Read full article on original website
Related
disneyfoodblog.com
More Price Increases Impact Disney World Restaurants This Week
The holiday spirit has found its way to Disney World. The decorations are all up, we’ve been to the first Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, we’ve bought holiday merchandise, and we’ve started eating a TON of new holiday treats (with more on the way)! Disney World restaurant menus had some regular changes this week, too, though, so let’s take a look at the updates!
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: Park Pass Reservation System CHANGES Announced for Disney World
Part of the Park Pass reservation system is about to CHANGE, and it’s going to make your life a whole lot easier. Disney World’s Park Pass reservation system was introduced following the pandemic-related closures, and Disney executives have sung its praises ever since (a.k.a. it doesn’t seem like this system will be going away any time soon). We’ve seen some changes made to the system, and soon some more changes will be on the way.
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: Price INCREASES Announced for Annual Passes at Disney World
Annual Passes are about to see a price increase in Disney World. Right now, sales of most Annual Passes are paused, but renewals are available. We saw the Annual Pass system updated back in 2021 with some new pass types and pricing. And soon more changes will be on the way.
disneyfoodblog.com
BREAKING: Disneyland Magic Key Pass Sales Resume TODAY
BIG NEWS has been announced for Disneyland Magic Key Passes!. We’ve seen several updates about the Disneyland annual pass program recently. There has been a lawsuit against Disney regarding blockout dates, and then sales for all Magic Keys were paused earlier this year. Although renewals have been previously available, the sale of new passes hasn’t resumed — until NOW.
disneyfoodblog.com
BREAKING: Disney World Ticket Price Change Announced
Things are changing in a BIG way when it comes to Disney World park tickets. Over the years, Disney has increased park ticket prices, changed how tickets are priced, made changes to Annual Passes, introduced the Park Pass reservation system, and more. Now, Disney is changing its ticket pricing system again in some critical ways. Here’s what you need to know.
disneyfoodblog.com
We Experienced a RARE Magical Moment in Disney’s Hollywood Studios
It can be easy to get caught up in the more negative things about Disney World right now, like the large crowds, price increases, and more. But, we’re here to remind you that there IS still magic happening in the parks, people!. That sprinkle of pixie dust from a...
disneyfoodblog.com
The Gorgeous New Princess Ears Are Now in Disney World — But Are They Worth $55?
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. If you’ve been in just about any Disney World gift shop, you know that there are SO many Minnie ear designs — it can be overwhelming!. From...
disneyfoodblog.com
How To SAVE Up to 35% On A Disney Cruise This Holiday Season!
What are you getting your loved ones for the holidays?. Some sorcerer Mickey earrings? What about a new Disney game? Or how about a Disney Cruise? That last one can be REALLY expensive, but thanks to a new limited-time sale, you can save BIG on a Disney Cruise!. Right now,...
disneyfoodblog.com
Why You Need to Buy Your 2023 Disney World Tickets NOW
If you’re planning to visit Disney World at any point in 2023 (or even the remainder of 2022), the time to buy your tickets is NOW. We’ve shared a complete guide to Disney World tickets, and have a whole page dedicated to tickets. We’ve also shared our tips for doing Disney World on a budget in 2022 and 2023, the best Disney World restaurants for first-timers in 2023, and the 2023 dates you should know. But why is it critical that you buy your Disney World tickets for 2023 (and the remainder of 2022) NOW? Allow us to explain.
disneyfoodblog.com
9 Amazon Disney Deals To Get Ahead of Holiday Shopping
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. With the holidays quickly approaching, many of us are already getting started on all those gift purchases!. But let’s be real — all those presents can get REALLY expensive...
