excitement for the finals and a chance for another championship. Listen as Antron talks about importance of the next generation of fans, his start in the sport and looking forward to being back in Chicagoland.

