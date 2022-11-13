Read full article on original website
More Price Increases Impact Disney World Restaurants This Week
The holiday spirit has found its way to Disney World. The decorations are all up, we’ve been to the first Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, we’ve bought holiday merchandise, and we’ve started eating a TON of new holiday treats (with more on the way)! Disney World restaurant menus had some regular changes this week, too, though, so let’s take a look at the updates!
The BEST Eats and Drinks at the 2022 Festival of Holidays at Disneyland Resort
It’s the most wonderful time of year at Disney California Adventure Park because the Disney Festival of Holidays has returned!. The Festival features unique merchandise, special entertainment, and (of course) all kinds of food. We’ve shared the full festival menus, and reviews of ALL the booths, but what if you’re looking for a quick list of the TOP items you cannot miss. Well, now we’ve got you covered with that too!
The Gorgeous New Princess Ears Are Now in Disney World — But Are They Worth $55?
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. If you’ve been in just about any Disney World gift shop, you know that there are SO many Minnie ear designs — it can be overwhelming!. From...
DFB Video: Can We Eat for Under $20 a Day in Disney World?
Are you a DFB Video subscriber? If you hit the button below, you can subscribe to our channel and catch up on ALL of our latest episodes!. The DFB Guide to the Walt Disney World® Holidays 2022 is a one-of-a-kind resource that will help you get the most out of your holiday vacation at Walt Disney World. Order The DFB Guide to the Walt Disney World® Holidays 2022 now!
Don’t Skip These Returning Eats at the 2022 EPCOT Festival of the Holidays
The EPCOT Festival of the Holidays is right around the corner, and we can’t wait to check out all the new eats and drinks that are coming to this year’s fest. But, what about all those returning treats we pine for year after year? There are quite a few favorites that are coming back this year, and we’re shouting it from the rooftops. So, don’t skip these returning eats at the 2022 EPCOT Festival of the Holidays!
Is Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party in Disney World Worth the COST?
Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is BACK in Disney World for the first time since 2019, and while we had a blast enjoying all the exclusive foods, fireworks, parade, and more, you may be asking yourself, “Is it really worth the price tag?”. Tickets for Mickey’s Very Merry...
We Experienced a RARE Magical Moment in Disney’s Hollywood Studios
It can be easy to get caught up in the more negative things about Disney World right now, like the large crowds, price increases, and more. But, we’re here to remind you that there IS still magic happening in the parks, people!. That sprinkle of pixie dust from a...
What’s New in Disney Springs: We Promise You’ve Never Seen Christmas Trees Like This Before
There has been a LOT going on around Disney World lately!. It’s the holiday season, so we’ve seen decorations go up everywhere, new snacks come out, and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is even back. While it might seem like all of the holiday fun is in the parks, there is actually a spot where you can enjoy the festivities that you don’t even need a park ticket for — Disney Springs! So, come along with us to check out what’s new over in Disney Springs.
REVIEW: There’s a NEW Cozy Cone Motel Snack in Disney California Adventure!
The most exciting thing about the holidays in Disney Parks has nothing to do with the decorations. It doesn’t even have anything to do with the holiday merchandise in shops. No, for us, the most exciting thing about the holidays in Disney Parks is THE FOOD — SO many new snacks become available this time of the year, and yes, we’re intent on trying most of them. So come along with us as we head over to Disney California Adventure for a new holiday snack.
BREAKING: Disney World Ticket Price Change Announced
Things are changing in a BIG way when it comes to Disney World park tickets. Over the years, Disney has increased park ticket prices, changed how tickets are priced, made changes to Annual Passes, introduced the Park Pass reservation system, and more. Now, Disney is changing its ticket pricing system again in some critical ways. Here’s what you need to know.
NEWS: Park Pass Reservation System CHANGES Announced for Disney World
Part of the Park Pass reservation system is about to CHANGE, and it’s going to make your life a whole lot easier. Disney World’s Park Pass reservation system was introduced following the pandemic-related closures, and Disney executives have sung its praises ever since (a.k.a. it doesn’t seem like this system will be going away any time soon). We’ve seen some changes made to the system, and soon some more changes will be on the way.
Disney’s New Funnel Cake Fries Are Delicious But Also DIVISIVE
Happy holidays from Disneyland! Here on the West Coast, we’re gearing up for the holiday season in a big way. The parks are already looking like the holidays, we’re seeing SO MUCH holiday merchandise in the shops, and holiday snacks have officially arrived. Speaking of which, we’re trying out ANOTHER holiday treat in Disney California Adventure, so let’s get to it!
NEWS: Price INCREASES Announced for Annual Passes at Disney World
Annual Passes are about to see a price increase in Disney World. Right now, sales of most Annual Passes are paused, but renewals are available. We saw the Annual Pass system updated back in 2021 with some new pass types and pricing. And soon more changes will be on the way.
Holiday Magic Shots Are Available in Disney World and Disneyland!
We’ve been hard at work trying all the Festival of Holidays booths in Disney California Adventure, as well as going to Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party in WDW and giving you all the details. If you’re visiting either park this holiday season, we’re happy to report that holiday Magic Shots have now arrived!
What’s New in Disney’s Animal Kingdom: 50th Anniversary Merchandise
Happy holidays from Disney World — it has been a BUSY week!. In the past few days, we’ve visited Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, eaten a lot of gingerbread treats, and checked out several Christmas trees popping up around the parks. But what has been happening in Animal Kingdom? We’ve got a roundup of everything that’s new!
Breaking Down Annual Pass Renewals for Disney World
If you’ve got an Annual Pass for Disney World, or are thinking of buying one, and will want to renew it, we’ve got some key information you need to know. Annual Passes grant holders access to the Disney World theme parks on many days of the year (though Park Passes are still required to enter). Right now, new Annual Pass sales are paused for most pass types, but renewals remain available. If you’re a Passholder, then you already understand why this post is critical to you. But what if you’re not an Annual Passholder yet? Well, we’re going to let you in on a sneaky way you could get one of the highest Annual Pass types, despite new sales for that pass not being available. Here’s everything you need to know.
If You Need Us, We’ll Be Dreaming of Disney’s New Dessert Pretzel
It’s the holiday season in the Disney Parks and there are SO many different ways that you can celebrate!. Over in Disney World, you can check out Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party or those awesome gingerbread displays. And, in Disneyland, you can attend Festival of Holidays, see the snow on the castle, and so much more. A great thing about the holidays in Disneyland is all of the new FOOD that arrives, so come along with us to check out a NEW pretzel in Disneyland park!
Disney Cruise Line Ranked BEST for Families in 2022
We talk about the Disney theme parks a lot over here, but there’s another major way to take a Disney vacation — by taking a Disney cruise!. Disney Cruise Line is a great way to travel, vacation, and get your dose of Disney all at the same time. We’ve checked out a lot on the Disney Cruise ships, including almost everything on the newest ship, the Disney Wish. But how does Disney Cruise Line compare to other major cruise lines? Well, a new rankings list is here to tell you!
REVIEW: We’re Trying a Pan Dulce Ice Cream Sandwich In Disneyland!
With the Festival of Holidays and he holidays themselves just beginning in the resort, we’ve been trying lots of snacks at the Disneyland Resort recently. And now, we’re back for another one! Come with us to try the Pan Dulce Ice Cream Sandwich at Rancho del Zocalo. This...
Pool CLOSURE Announced for a Disney World Hotel
Disney World is constantly under construction. Whether it’s new attractions being created, things being refurbished, or entire parks being transformed, something is always underway. Hotel pools also undergo regular refurbishments and maintenance. With that being said, Disney just announced that a pool at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort — Riverside...