disneyfoodblog.com
Breaking Down Annual Pass Renewals for Disney World
If you’ve got an Annual Pass for Disney World, or are thinking of buying one, and will want to renew it, we’ve got some key information you need to know. Annual Passes grant holders access to the Disney World theme parks on many days of the year (though Park Passes are still required to enter). Right now, new Annual Pass sales are paused for most pass types, but renewals remain available. If you’re a Passholder, then you already understand why this post is critical to you. But what if you’re not an Annual Passholder yet? Well, we’re going to let you in on a sneaky way you could get one of the highest Annual Pass types, despite new sales for that pass not being available. Here’s everything you need to know.
disneyfoodblog.com
DFB Video: 25 Things You Should NEVER Do In Disney World Hotel Rooms
Who wants to pay HUNDREDS of dollars per night on a Disney World resort — only to have things go TERRIBLY WRONG?? Not YOU, that’s for sure!. So let’s figure out WHAT things you should never, ever, EVER do in a Disney World hotel room TODAY on DFB Guide.
disneyfoodblog.com
How To SAVE On A D23 Membership Right Now!
If you’re still struggling to find the perfect holiday gifts, you’re not alone. If you gift a D23 Gold or Gold Duo membership to someone else, you can save $25 as long as you order on or before November 18th! Be sure to use the promo code D23GIFT25 at checkout.
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New in Disney’s Animal Kingdom: 50th Anniversary Merchandise
Happy holidays from Disney World — it has been a BUSY week!. In the past few days, we’ve visited Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, eaten a lot of gingerbread treats, and checked out several Christmas trees popping up around the parks. But what has been happening in Animal Kingdom? We’ve got a roundup of everything that’s new!
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Cruise Line Ranked BEST for Families in 2022
We talk about the Disney theme parks a lot over here, but there’s another major way to take a Disney vacation — by taking a Disney cruise!. Disney Cruise Line is a great way to travel, vacation, and get your dose of Disney all at the same time. We’ve checked out a lot on the Disney Cruise ships, including almost everything on the newest ship, the Disney Wish. But how does Disney Cruise Line compare to other major cruise lines? Well, a new rankings list is here to tell you!
disneyfoodblog.com
DFB Video: Can We Eat for Under $20 a Day in Disney World?
Are you a DFB Video subscriber? If you hit the button below, you can subscribe to our channel and catch up on ALL of our latest episodes!. The DFB Guide to the Walt Disney World® Holidays 2022 is a one-of-a-kind resource that will help you get the most out of your holiday vacation at Walt Disney World. Order The DFB Guide to the Walt Disney World® Holidays 2022 now!
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New in Disney Springs: We Promise You’ve Never Seen Christmas Trees Like This Before
There has been a LOT going on around Disney World lately!. It’s the holiday season, so we’ve seen decorations go up everywhere, new snacks come out, and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is even back. While it might seem like all of the holiday fun is in the parks, there is actually a spot where you can enjoy the festivities that you don’t even need a park ticket for — Disney Springs! So, come along with us to check out what’s new over in Disney Springs.
disneyfoodblog.com
Pool CLOSURE Announced for a Disney World Hotel
Disney World is constantly under construction. Whether it’s new attractions being created, things being refurbished, or entire parks being transformed, something is always underway. Hotel pools also undergo regular refurbishments and maintenance. With that being said, Disney just announced that a pool at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort — Riverside...
disneyfoodblog.com
Holiday Magic Shots Are Available in Disney World and Disneyland!
We’ve been hard at work trying all the Festival of Holidays booths in Disney California Adventure, as well as going to Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party in WDW and giving you all the details. If you’re visiting either park this holiday season, we’re happy to report that holiday Magic Shots have now arrived!
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disneyland Resort: 5 Loungefly Backpacks!
Just break out the ugly Christmas sweaters because we’re celebrating the holidays at Disneyland Resort. The holiday decorations are up, the holiday merchandise is out, and the holiday snacks ARE HERE! We’re also enjoying the Festival of Holidays (be sure to check out ALL our food reviews here), while also popping into shops to see what else is going on. So here are some updates!
Comments / 0