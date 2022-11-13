Antron Brown live from NHRA finals in Pomona on fans, family and always bringing the fun with the FAST
NHRA World Champion Antron Brown joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Antron shares excitement for the finals and a chance for another championship. Listen as Antron talks about importance of the next generation of fans, his start in the sport and looking forward to being back in Chicagoland.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.
Comments / 0